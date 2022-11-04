Read full article on original website
VA Staff Rededicates Commitment
On Thursday November 10th the staff of Aleta E. Lutz VA Medical Center will rededicate their commitment to the nation’s veterans. At 1 p.m. staff will recite the Oath of Office, a Constitutional Oath in commitment to support and defend the U.S. Constitution and fully executing their duties. The event on the front lawn of the facility was the idea of an employee who thought it a fitting way to show respect to veterans. The event will be livestreamed on the VA’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/VASaginaw.
Bay City Bridge Agreements to Undergo Further Negotiation Over Tolling
Bay City residents will need to wait a little bit longer for an update on the Independence and Liberty Bridge lease agreements. Those lease agreements were expected to be finalized during a closed session during Monday evening’s city commission meeting, but the commission voted to send the contract back to city staff with instructions to negotiate a better tolling structure.
Bay City Schools Closed Monday and Tuesday
Bay City Public Schools are closed today due to power outages across the entire district from Saturday’s wind storm. Classes will also be closed Tuesday for a district wide professional development day. Classes are scheduled to resume as normal on Wednesday, November 9.
Thousands without Power Across Mid-Michigan
Consumers Energy continues to work to restore power to thousands of customers in midMichigan Monday morning. Saturday’s windstorm with gusts of up to 65 miles an hour left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark. Consumers is reporting 4,103 outages in Bay County, which have prompted a closure of the Bay City School District for the day. Saginaw County has 1,244 while Midland County has only 697 customers without power. Across Arenac, Isabella, Gladwin, Iosco and Ogemaw counties, more than 15,000 are awaiting restoration.
Midland Fire Department to Hold Training Exercise
The Midland Fire Department will be conducting training exercises on Wednesday November 9th. The city of Midland says the firefighters will be holding a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park beginning at about 9 a.m. Residents are being advised of the exercise and that there will a heavy presence of first responder agencies in the area, and not to call 911 to report the activity. Curry Stadium is scheduled for demolition later this month, city officials say.
Pioneering Saginaw Policewoman Dies at 86
The Saginaw Police Department’s first uniformed female officer has passed away at the age of 86. Joy Zissler was born January 24, 1936. She went to Arthur Hill High School, graduating in 1954, and then attended Central Michigan University, becoming the first female station manager for the campus radio station, WCRG. She joined the department in 1960 after reading an ad the city was going to hire a policewoman.
Police chase in Saginaw ends in arrests
Police in Saginaw have arrested two juveniles after a car chase and crash near the WNEM TV 5 studios on Sunday. Police say officers were conducting a traffic stop on a suspected stolen vehicle when the occupants fled the area, leading police on a chase but ultimately crashing their vehicle on Franklin Street. The vehicle hit another vehicle heading west on Genesee Avenue, which then struck a lamp post.
Children abandoned in Mt. Pleasant leads to homicide arrest
An investigation by the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police into the parents of two children abandoned at a local hospital ended with a suspect in custody related to a homicide. In what is currently a multijurisdictional investigation, Mt. Pleasant Police officers were called early Saturday, November 5th to report of a 15 to 18-month-old boy and a four to six-month-old girl apparently left unaccompanied at the hospital. Investigators say that led to the home within the boundaries of the Isabella Indian Reservation where a woman was found dead. Police say the investigation led them to a suspect who was then taken into custody in Saginaw.
Reward Offered for Information on Saginaw Woman’s Murder
Crime Stoppers is asking for help to solve the murder of a 22-year-old Saginaw woman. On May 7th 2021 at about 2 p.m. Marquanae Harris was shot and killed while sitting in a vehichle near Hosmer and 17th streets. The Major Crime Unit and Michigan State Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers. A $4,500 reward will be paid for tips leading to arrest.
STARS and READ Partner for Literacy
The READ Association of Saginaw County is launching the Carolyn R. Otto Family Literacy Center with a Grand Opening November 10 from 4:00 to 6:00 P.M. at 100 South Jefferson Avenue Suite 202. Otto was the first female Vice President of Second National Bank where she worked for 37 years....
Veterans to receive free haircuts Friday
A local men’s haircare center will support veterans this week. Sport Clips Haircuts of Midland plans to show support for the military providing free haircuts on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11th to all active service members and veterans. The effort is part of Midland Sport Clips Haircuts recognition of service members. Every year the business also raises funds for the VFW’s Help A Hero Scholarship program and serves as the primary sponsor of the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation, which provides “flights of a lifetime” to WWII and Korean War veterans.
Local sports complex closed after wind damage
Tri City Sports Complex on Garfield Road near U.S. 10 in Auburn is closed after the wind severely damaged the building. Owners reported on Facebook that they are closed until further notice. The domed building collapsed in Saturday’s wind storm that packed winds gusting up to 65 miles per hour. Owners say that teams will be reimbursed for pre-paid tournaments, and rental times.
