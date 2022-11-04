An investigation by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police into the parents of two children abandoned at a local hospital ended with a suspect in custody related to a homicide. In what is currently a multijurisdictional investigation, Mt. Pleasant Police officers were called early Saturday, November 5th to report of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl apparently left unaccompanied at the hospital. Investigators say that led to the home within the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation where a woman was found dead. Police say the investigation led them to a suspect who was then taken into custody in Saginaw.

