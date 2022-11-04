Notre Dame recruiting update: Smith decommits from Texas Tech

Yesterday Mike Chen updated you here at Fighting Irish Wire that 2023 wide receiver target Kaleb Smith was trending towards picking Notre Dame. Smith committed to Texas Tech in early February but announced a change of heart officially on Friday.

Smith took to Twitter to announce a change of plans:

“First off, I would like to thank Texas Tech University and Coach Mcguire for giving me an opportunity to continue playing the game I love at the next level and in an amazing program,” Smith wrote on Twitter. The family and culture out in Lubbock is crazy and that’s why I’ve been committed since February.. but the Lord has presented me with more opportunities to be great and I need to explore those without a doubt. … After a lot of thought and talks with God,, I will be decommitting from Texas Tech University and making my recruitment 100% back open. I haven’t had a full recruit experience and really want to take it slow and make sure I do it the right way. Raider Nation it’s all love, thank you for believing in me.”

Very shortly after that he announced an official offer from Notre Dame.

Smith is on campus this weekend for Notre Dame-Clemson festivities and as was pointed out yesterday, where there is smoke there is usually fire. We might not be able to see the flames yet but we can certainly feel the heat here.

Notre Dame currently has 23 commitments in the 2023 recruiting class, four of which are from Texas. Smith, a product of Reedy High School in Frisco, Texas would add to both of those.

Smith is graded as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and is listed at 6-0, 175-pounds. He would join a wide receiver class that already consists of four-star talents Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse, and Rico Flores.

Stay tuned as it feels like a commitment isn’t far off here.