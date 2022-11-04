TONY KHAN’S “INVESTIGATION” WAS A COMPLETE AND TOTAL JOKE AND, SADLY, IS THE PERFECT REPRESENTATION OF THE WAY THAT HE RUNS AEW

Read full article on original website
SAMI VS. ROMAN, GOING TO CHI TOWN, DOES CABANA WRESTLING JERICHO “PROVE” THAT THE INCORRECT STORY OF CM PUNK KEEPING COLT OFF TV WAS TRUE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. I know that you don’t like to comment on what other journalists say, but I just saw this tweet from Dave Meltzer and I couldn’t believe my ears. He actually said, extremely emphatically, that because Colt Cabana appeared on Dynamite it “proved” that the story of CM Punk holding Cabana off of TV was true all along. I have to ask, did he ever wrestle? Was he hit in the head a lot? How does it prove anything? Here is the clip so can listen for yourself.
LOGAN PAUL KILLED IT, AEW FOLLIES, TWITTER TROLLS AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. He was fantastic. He clearly loves the business and committed to it. As I said in my blog on Saturday, if he wanted to commit full time he could be a star in wrestling, no doubt. I...
WHY MJF HAS BEEN OFF AEW TV
Deadline.com reported today that AEW's MJF has been cast in a role for the Von Erich family biopic The Iron Claw, which is currently shooting. That is why he was written off AEW TV through the Full Gear PPV. PWInsider.com can also exclusively confirm that MJF is playing Lance Von...
UPDATED LINEUP FOR RICKY STEAMBOAT RETURN EVENT IN NORTH CAROLINA
We have some updates on the official lineup for Steve Perkins' Big Time Wrestling event that will feature Former NWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat's return match on Sunday 11/27 in Raleigh, NC at the Dorton Arena as Steamboat teams with FTR vs. Jay LethaI (as Black Machismo) & Brock Anderson & a mystery partner, managed by Arn Anderson. This will be Steamboat's first official match since a 2010 bout teaming with his son Richie on a Florida Championship Wrestling event when FCW was the primary WWE developmental territory before NXT was instituted.
MEET SAMMY & TAY FOR A GREAT CAUSE, AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT AND MORE
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be appearing at the Hearts of Reality charity event in Celebration, Florida the weekend of 12/8-12/10, helping to raise money for the Give Kids the World Village. Scotty 2 Hotty will also be appearing, along with a ton of reality TV personalities. For full details, click here.
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
JOSH ALEXANDER ON ANGLE PODCAST, IMPACT TO SPOTLIGHT DESMOND WOLFE THIS THURSDAY & MORE
Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander is a guest on the latest edition of Kurt Angle's podcast:. Alexander is now the third-longest Impact Champion in history, behind only Bobby Roode and AJ Styles. Killer Kelly vs. Sandra Moon is set for this Thursday's edition of BTI - Before the Impact. The...
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week's episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there...
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers.
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champions...
AEW DYNAMITE UPDATE
AEW announced that fans will "hear from MJF" tomorrow on Dynamite from Boston, MA:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best Two...
TOP GUYS MADE: 11/5 NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING BATTLE AUTUMN '22 IN OSAKA, JAPAN REPORT
11/5/22 Results from New Japan's Battle Autumn '22, Top Guys are made in Osaka, Japan. It is a packed house in Osaka. IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Titan and BUSHI vs. Francesco Akira and TJP. LIJ attack the champs with dropkicks and send them to the floor....
NJPW STRONG REPORT: TANAHASHI IN ACTION
Your announcers are Ian Riccaboni and Alex Koslov (in English) and Shigeki Kiyono and Katsuyori Shibata. (in Japanese) We are told that Jay White will face Fred Rosser in a non title match in three weeks. The West Coast Wrecking Crew join Ian and Alex. Royce says you are talking...
WWE AND 2K SEEKING NEW TRIAL IN RANDY ORTON TATTOO-VIDEO GAME CASE
WWE, Yukes, 2K and the other defendants are not happy with the judgment against them in the lawsuit filed against them by Randy Orton's tattoo artist Catherine Alexander. The defendants, who lost in a jury trial this past September, filed a motion with The United States District Court for the Southern District of Illinois, East St. Louis Division on 10/31, seeking the jury trial to be thrown out and a new trial be ordered. In the Motion, WWE, etc. are arguing for a judgment as a matter of law and if that fails, they are arguing for a new trial on "on the issues of fair use, waiver, estoppel, and license under Federal Rule 59."
COMPLETE 11/6 PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA 'DINK' RESULTS FROM LOS ANGELES, CA
Excalibur welcomes the crowd to Pro Wrestling Guerilla and pays a lovely tribute to Alan "Dink" Denkenson. He talks about Dink's love of pro wrestling and the arts. Excalibur gives in essence a eulogy and it's very moving. Crowd chants "Dink." Excalibur gives the rules...
UPDATED NWA HARD TIMES 3 PPV LINEUP FOR THIS SATURDAY IN NEW ORLEANS
The NWA Hard Times 3 PPV will take place on 11/12 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center in Chalmette, LA right outside of New Orleans, featuring:. *NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green. *NWA Tag Team Champions...
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:
NIKKI CROSS COMMENTS ON THROWING WWE 24/7 CHAMPIONSHIP AWAY
Nikki Cross commented on throwing the WWE 24/7 title belt away on Raw right atter beating Dana Brooke for the championship:
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw.
