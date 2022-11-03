Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder's bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all
Dan Snyder recently announced he was looking into potential offers for his Washington Commanders, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is calling his bluff.
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
How much are the Washington Commanders worth if Dan Snyder sells?
Could Wednesday (Nov. 2) go down as a symbolic day in Washington Commanders history? It just might after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential transactions, including the sale of the team. It’s currently unclear whether Snyder is considering a full sale or a minority stake, but...
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Not Convinced Dan Snyder Seriously Considering Selling Commanders
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder might talk about selling his NFL franchise, but another owner isn’t so sure. Jerry Jones doesn’t seem to believe that a transaction is on the horizon. Friday, Jones joined 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and fielded questions about Snyder’s announcement earlier this week....
thecomeback.com
NBA star interested in joining Commanders ownership group
The potential sale of the Washington Commanders has been in the news a lot of late. Just this week alone, there’ve been several updates to the process. Many of those updates centered around Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his interest in purchasing the team. The NFL seems to be fascinated with the idea if Peter King is to be believed.
Jerry Jones Not Surprised by Potential Snyder Commanders Sale
The Cowboys owner isn’t surprised by the news of the Snyders seeking counsel for potential transactions involving the Washington franchise.
Jerry Jones addresses the big announcement from Dan Snyder
If Dan Snyder is gearing up for a sale of the Washington Commanders, Jerry Jones isn’t about to divulge any secrets. Jones spoke on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas and was asked about Snyder’s announcement this week. The Snyders announced that they are working with a bank to explore all possible financial transactions related to the team.
Dan Snyder should take the money and run. A Commanders sale would fetch record haul. | Opinion
If Dan Snyder is indeed intent on cashing in his chips, a sale of the Commanders could shatter the record established in August by the Broncos.
Robert Griffin III - and 10 Lucky Fans - as Owners of Washington Commanders?
How does this idea compete with a bidding group that could be led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and entertainment mogul Jay-Z? It probably doesn't. But that shouldn't stop RGIII and 10 new best friends from dreaming about it.
Popculture
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Reportedly Interested in Buying NFL Team
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z could be owners of an NFL team soon. According to multiple outlets, Bezos, 58, is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders" after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they are exploring options to sell the team. PEOPLE reported that the Amazon founder is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, who previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.
Jay Glazer Reveals How Much The Commanders Will Sell For
In the latest out of Washington, FOX's Jay Glazer reports that not only will the Washington Commanders sell for a record price, but it's expected to happen in the very near future. Appearing on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer revealed that the sale of the Commanders is expected to fetch as...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders
A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
Yardbarker
Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders
Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0