Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts
A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two for grand larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested two people after they allegedly stole $1,200 in merchandise before running from officers. Monday evening, officers responded to a Dollar General near 41st and Garnett for a larceny in progress. As police arrived, a driver in a silver Ford Taurus...
Suspect refuses to come out of Valmont Utility in Claremore, deputies say
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A person has barricaded themselves inside a room at Valmont Utility in Claremore, the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies responded to Valmont Utility after a 911 caller said there was someone inside the building and they had locked inside themselves inside an office and refusing to come out, deputies said.
Federal Prosecutor Explains Next Steps In Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation
The US Attorney for the Tulsa area spoke Friday about the multimillion-dollar catalytic converter bust that sent 13 Oklahomans to jail in a nationwide investigation. US Attorney Clint Johnson said it all started about nine months ago with crucial information from Tulsa Police. He said TPD first came to his...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person suspected of stealing identity, cashing fraudulent check
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying a person of interest. Officers say this person is suspected of stealing an identity and using a false ID to cash fraudulent checks at local financial institutions. Anyone with information...
Benton County Sheriffs looking for theft suspect
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in identifying a criminal suspect.
fourstateshomepage.com
Drug kingpin made $30 million bringing drugs into Oklahoma and Missouri
TULSA, Okla. – A California drug kingpin was convicted in federal court on Monday for organizing a methamphetamine business in Grove and other communities in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise; three counts of drug conspiracy...
Rogers County Deputies, Claremore PD Officer Cleared In Shooting That Killed Burglary Suspect
The Roger's County Sheriff says his deputy and two Claremore police officers have been cleared of wrongdoing after shooting and killing a burglary suspect. Investigators say the suspect had escaped custody last month, broke into houses, and led police on a chase before charging at officers. "His hands were folded...
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ark. woman accused of stealing man & late wife’s money
JAY, Okla. – An arrest warrant was issued for an Arkansas woman accused of creating nearly 200 fraudulent financial transactions and pawning the victim’s dead wife’s jewelry. Michelle L. Medina, 63, of Tonitown, is charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult. A $10,000 outstanding...
Two 15-year-old boys arrested for gun crimes outside south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Saturday after they were involved in crimes involving guns, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster Restaurants near 67th and Memorial just before 9 p.m.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
news9.com
2 Teens Arrested After Shots Fired In Tulsa
Two 15-year-old males have been arrested after multiple shots were fired Saturday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa police said they responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots near South Memorial Drive and East 71st Street. Witnesses on the scene followed the suspects to the...
Man and child injured in Mayes County bus crash
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two people, including a child, were injured Monday in a school bus crash in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said around 4 p.m., about four miles west of Chouteau, the bus left a roadway and struck a culvert. Eight children between the ages of...
KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating possible irregularities at polling precinct
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that it investigating possible irregularities at a polling place Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident at this time, but will release more information at a 2 p.m. press conference. Sheriff Vic Regalado and Tulsa...
KTUL
Tulsa man arrested for allegedly trafficking fentanyl using Pokemon box
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man is in jail Friday after being accused of trafficking fentanyl in a stolen vehicle. The Tulsa Police Helicopter found a stolen Honda CR-V in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn just before 7 p.m. Thursday. When officers responded, they found that...
New Head of Tulsa DEA Office Talks On Rise Of Fentanyl, Meth in Tulsa
The new head of the Drug Enforcement Agency in Tulsa says they are seeing more meth and fentanyl in the area than ever before. He says it's a constant battle to keep the drugs off the streets. DEA Resident Agent in Charge Kevin Pino says people are using about anything they can think of to get drugs into Tulsa.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missing Jay man found in floodwaters
STILWELL, Okla. – A missing Jay man believed to have drowned when his vehicle was swept away in floodwaters was found Monday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The body of Tylen Turman, 43, was recovered around 9:45 A.M. approximately 11 miles northwest of County Road 4643 which is five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes Turman was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.
Grove city workers find 1976 time capsule; bicentennial papers, coins
GROVE, Okla. – A 46-year-old time capsule was unearthed on Monday by Grove workers as they were preparing the ground for the community’s new skating rink. “The artifacts were likely placed in the time capsule in 1976 by the Grove Girl Scout troop to celebrate the country’s bicentennial,” said Debbie Bottorff, Grove city manager. […]
