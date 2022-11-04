ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
HONOLULU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
KANEOHE, HI
the university of hawai'i system

New UH programs build nursing education capacity for Hawaiʻi

Two new nursing programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have been developed to help fill the state’s need for skilled nursing educators to train future nurses. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) is now accepting applications for the master’s of science in nursing education and leadership (MSNE&L) and the graduate certificate in nursing education. Students will begin courses in fall (August) 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Hawaii Rowing recently returned from the Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, a race that attracts over 10,000 athletes and nearly 500,000 spectators to the Charles river. This was the first time a rowing crew from Hawaii competed in the storied race and it was the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Allison Izu-Song on Calmness, Confidence and Her New Crop Tops

Our ears perked up when we heard Allison Izu-Song was making a collection of crop tops for adults. Showing off just a sliver of skin, ‘cause, hey, our six-pack days are long gone, the tops encourage mature women (like us) to embrace the 2022 trend—and their amazing bodies.
HONOLULU, HI
ourbigescape.com

The Wiliwilinui Hiking Trail: 3 Important Reasons To Visit

This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info. Lush tropical forests and mountain ridges covered in green on top of green. Breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific Ocean along the Wiliwilinui hiking trail. A journey along the spine of the Koolau Mountain range on the eastern side of Oahu, you can encounter all of these things and so much more!
WAIMANALO, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy