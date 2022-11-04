ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salon

FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"

In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
The Independent

Trump rally today – DeSantis camp angry over snub as Trump mocks Pelosi after husband violently attacked

After Donald Trump told a rally crowd over the weekend that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign.During a rally on Sunday in Miami, Mr Trump sought to appeal to Hispanic voters, and there was cheering from the crowd when he mentioned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi whose husband was recently violently attacked in their home.No final decision has apparently been made on the timing of the 2024 announcement, but Mr Trump has been...
Salon

Trump spent the night raging on Truth Social after judge ordered monitor to oversee his company

Former President Donald Trump lashed out on Truth Social after a judge agreed to appoint an independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization. Prosecutors in New York Attorney General Letitia James' office warned last month that the Trump Organization may try to avoid accountability by transferring financial assets out of state, noting that the company formed a "Trump Organization II" in Delaware on the same day that she filed a $250 million fraud lawsuit.
The List

Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?

Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
MSNBC

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022.
