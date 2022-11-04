Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Elizabeth Tells Finn the Truth About Reiko and Jeff’s Affair — and [Spoiler] Complicates the Plan to Break Out Anna
In the park, Michael happens upon Nina and Sonny talking about hiding something from him. Sonny ignores a call from Valentin, who leaves a message that Anna is being transferred and they need to act now. Michael accuses Sonny of trying to allow Nina to spend time with Wiley, but Nina says that isn’t what happened. Sonny excuses himself when he gets a voicemail from Valentin.
SheKnows
Wait Till You See How Days of Our Lives’ Paul Telfer Is Coping With the Storyline That Could Be the End of Susan
Death, as we all know, is no laughing matter, but sometimes joking about a dark situation is about all we can do to make it through. Now, when it comes to Days of Our Lives, we aren’t saying death is definitely in the cards for Susan, but the writing seems to be on the wall that she’s in far more dire straits than it seems as Xander keeps her tied up in the Kiriakis… shed?
SheKnows
Young & Restless Curve Ball: Sally’s Decision Might Surprise Not Only Nick and Adam But Herself — Plus, Courtney Hope’s Fiercest Photo Shoots
“Stunned” may be the word of the day in Genoa City. After Victoria fired her from Newman Media, Young & Restless’ Sally is once again at a crossroads in life where she needs to regroup, refocus and figure out her next steps. But her professional future isn’t the only thing up in the air…
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Liam’s Worst Nightmare and Thomas’ Wildest Dream Could Be About to Collide
For one of the guys, reality is going to bite. The Bold and the Beautiful is cranking up the heat on its unusual Liam/Hope/Thomas triangle this week. Though Douglas’ dad used to skeeve out Hope, she now finds him hot. (Mmkay.) And, unaware that his scheming sank her mother’s marriage, she believes that he’s a changed man. (Mmkay.) And while common sense would tell her to keep her distance, she comes perilously close to Thomas — close enough to kiss?
SheKnows
Melissa Claire Egan’s Young & Restless Storyline Leads to a Moving Moment the Last Place She Could’ve Expected It
Please be aware that this story covers a potentially sensitive topic for some readers. While many people may think of soaps as a medium known for telling sometimes wild stories of love, betrayal and corporate intrigue, what non-daytime lovers fail to realize is how great the shows are at tackling real, human stories. That’s what The Young and the Restless is doing right now with Chelsea’s battle with anxiety, depression and suicide.
SheKnows
General Hospital May Get a Second Chance at a Pairing ‘Fans Are Still So Incredibly Supportive Of’
Just the thought of Steve Burton returning to General Hospital has folks buzzing. Some want desperately for it to be true, others say that every time Jason has “died,” the soap did fine without him. But one group in particular can’t help but wonder if they might finally get their day in the sun.
SheKnows
[Spoiler] Puts a Plan Into Motion to Break Anna Out of Jail — and Esme Plots Her Own Escape From Wyndemere
Nina meets with Sonny in the park. She says with Carly back and not wanting her around Donna, she can take a step back for a while, at least till the danger with the hook has passed. He reminds her that he and Carly have an understanding now, and Nina tries to be hopeful.
Comments / 0