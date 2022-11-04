ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The closest races in Minnesota, as per WCCO political analyst Pat Kessler

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than 160,000 Minnesotans have cast their ballots early for the midterms elections. With every day closer to Election Day, several races are getting tighter.WCCO contributor Pat Kessler says a few races deserve your close attention this cycle.2nd Congressional DistrictThe faceoff between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner is a rematch from two years ago, which Craig narrowly won.Kessler calls it among the most closely-watched races in the country, one of only a handful of races in America that could decide control of the U.S. House.Top issues in this race are crime, inflation and abortion rightsAttorney GeneralKeith Ellison is...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Democratic defector Tulsi Gabbard films ad for Republican Kristi Noem in final midterm push

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard threw her weight behind Republican South Dakota Gov. Christi Noem's re-election effort Tuesday. Gabbard released a new ad supporting Noem on Tuesday as the governor enters her final week of campaigning before Election Day. Noem is the clear favorite to defeat Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, currently holding a double-digit lead in the race, according to polls. Gabbard has supported several Republicans since publicly leaving the Democratic Party last month.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington Examiner

Bare numbers: Expert sees 52-seat GOP Senate

It’s not just Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats that voters plan to throw under the bus on Election Day. A leading nonpartisan political consultant on Tuesday predicted that Republicans are also set to take control of the Senate — and by a decent margin. Citing the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Bennet leads O’Dea in Colorado Senate race: poll

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) holds a comfortable — yet slightly narrower — lead over his Republican rival Joe O’Dea in the Senate race in Colorado, according to a survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill released Tuesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents classified as very likely voters...
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

Live Results: Democratic state Sen. Brittany Pettersen defeats Republican Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District election

Explore more race results below. Democrat Brittany Pettersen defeated Republican Erick Aadland in Colorado's 7th Congressional District. The 7th District is anchored in Jefferson County. Redistricting made the district less Democratic, but Pettersen still scored a win. Election 2022 Colorado Results Explore more election results. House (2 Districts) Democratic state...
COLORADO STATE

