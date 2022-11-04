Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Top Speed
Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip
TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
What Would You Do With 1,500 HP? Dodge’s Crate Engines Have an Answer
You can take your pick of either supercharged Hemi V8s or twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-sixes.
Autoblog
Dodge announces Hurricane I6 crate engine, new Hellephants
Dodge and Mopar have a history of offering some sweet crate engines, and there's no signs of that slowing. Over the next couple of years, the range of engines is expanding with options for both eight and six cylinders. Yes, the Hurricane twin-turbo straight sixes introduced on the Jeep Wagoneer will be available on their own for use in whatever you can fit them in. But Dodge isn't done with V8s, as the brand's ultimate Hellephant engine will have four variants.
insideevs.com
Watch Xpeng VTOL Flying Electric Car Successfully Complete First Flight
The arrival of commercially viable flying cars has been erroneously foretold countless times before over the course of the last century, but in recent years, with the popularization of electric vehicles, the idea that we will travel around like the Jetsons in the foreseeable future seems to be gaining traction again. Companies dedicated to providing such a product are now popping up, and other companies like China’s Xpeng are also looking allocating resources for this.
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 build at 2022 SEMA show
Ringbrothers has produced some impressive Ford Mustang builds over the years, but the Wisconsin hot rod shop has come up with yet another new spin on Ford's pony car. This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1, known as Patriarc, debuted at the 2022 SEMA show and is the result of over 5,000 hours of work, according to Ringbrothers. Those hours went into completely reengineering the chassis and powertrain, and extensively modifying the body.
MotorTrend Magazine
Porsche Design’s $12,000 Sound Bar Is Made Out of a 911 GT3 Exhaust
Porsche Design has made waves with a series of feature-rich, high-end sound bars crafted out of a 911 exhaust system. These don't just look like a 911 exhaust—they're made out of one. That partially explains the previous model's list price of nearly $5,000. Now Porsche Design has a new 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, newly crafted from a 992-generation GT3 exhaust. Unlike the previous unit, mounted on a horizontal base, this one is now wall-mounted and no longer covered in a black coating. It's a raw, bare, beautiful exhaust system. And it has a new price tag, as well, and one that's a bit of a jump from its 2020 counterpart: $12,000.
MG's All-Electric Mazda Miata Rival Arriving In April
In the automotive world, there is a lot of forbidden fruit; the cars that the white collars in the boardrooms decide will fit nicely in Europe but not the US or much better in China than the Middle East. Thoughts of RS4 Avants and Suzuki Jimnys abound, but let's add another to the list with the upcoming BEV roadster from MG: The Cyberster.
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers' 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer "Bully" brawls with 1,200 hp
Wisconsin hot rod builders Ringbrothers brought four new builds to the 2022 SEMA show, including this 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer. Dubbed Bully, the Blazer boasts 1,200 hp courtesy of a GM-sourced LS3 6.8-liter V-8 topped with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. That power is sent to all four wheels through a GM 4L80E 4-speed automatic transmission and Dana 44 front and Dana 60 rear axles.
Autoweek.com
Here's the Master Plan for Lamborghini's Ambitious Hypercar and GTP Programs
While the focus of the sports car racing world has been on Ferrari, BMW, Acura, Cadillac, and Porsche's new-for-2023 prototypes, Lamborghini and Alpine have already announced that they will join the field in 2024. Planning is already well underway for those programs, with Lamborghini already unveiling a teaser photo of their car and announcing that it will be wholly unrelated from the 963 already revealed by their corporate partners at Porsche. Now, Lamborghini has announced a major team partnership that will make up a core part of the program.
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
insideevs.com
2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 First Drive Review: The (Silent) Transporter Has Arrived
Whether it was the universally acclaimed E38 that Jason Statham car-chased to stardom on the silver screen or the Bangle-penned E65 (offered with the first-ever production direct-injection V12), the BMW 7 Series has never shied away from making a statement, and this latest seventh-generation model is certainly no exception. The...
Comments / 0