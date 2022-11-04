Read full article on original website
610KONA
Arrest Warrant Issued for Windstorm After Tri-Cities Trees Assaulted
A storm blew into Tri-Cities Friday night that assaulted thousands of innocent trees, and now the TC-TPD wants to find the perpetrator and have them arrested. The Trees Were Just Minding Their Own Business Friday Night. When thousands of trees in the Tri-Cities went to bed on Friday night, they...
610KONA
“Fall Back” and Check Smoke Alarms in WA State
(Olympia, WA) -- The time change is this weekend, we fall back an hour 2:00am Sunday morning, and the Washington State Fire Marshal reminds you to check smoke alarms. The early warning of a fire is key to safely evacuating a building. The Fire Marshal's Office says smoke alarms should be installed in every bedroom, hallways and on every floor of a home. Smoke alarms should have strobe lights and bedshakers for people with hearing problems. Press the test button to make sure a smoke alarm is working and have your family practice the evacuation plan.
610KONA
Is Claim to be “Smallest Town in Washington State” Real or a Joke?
You may have seen this welcome sign that claims its home city is the smallest in Washington State with only 12 residents. I thought that was strange, so I did a google search. When I searched "the smallest town by population in Washington", it says the city of Krupp was the smallest with around 40 people. However, the city of Krupp is not the city claiming to be the smallest in our state. So which city is actually the smallest in Washington State, Krupp or the small town claiming to be on their sign?
610KONA
Tri-Cities Washington Cleans Up After 105mph Windstorm
If you were out today, I am sure you had to dodge all the debris just like we did after the crazy windstorm last night. Yes, we had wind gusts of 105mph. I knew it was really windy last night, even for the Tri-Cities, but I had no idea how bad it really was. According to multiple reports, wind gusts reached 105 MPH on Rattlesnake Mountain Friday night during the storm.
610KONA
WA State Seeks to Collect Capital Gains Tax Before Court Ruling
According to information via The Washington Policy Center (WPC) and court filings, the state of Washington is going to try to collect the controversial capital gains tax beginning March 1st, before an anticipated State Supreme Court ruling. The tax was ruled un-Constitutional on March 1st by Judge. Back on March...
