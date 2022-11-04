ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Media narrative of US election: Bad news for Trump, GOP

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still up in the air which political party will control the U.S. Congress, but on Wednesday a media narrative of Election Day appeared to solidify: Good night for Democrats. Bad night for Republicans. Bad night, especially, for Donald Trump. It took shape despite the very real possibility that Republicans would wind up wresting control of one or both houses of Congress from Democrats. But in the expectations game, the Republicans had underperformed. ‘Heads should roll,’ conservative commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted. The New York Post hailed Trump’s Republican rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a cover picture from his victory speech and the headline, ‘DeFuture.’
Former Top Trump Official Calls Ex-President a ‘Loser’ After Midterms Let-Down

Donald Trump assured his followers on Wednesday morning that the GOP had enjoyed a “GREAT EVENING” in the midterms despite the “Fake News Media” and Democrats trying to “play it down.” But as a predicted red wave failed to materialize and many of the candidates endorsed by Trump lost their races, others are blaming the former president for the Republicans’ underwhelming performance. Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former White House communications director, called out her ex-boss for the party’s failure to deliver “an Obama-style shellacking” in Tuesday’s midterms, specifically lamenting Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan’s narrow victory against Trump-backed Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. “If you want the Republican Party to thrive, we’ve got to just finally speak out and say, ‘This man is a loser,’” Griffin said on CNN. “He lost 2020, he’s about to–you know, he’s losing a seat that is winnable this time, in time towards looking what the future might look like.” Trump’s former deputy White House press secretary, Sarah Matthews, also blamed him for the result. “I think last night was the biggest indicator that Donald Trump should not be the Republican nominee in 2024,” Matthews told CNN Wednesday. “He cost Republicans winnable seats by boosting poor quality candidates.”
Election Day tests voters, voting systems amid election lies

Final voting began Tuesday in a midterm election where voting itself has been in the spotlight after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted. Voters lined up at polls before dawn in several East Coast states, including New York and Virginia. Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud.
Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three U.S. House races in South Texas are carrying unusually high stakes as Republicans close in on retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere Tuesday along the U.S.-Mexico border underlined the rapidly shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats. For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters. The GOP unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.
Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has won reelection to what he said will be his last term serving South Carolina. But the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger political ambitions yet. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election.
New Mexico congresswoman seeks to defend GOP foothold

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is vying for a second term in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Herrell ran on a conservative platform of border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, while Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned for access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
Blumenthal wins 3rd Senate term, fends off Trump-backed Levy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal has won a third term in Washington, fending off a challenge from first-time candidate Leora Levy. Levy, a Republican National Committee member, was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, a move that helped her score an upset primary victory in August. Blumenthal, a veteran Democratic politician in Connecticut, portrayed Levy as a risk to abortion rights in Connecticut and a rubber stamp for GOP policies. The senator was able to successfully deflect Levy’s accusations that he and President Joe Biden are responsible for the nation’s high rate of inflation and other economic challenges facing voters. Blumenthal, who is seeking a third term, has cast Levy as a risk to abortion rights.
Michigan Dem Scholten wins US House race over Trump loyalist

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Hillary Scholten has won a congressional seat being vacated by a Michigan Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump. Scholten on Tuesday defeated John Gibbs, who ousted Rep. Peter Meijer in the August GOP primary. Gibbs had criticized Meijer for being one of 10 House Republicans to support impeachment of the former president after last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Scholten’s prospects improved after an independent panel redrew Michigan’s House district map following the 2020 census. Her district is anchored by Grand Rapids, the state’s second-largest city, which hasn’t had a Democratic representative since the mid-1970s.
Long-serving Ohio Democrat Kaptur heads back to Congress

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur has won another term in the U.S. House after defeating Republican J.R. Majewski whose campaign was derailed by reports that he misrepresented his military service. Kaptur is the longest-serving woman in House history but faced a tough election this year in a redrawn congressional district. Majewski was forced to defend himself in September after The Associated Press reported he misrepresented key elements of his Air Force service. Republicans will retain a majority of Ohio’s congressional seats. Jim Jordan, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, won a ninth term.
AP News Summary at 6:18 p.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP’s uneven election. WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain. Hong Kong’s market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday’s congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies. Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.
