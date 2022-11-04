ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi Calls Attack On Husband “A Flame Fueled By Misinformation,” Says It Will Factor Into Her Decision Over Post-Midterm Future

In her first interview since the attack on her husband, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday that it was the result of “a flame fueled by misinformation,” as evidence shows the suspect embraced far-right conspiracy theories. Paul Pelosi, 82, is home and recovering from the early-morning October 28 attack at their San Francisco home after being struck in the head with a hammer. David DePape has pleaded not guilty to a number of state and federal charges, including assault, attempted murder and attempted kidnapping of a federal official. Related Story Broadcast Network News Streaming Services Ready For Their...
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
