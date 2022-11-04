Read full article on original website
Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love
Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
Americans Love These 5 Montana Landmarks. Have You Seen Them?
Montana is full of incredible landmarks, but only five are included in the top 250 in America. According to a recent survey by our friends at Aqua Expeditions, five Montana landmarks are considered favorites amongst Americans. They recently polled 2,100 Americans to find out which natural landmarks they would most like to visit.
Have You Seen This Montana Ghost Town? It’s One Of America’s Best
Montana has a lot to offer; beautiful mountain vistas, pristine rivers and creeks, crystal clear lakes, and wildlife for days. In addition to its natural attractions, our stunning state is also famous for is its ghost towns. Ghost towns take us back in time, allowing us not only to learn...
Is a Shiny New Area Code Arriving in Montana? It’s Very Possible
National Area Code Day is on November 10th. What in the world does that mean? Well, typically most states have multiple area codes that determine where someone is calling from. Montana is one out of eleven states that don't have the population or size to have a second area code; that is, until recently. As it turns out, Montana is running out of phone numbers in the 406 area code. It's already been reported, but what's the status?
Before TV and Cell Phones, Mark Provided This for the Montana Masses
If you're going to go into radio, you are going to need to pick up a little extra work. One of the things that I did was play by play for basketball. Basketball is a very big deal in most small Montana towns. And just about everybody who could be at those home games, was there.
An Open Letter to our Veterans and Active Service Members of Montana
It doesn’t have to be Thanksgiving to show gratitude, nor does it have to Veterans Day. I’d love to honor our veterans and active military members from Billings, Montana and surrounding cities, not to mention the entire U.S. When I was a child, I wanted to be in...
These Montana Children Went Missing in October! Let’s Find Them
Since my last article on missing children in September, eleven more children have gone missing. That's a total of 71 missing children, which is absolutely awful. I've been absolutely saddened by this news. So, I've got a follow-up. Once again, using the Montana Missing Persons Database, let's highlight all the children that went missing in the month of October, and help bring them home.
Montana’s Biggest Pet-Peeve is Hilarious
What is that one thing that really grinds your gears about others?. Pet-peeves are interesting to me because it gives insight to humans. They tell ALOT about the people around us. Michael, my cohost, his biggest peeve is littering and when kids aren’t buckled up in cars. Two really great...
MT: Rosendale Secures the East, Zinke Widens Lead in the West
The November 2022 midterm elections mark the first time since the early 1990's that Montana will once again have two members of the US House of Representatives. Current Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT) delivered a decisive victory in the heavily Republican Eastern Congressional district. Meanwhile, former Montana Congressman and former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke (R-MT) has widened his early morning lead after late-flowing election numbers stalled reporting on Tuesday night.
How to Pick Out “The Guys From Montana” on a Cruise Ship
I know it's hunting season and you might be shooting the breeze (possibly literally) with your buddies about the best shots you've ever made. In Montana, it's for bragging rights. Most gun-loving people in our state find it totally embarrassing if you can't hit anything. I remember on our first...
Montanans React to Montana Millionaire Selling Out in Record Time
Remember back to the early part of 2020, shortly after the COVID pandemic began? Do you remember the madhouse that was the supermarket? The people with crazy looks in their eyes, as they fought over a package of toilet paper? The lady who glared at you for buying two bottles of hand sanitizer...? Yesterday was just about the same for many people in Montana. Anywhere a Montana Lottery ticket was sold, it was a madhouse.
Do Montana Parents Support Breathalyzers at School Events?
I saw a Tweet today from a user named @Shenanigans that brought up an interesting conversation about breathalyzers at school events. The situation she shared involved blood alcohol testing at her kids' high school homecoming (note, this did not happen in Montana). Her point seems to highlight the spread of...
How Montana Dems Are Hoping to Win By Propping Up Libertarian
Montana Democrats and their dark money organizations have apparently abandoned efforts to promote Democrat candidate Monica Tranel in the Western Congressional district in Montana. Instead, they're hoping to prop up the open borders, pro-sanctuary city Libertarian candidate. It's all part of an effort to try and steal votes from Republican candidate Ryan Zinke (R-MT).
This Energy Strategy for our Great Nation and State of Montana is Suicidal
I'm sitting here 23 floors above town looking to the north thinking what it would be like on a day like today if we didn't have enough energy. We are heading there with this war on American energy. The President this week emphasized his commitment to eliminating all fossil fuels. Eliminating all coal generation plants and having only renewable energy.
The Soldiers of Montana’s 163rd Coming Home Thursday
The men and women of the Montana Army National Guard's 163rd Combined Arms Battalion and 631st Chemical Company are finally coming home. Big homecoming ceremonies are planned for Thursday in Bozeman and Missoula, along with smaller contingents at airports across the state. The 163rd is a storied Montana National Guard...
Top Reasons To Stay In Montana If You Win $1,000,000,000
The lottery is giving someone a chance to win over one billion dollars. The odds of someone in Montana winning are 1 in 292.2 million so it is a long shot, to say the least. You also have to take into consideration taxes, both state and federal, so you won't actually take home a billion dollars, but who cares right, we can still dream. A lot of people who dream of winning these riches also dream of moving away, so their friends and families can't track them down. If I ever won the lottery, I would stay right here in Montana and here are the reasons why.
Montana Kids Were Right in 2020. Here’s What They Say in 2022 Elections
The 2020 elections were HUGE in Montana. The US Senate race alone had over $100 million spent on campaign ads. The pollsters were all predicting very close races, with some even showing Democrats ahead. Most pollsters were wrong, but you know who got it right? Montana kids. That's right. I'll...
Dreams of Montana Elk Hunt Come True For Deserving Montanans
Press Release from Big Hearts Under the Big Sky, Received Nov 1st, 2022, Edited for Clarity by Josh Rath. Big Hearts Under the Big Sky (BHUBS), a program of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association (MOGA), has completed the sixth “family adventure” scheduled for the year. Who were...
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make it an incredible place to live year-round, although not everyone agrees. Some people move here expecting things to be like they are in the city—especially when they move into rural areas. And that is just simply not the case.
Big Variables That Keep Montanans Close (or Far) From Their Hometowns
I was talking to a friend the other day about how I don't live in my hometown of Great Falls anymore. Which got me wondering what percentage of people stay in the town where they were born. So I polled my coworkers. Only one of them was born here in...
