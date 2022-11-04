Read full article on original website
BBC
Cost of living: Millions have no savings as prices soar
A quarter of UK adults have less than £100 set aside in savings, a survey suggests, leaving them vulnerable to rising and unexpected bills. The lack of a financial safety net means many have to borrow money to cover any extra costs, creating greater anxiety about their plight. One...
‘It’s going to be pretty bad’: This part of the US is hurtling towards a winter heating crisis and consumers could pay the highest prices in decades
Freezing woman at home wears sweater and tries to raise the temperature on thermostat while energy crisis hits Europe in the winter. In the most densely populated corner of the US, temperatures are about to drop after a stretch of unusually warm weather. And the signs of a winter crisis are already multiplying.
Tree Hugger
Biden Dedicates $9B to Fund Half a Million Heat Pumps
In June 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden issued memoranda calling for insulation, electrification, and heatpumpification. Now the details are being released. "DOE announced nearly $9 billion in funding allocations for states and Tribes under new state- and Tribe-administered home efficiency programs established by President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act," said the Biden administration in a statement. "The new rebate program funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills, including by installing up to 500,000 heat pumps and conducting deep building retrofits through insulation and electrical wiring. In sum, these programs will make these cost-saving upgrades more accessible for low- and moderate-income families as states gain momentum toward deploying at least 12 million heat pumps by 2030."
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
The top 5-year CD rates for November 2022
We ranked our top 10 five-year CDs for you to consider on the heels of the Fed’s latest rate increase. When you’re looking for a place to park your cash, there are several types of savings vehicles you can consider that will not only keep your money safe, but help it grow at a faster rate. One popular account type: a certificate of deposit (CD). These accounts are usually offered at most banks and credit unions and come in all shapes and sizes.
We might be headed for a rail strike by Thanksgiving that could cripple US supply chains and push the economy ‘over the edge’
Two months ago, America narrowly avoided a U.S. rail worker strike that could have brought supply chains to a standstill and crippled the economy. Now, that option is back on the table. In September, four unions representing around 60,000 rail employees reached a tentative agreement with rail companies—with the assistance...
Markets Insider
Mortgage rates are soaring, but higher credit quality means there likely won't be a default crisis like the 2008 crash, Goldman Sachs says
"Our analysis suggests that a surge in delinquency rates is unlikely over the next year," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
CNBC
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
CNET
Current Mortgage Interest Rates on Nov. 4, 2022: Rates on the Rise
Some closely followed mortgage rates crept higher over the last weeka. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw growth. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a...
teslarati.com
Biden Admin. inundated with Inflation Reduction Act exemption requests
Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and the EU have all requested exemptions from the Biden Administration’s “location of assembly” requirement for electric vehicle subsidies. Since the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was passed, much like any government policy, it has had its detractors. However, the global backlash regarding...
Compassion has won out when it comes to Canadian support for COVID-19 financial aid
Most of us would rather not rehash our experiences from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, for many this worldwide health crisis remains top of mind and continues to factor into everyday decision-making. The pandemic taught us a lot about ourselves: how much risk we can tolerate, what we believe on questions of individualism versus community and our preferences about how to redistribute resources across society. Our research reveals that even though we may be divided in our experiences and our political affiliation, we can become united in times of threat. Extensive lockdown measures and perceived risk of infection...
CNBC
Yield on 2-year Treasury note hits highest level since July 2007 as markets absorb Fed rate hike
The yield on the 2-year U.S. Treasury note climbed to its highest level since July 2007 on Thursday as markets weighed the Federal Reserve's fourth consecutive 75 basis point rate hike and warnings of more increases ahead. Treasurys. As previously expected, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point interest...
BBC
Migrants housed in closed Newquay hotel, says councillor
A hotel used to accommodate migrants in Newquay would not have an impact on the availability of beds for tourists as it is normally closed at this time of year, a councillor has said. Louis Gardner said he had spoken to hotel staff, and an MP said "a limited number...
Unemployment Could Hit 10%
A recession is about to begin, or has begun already. One debate about the downturn is whether it will be long or deep. Economists have begun to line up on opposite sides of the argument. The worst-case scenario is always that the downturn will look like the Great Depression. No sane economist has gone down that path. The worst part of the Great Recession is a more likely set of circumstances, if a new recession is both long and deep. Unemployment reached 10% in October 2009.
The share of listed homes with price cuts has more than tripled since the start of the year
The share of listed homes with price reductions has tripled since the start of the year. A report from Realtor.com on Thursday said price reductions grew to 20.9% in October from 10.6% a year earlier. Meanwhile the median national list price fell to $425,000 from a June peak of $449,000.
BBC
Rugby dentist records phone message about NHS capacity crisis
Staff at a dental practice have recorded a phone message telling patients it is at capacity and they should contact their MP to talk about the "crisis in NHS dentistry". Atwal and Barot, in Rugby, Warks, says it cannot take more patients as the situation "will only get worse". A...
All income groups feeling economic pain from inflation: survey
High inflation is increasingly creating major strains on all Americans, including those with higher incomes than others, according to a Wall Street Journal poll. The poll, which was conducted for the paper by John Anzalone and Tony Fabrizio, the chief pollsters for President Biden and former President Trump, respectively, found that 26 percent of registered voters with household incomes between $100,001 and $150,000 said inflation is creating major financial strains for their families.
pgjonline.com
Enbridge Approves $2.7 Billion Expansion of Southern B.C. Pipeline System
(Reuters) — Enbridge Inc. on Friday sanctioned an expansion of the southern segment of its British Columbia (B.C.) pipeline system, a project that would cost up to C$3.6 billion ($2.65 billion), after strong demand from crude oil producers. The company, which posted higher third-quarter earnings on Friday, separately launched...
agupdate.com
Farmers face challenges as interest rates rise
Rising interest rates are impacting farm decisions well before the 2023 planting season and could remain a factor for years to come. The Federal Reserve has been steadily hiking interest rates in an attempt to tame inflation. That means more expensive money for everyone. “The first impact will be the...
