There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan
Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Check Out These 3 Gem and Mineral Stores in Southwest Michigan
Don't get me wrong, I'm sure there's something to the ideology that gems, minerals, and crystals are healing-- but that's not why I like them. I just have an attraction to shiny, pretty rocks!. I am by no means a "rockhound" but I do often come home from a day...
Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving
With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States
The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I sourced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round
Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
Which Michigan Counties Have The Most Deer Car Accidents?
There were more than 52,000 car-deer accidents last year in Michigan. Do you live in one of the counties most prone to car-deer collisions here in our state?. What Should You Do If You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan?. According to AAA, the number of vehicle accidents...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
5 Unique Halls of Fame You Can Visit in Michigan
Did you know that there are several, unique halls of fame you can check out in Michigan?. The other day, I was traveling to Detroit to pick up my significant other from the airport when I noticed a sign for an, in my opinion, unusual hall of fame: The Michigan Whitetail Hall of Fame.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November
It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
Lifelong Kalamazoo Area Resident Celebrates Turning 100
It's a hell of an accomplishment to say you've lived to see the world through 100 years, but that's what one lifelong Comstock resident can say, as on November 2nd Kenneth Dunlap celebrated the beginning of his 100th year on earth. As the Charter Township of Comstock shared, there was...
5 of The Most Magical Places In West Michigan To Cut Down Your Own Christmas Tree
Christmas season is rolling up on us yet again, and if you're eager to kick off the season you may already be looking into cutting down your own live Christmas tree. West Michigan has no shortage of trees, nor places to cut them down yourself. So if you're looking for some of the most unique and magical options for your Christmas joy.
What is Michigan’s Favorite Fast Food Restaurant?
What is it about fast food that tastes so good? We all have our favorite fast food restaurants. Some of my personal favorites include Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and yes there's lots more. If you had to take a guess as to what is Michigan's favorite fast...
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real
News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Need to Get Rid of Your Pumpkins From Halloween? Here is Where You Can Drop Them Off in West Michigan
Since Halloween is officially over, you are probably trying to figure out what to do with your carved pumpkins. They are probably gross and saggy by now. No worries! I am here for your rescue. While you can compost the pumpkins yourself, you can also drop it off at other...
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?
For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had three capitals between two cities. The...
Obsessed With The Permanent Jewelry Trend? Here’s Where to Find it in West Michigan
If you haven't found this new trend on TikTok, allow me to get you up to speed. The latest fad to sweep social media is: permanent jewelry. You may be curious as to what "permanent jewelry" even means, but don't overthink it because it's just that; jewelry you can't take off.
