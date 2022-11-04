Read full article on original website
Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday
Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Washington Examiner
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Ilhan Omar drops tens of thousands on private security following calls to defund, dismantle police
Ilhan Omar, a defund police supporter who backed dismantling and replacing the Minneapolis PD, recently dropped tens of thousands of campaign cash into private security services.
The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler
MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal faces off against Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of an impending "red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat is highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Democratic defector Tulsi Gabbard films ad for Republican Kristi Noem in final midterm push
Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard threw her weight behind Republican South Dakota Gov. Christi Noem's re-election effort Tuesday. Gabbard released a new ad supporting Noem on Tuesday as the governor enters her final week of campaigning before Election Day. Noem is the clear favorite to defeat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, currently holding a double-digit lead in the race, according to polls. Gabbard has supported several Republicans since publicly leaving the Democratic Party last month.
Washington Examiner
Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate
It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
2022 election live updates: Abbott wins governor's race in Texas; Beto O'Rourke takes another loss
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Who Will Win the Senate - A State-by-State Look
On Tuesday, midterm elections will shape the landscape for years to come. Of particular interest to me is the Senate, which is going to have some very interesting races wrap up next week and beyond.
Bennet leads O’Dea in Colorado Senate race: poll
Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) holds a comfortable — yet slightly narrower — lead over his Republican rival Joe O’Dea in the Senate race in Colorado, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Tuesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents classified as very likely voters...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
With control of both the House and the Senate at stake, here's a breakdown of numbers so far.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeats Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District election
Explore more race results below. Democrat Brittany Pettersen defeated Republican Erick Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is anchored in Jefferson County. Redistricting made the district less Democratic, but Pettersen still scored a win. Election 2022 Colorado Results Explore more election results. House (2 Districts) Democratic state...
Klobuchar says she’s ‘not a big fan’ of Democrats spending on GOP candidates
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said she’s “not a big fan” of Democrats spending money in GOP primaries when asked if the strategy might backfire in Tuesday’s midterm elections. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, Bash asked Klobuchar if her...
Dem, Republican political machines spent staggering $1B+ on just five Senate races
Democrats and Republicans spent over $1 billion on the top 5 Senate races in the country, with cash coming from the candidates, campaigns, political parties and affiliated PACs.
Kennedy avoids runoff in Nov. 8 election, returned to U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent John N. Kennedy won a second term in the U.S. Senate after winning a clear majority in Tuesday's election.
GOP House map targets 3 incumbent Democrats in swing Nevada
Three Democratic incumbents in Nevada are trying to hold onto their congressional seats in key races Republicans have targeted nationally in their bid to seize the majority in the U.S. House.
