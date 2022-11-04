Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
Puma appoints new CEO
Puma has appointed Arne Freundt as its new CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, effective 1 January 2023. Freundt replaces Bjørn Gulden as CEO, who has decided to leave the company after nine years. With over ten years of experience at Puma, Freundt he has held various positions...
Joules explores options as sales decline
British lifestyle brand Joules has revealed talks with investors to inject cash into the business as sales continue to drop. The brand's founder Tom Joule, who recently returned to the firm in an executive position as Product Director, is among a number of strategic investors in discussions to provide a “cornerstone investment in an equity raise”.
Netflix star Tan France returns to George at Asda with a second collaboration
Queer Eye’s Tan France launches a festive edit for George at Asda, ensuring dressing up for the holiday season is accessible to all. Following the sold-out casual edit with the leading British supermarket Asda, 60% of which sold within the first week, Emmy-award-winning Tan France will create a partywear collection.
Rhenus rises to challenge of net zero with new Nuneaton Campus
Rhenus Warehousing Solutions UK has set itself the target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2045. As a leading provider of sustainable warehousing, fulfilment and returns processing to both online and high-street retailers, Rhenus believes in the need to be ambitious in its sustainable goals to support the wider retail industry in meeting theirs.
Adidas appoints former Puma exec as CEO
Adidas has appointed Bjørn Gulden as its new CEO and member of the executive board, effective 1 January 2023. Gulden replaces Kasper Rorsted as CEO, who will step down and leave the company on 11 November 2022. Gulden joins Adidas from Puma, where he served as CEO since 2013....
Primark hopes to put pressure on rivals with price freeze pledge
The boss of Primark parent company hopes that a promise not to announce any further price hikes before next autumn can put pressure on some of his rivals as shoppers are put under strain during the cost-of-living crisis. George Weston said that rising prices would have been bad for both...
Caroline Issa among new names on British Fashion Council board
The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced new appointments to its Board of Directors, including Tank CEO Caroline Issa, to broaden the board’s expertise in relevant industry matters, such as sustainably supporting creative industries. The non-profit organisation was set up in 1983 to strengthen British fashion in the global...
Consumer spending grew in October but half of Brits plan to cut down on Christmas purchases
UK consumer card spending grew 3.5% year-on-year in October, higher than the 1.8% growth in September, but well below the 8.8% rise in consumer inflation, as the cost of living continues to put pressure on Brits’ personal finances. With the festive season fast approaching, almost half (48%) of Brits...
UK footfall drops following school half term week boost
UK footfall across all retail destinations dropped by -7.5% last week, 30 October – 5 November 2022, following a rise of +8.2% in the week before when it was given a boost by the school half term holiday. High streets saw the biggest drop off with a fall of...
Debenhams launches its Christmas 2022 advert
Debenhams, the online department store which is now part of Boohoo Group, has unveiled its Christmas 2022 TV advert, depicting a day of family festivities. Making debut in the prime spot of Lorraine and This Morning on ITV1, Debenhams’ advert launches revealing a festive scene at home on Christmas morning. Familiar faces, such as Rachel Stevens and Jess Wright, tear through wrapping paper, uncovering an array of festive gifts from skincare to Smeg home accessories and everything in between. From unwrapping gifts to preparing Christmas dinner, friends and family are seen coming together on the jolliest day of the year.
UK Consumers plan “thrifty Christmas” as more than half have less to spend
Over half (59%) of UK consumers plan to have a more thrifty Christmas this year as they will have less money to spend overall amid the cost of living crisis, according to new research from professional services firm Deloitte. Surveying over 3,000 UK consumers about their spending intentions for the...
Pembroke VCT backs Ro&Zo with £1.5m investment
Pembroke VCT, the venture capital trust the has backed fashion brands such as ME+EM and Bella Freud, has invested £1.5 million in growing womenswear label Ro&Zo. Ro&Zo was established by Rosie Bowden and Zoe de Abreu (pictured above), who had previously worked for fashion supplier Cover Up, just at the pandemic hit in 2020.
