Former Trump employee tells FBI Trump ordered Mar-a-Lago boxes to be moved -report
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A former employee of Donald Trump has told federal agents the former president asked for boxes of records to be moved within his Florida residence after receiving a government subpoena demanding their return, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
Roger Stone Warns Ron DeSantis It Would Be 'Treachery' To Run Against Trump
Former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and “dirty trickster” political operative Roger Stone warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that it would be “treachery” to run against Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Stone insisted in his post on the right-wing Telegram social media platform...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
Pro-Trump rally speaker says that 'angel of death' is coming for Lindsey Graham and Democrats before end of the year
A speaker at a pro-Trump rally in Pennsylvania said the "angel of death" was soon coming for politicians, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democrats.
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
Trump’s indicted billionaire pal testifies that his presidency was “disastrous” for business
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that Tom Barrack, the indicted billionaire real estate financier with close ties to former President Donald Trump, testified at his criminal trial that his business relationship with the former president was nothing but trouble. Barrack characterized his dealings with Trump as "disastrous," adding that...
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been...
Rep. Lauren Boebert Slips Up Over 'President Biden' Remark In Awkward Speech
The Colorado Republican has supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election and voted to overturn the results.
Trump's Bedminster-Bound Mystery Boxes Raise New Secret Document Suspicions
As many as nine boxes that Donald Trump’s aides hauled from his home in Florida this year to his New Jersey resort are raising new questions about the ex-president’s hoarding of secret government documents. Video published May 9 by the Trump-friendly Daily Mail with an article about Trump...
Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company
Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Top Trump adviser Kash Patel has testified over Mar-a-Lago secret documents, report says
Kash Patel, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents seized from the former president's Florida estate. Mr Patel spent several hours on 13 October before the jury at the courthouse in Washington. However, it was unclear if he answered questions...
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower. Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a...
MSNBC
Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
Trump employee says ex-president told him to move boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena: report
Donald Trump says Florida Mar-a-Lago estate has been 'raided' by FBI. An employee of former President Donald Trump working at his Mar-a-Lago residence told the FBI that Mr Trump asked him to move boxes of papers ahead of the FBI’s search of the residence in August, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday.
What Trump told Haberman about potential rival for 2024 GOP nomination
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses what former President Donald Trump told her about the political rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the possibility of DeSantis running against him for the 2024 GOP nomination.
How Donald Trump could win the White House again in 2024
"It's way more likely than people think," said one Republican strategist.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
“It’s inexcusable”: Right-wingers fume at Trump for sniping at Ron DeSantis with “stupid nickname”
Former US President Donald Trump speaks during a Save America rally at Macomb County Community College Sports and Expo Center in Warren, Michigan, on October 1, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images) In his speech at a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, Donald Trump couldn't help but take...
