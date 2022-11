Rutgers under Greg Schiano is profoundly annoying. They throw weird stuff at you on offense and they try and deliver a bone-crushing tackle at every opportunity and stretch the rules of late hits as far as possible on defense. If you're a highly ranked team like Michigan, they treat it like the Super Bowl. If you decide the game doesn't matter, they will outwork you and make it interesting for as long as they can. Michigan treated the first half like it didn't matter and Rutgers pulled out all the stops to make the game interesting. Then Michigan decided to play at full force and the second half was a bloodbath. From the thousand foot view, this game looked uncompetitive, a routine blowout. But that understates the profound amount of annoyance it caused the viewers on the Michigan side. Either way, a win is a win.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO