Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Josh Green sticks to election strategy; Former punk rock musician Henry Rollins on getting older
Current Lt. Gov. and candidate for Hawaiʻi governor Josh Green outlines his strategy for winning voters during the upcoming general election | Full Story. Local actress Lindsay Anuhea Watson shares her experience working on the new historical drama, The Wind and The Reckoning | Full Story. Documentary short director...
hawaiinewsnow.com
King Kekaulike returns to the HHSAA tournament awaiting the winner of Nanakuli, PAC-5
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Chasing the Championship’ takes a look at the top half of the HHSAA Division II State football tournament as King Kekaulike comes in as the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of Nanakuli and PAC-5. The King Kekaulike Na Ali’i finished their season as the MIL DII champs, now sitting at the top of the mountain awaiting their next opponent.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel shooting ‘prank’ leaves Kapolei man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting leaves a Kapolei man with a welt and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car was driving by, and I heard a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
Final push to encourage native Hawaiians to vote
HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Native Hawaiian community groups and organizations are working on their final push that seeks to draw out more native Hawaiians to participate in elections.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
Robot servers working at Hawaii restaurant
A local restaurant owner frustrated with staffing shortages has hired a pair of new employees. These two don't get paid, and they never have to take a break.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Local Power lifter benches his way to win big at World Championships
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local powerlifter just won big at the World Bench Press and Deadlift Championships in Reno, Nevada. Isaac Silva of Kaneohe competed in the Open Men and Sub Master Division at the WABDL Championships, taking home the State, National and World title for both divisions with a a world record 529.3 lbs bench press.
the university of hawai'i system
New UH programs build nursing education capacity for Hawaiʻi
Two new nursing programs at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa have been developed to help fill the state’s need for skilled nursing educators to train future nurses. The Nancy Atmospera-Walch School of Nursing (NAWSON) is now accepting applications for the master’s of science in nursing education and leadership (MSNE&L) and the graduate certificate in nursing education. Students will begin courses in fall (August) 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Hawaii Rowing recently returned from the Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, a race that attracts over 10,000 athletes and nearly 500,000 spectators to the Charles river. This was the first time a rowing crew from Hawaii competed in the storied race and it was the...
Hawaii’s Kate Lang selected as Big West setter of the week
The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week. Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long […]
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
KITV.com
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
honolulumagazine.com
Allison Izu-Song on Calmness, Confidence and Her New Crop Tops
Our ears perked up when we heard Allison Izu-Song was making a collection of crop tops for adults. Showing off just a sliver of skin, ‘cause, hey, our six-pack days are long gone, the tops encourage mature women (like us) to embrace the 2022 trend—and their amazing bodies.
ourbigescape.com
The Wiliwilinui Hiking Trail: 3 Important Reasons To Visit
This post may contain affiliate links, which helps keep this content free. Please read our disclosure for more info. Lush tropical forests and mountain ridges covered in green on top of green. Breathtaking panoramas of the Pacific Ocean along the Wiliwilinui hiking trail. A journey along the spine of the Koolau Mountain range on the eastern side of Oahu, you can encounter all of these things and so much more!
KITV.com
Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
Comments / 0