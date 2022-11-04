ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

There Are Actually 5 TGI Fridays Still Standing in Michigan

Maybe I'm just an idiot (which is entirely possible) but, I truly thought that the majority of the TGI Friday locations had closed down. But, clearly, I am wrong. During a recent conversation with my friend, Parker, I learned that the TGI Fridays that once stood in Kalamazoo was the second largest in the country. Or, at least in Michigan. That's according to him.
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving

With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
It is Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in These Midwest States

The laws for Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are very different. Here's a list of where you legally can't sleep in your car in the Midwest. Someone recently asked the question on Reddit, "Where can I legally sleep in my car in Michigan?" That got me wondering about laws against sleeping in your car. What if I'm traveling from Michigan to Nebraska but am too cheap to get a hotel? Worse yet, what if I've fallen on hard times and have to live in my car? I did a deep dive to answer questions like that. I sourced SleepInsider to find the Midwest states where you can and can't legally sleep in your car.
7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real

News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had three capitals between two cities. The...
