ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nippertown.com

Concert Review: Darlingside / Caitlyn Canty @ Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga, 11/3/2022

Indie folk favorites Darlingside played their last concert as a quartet with original members on Thursday night at UPH, simultaneously breaking my heart and soothing it with a longer-than-usual set of all original music. It was Dave Senft’s last night with the band as he no longer plans tour, and the anticipatory melancholy associated with loss was heavy in the air.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nippertown.com

In Session: Rhoseway

ALBANY – Local singer-songwriter, Rob Fleming, who goes by the moniker of Rhoseway, has released his latest tune, “Country Sunrise,” on October 21st. Consisting of guitars saturated in reverb – as well as what sounds like a chorus pedal – the instrumentation forms a great bedrock of sounds that are sometimes haunting, sometimes inviting. Sitting on top of the music is an eerie vocal that seamlessly floats along, and is highly reminiscent of 1990’s alternative rock and grunge, making for a nice pairing between instruments and vocals. I had a chance to sit down with Fleming this past week. What follows is our conversation.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Empire State Youth Orchestra to Perform Dvorak and More, at Troy Music Hall, Nov. 13

TROY – Coming to Troy Music Hall on Nov. 13th is ESYO Symphony Orchestra and The Orchestra Now’s Andrés Rivas, as they illuminate the autumn night sky and welcome audiences back with Antonin Dvorak’s brilliant Symphony No. 8 and Jennifer Higdon’s Light, a vivid orchestral overture. ESYO’s youthful musicians will also perform Arturo Márquez’s evocative and dance-inspired Danzón No. 2.
TROY, NY
WNAW 94.7

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio

Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
QUEENSBURY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan

I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
SCOTIA, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Longfellows

On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy