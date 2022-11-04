ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ROOTING GUIDE: Which team should Alabama fans want to win, Tennessee or Georgia?

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=104wJZ_0iz4VLiT00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The final stretch of the 2022 college football regular season is upon us. Alabama is 7-1 and is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff.

The one loss on the season came on a time-expiring field goal against

on the road in Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are the top-ranked team in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama sits at No. 6.

Only four teams will make the playoff to compete for a national championship. The Crimson Tide only missed out on the playoffs once since its inception in 2014. That one season was in 2019 when LSU went on the historic title run.

Alabama has an important matchup this week against those Tigers. The contest will take place in primetime at night in Baton Rouge, which will not make for an easy environment for the Crimson Tide. However, it is a must-win game if the team wants to fight for a playoff spot.

Why, you might ask? Well, in order to prove to the College Football Playoff committee that Alabama deserves a spot in the top four, the Crimson Tide will likely have to win the conference championship. In order to even compete in the conference title game, Alabama will have to defeat the remaining SEC teams on its schedule: LSU, Ole Miss, and Auburn.

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia will face off in Athens, Georgia this week in what some analysts believe could be a preview of the national title game or a College Football Playoff semifinal at the very least.

The winner of Vols vs. Dawgs will more than likely represent the SEC East in the conference championship.

Surely, most Alabama fans would prefer an outcome where both teams lose. However, that can’t be the case. So which one should the Crimson Tide faithful root for?

The answer is clear: Tennessee.

Having the opportunity to play the Volunteers in the SEC championship is the best possible scenario for Alabama.

Assuming Tennessee wins out, it’s unlikely the College Football Playoff committee drops the Volunteers from the No. 1 spot. If Alabama can beat the top-ranked team in a neutral environment for the SEC title, the committee would be faced with a dilemma: Can you leave out an Alabama team that avenged its sole regular season loss to win the conference?

Alabama needs to force the committee to answer that question, and the only way to do it is to take on Tennessee in Atlanta.

So while it may not be ideal, Crimson Tide fans, Tennessee needs to win this one. If you don’t want to root for Tennessee to win, then just think about it as rooting for Georgia to lose.

List

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks

It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 10

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 10. There are some huge changes for Herbstreit, as losses by some of the top teams in the nation have forced him to adjust. Here’s who the ESPN College GameDay analyst chose as the best of the best as the college football season is in the midst of the stretch run.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Tennessee Fan Making Headlines For What He Did On College GameDay

During the first hour of this Saturday's episode of "College GameDay," a Tennessee fan decided to chug mustard in front of ESPN's camera crew. Mustard has somewhat become Tennessee's favorite condiment over the past two years. Back in 2021, a Tennessee fan threw a bottle of French's Mustard onto the field at Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
Bluegrass Live

Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash

A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy