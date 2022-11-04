Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
nippertown.com
Photo Gallery: Laura Leigh / Sydney Worthley / Al Olender / Belle-Skinner @ The Hollow, 11/4/2022
ALBANY – It was Ladies Night on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Hollow, thanks to Guthrie Bell Productions. It was only one night, but the lineup was stacked with four sensational female artists — Belle Skinner, Al Olender, Sydney Worthley, and The Laura Leigh Band. Each performer was unique in her own way but each one of them absolutely blew me away.
nippertown.com
Concert Review: Darlingside / Caitlyn Canty @ Universal Preservation Hall, Saratoga, 11/3/2022
Indie folk favorites Darlingside played their last concert as a quartet with original members on Thursday night at UPH, simultaneously breaking my heart and soothing it with a longer-than-usual set of all original music. It was Dave Senft’s last night with the band as he no longer plans tour, and the anticipatory melancholy associated with loss was heavy in the air.
nippertown.com
Prolific Songwriters, Will Hoge and Dave Hause, to Co-Headline Caffe Lena, Nov. 13
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Nov. 13, concertgoers are welcomed to Caffe Lena to enjoy an evening of rugged heartland rock from two prolific songwriters, Will Hoge and Dave Hause. Both musicians are currently touring in support of their new, respective albums, Wings On My Shoes and Blood Harmony. Will...
518 Donuts celebrates new location with grand opening
518 Donuts a local donut shop is celebrating the grand opening of its Troy location on November 12. This is the second location for 518 Donuts.
nippertown.com
In Session: Rhoseway
ALBANY – Local singer-songwriter, Rob Fleming, who goes by the moniker of Rhoseway, has released his latest tune, “Country Sunrise,” on October 21st. Consisting of guitars saturated in reverb – as well as what sounds like a chorus pedal – the instrumentation forms a great bedrock of sounds that are sometimes haunting, sometimes inviting. Sitting on top of the music is an eerie vocal that seamlessly floats along, and is highly reminiscent of 1990’s alternative rock and grunge, making for a nice pairing between instruments and vocals. I had a chance to sit down with Fleming this past week. What follows is our conversation.
nippertown.com
Empire State Youth Orchestra to Perform Dvorak and More, at Troy Music Hall, Nov. 13
TROY – Coming to Troy Music Hall on Nov. 13th is ESYO Symphony Orchestra and The Orchestra Now’s Andrés Rivas, as they illuminate the autumn night sky and welcome audiences back with Antonin Dvorak’s brilliant Symphony No. 8 and Jennifer Higdon’s Light, a vivid orchestral overture. ESYO’s youthful musicians will also perform Arturo Márquez’s evocative and dance-inspired Danzón No. 2.
Wintertime Wonderland relocating in Rotterdam
Wintertime Wonderland will be offering the same holiday cheer this year, just at a new location.
Paul Blart Leaves The Mall For Lake Katrine, NY Restaurant
We're getting used to this now. Yet another big-name celebrity was spotted in the Hudson Valley over the weekend, bringing some laughs too. You may know him as Paul Blart: Mall Cop or Albert Brennaman from Hitch, but he's most notably known as Doug Heffernan. That's right, we're talking about Kevin James!
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Albany Auto Show, there are quite a few things happening on November 4, 5, and 6.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Queensbury Hotel finishes heated patio
Despite an unseasonably warm few days, winter is coming, and the Queensbury Hotel has gotten prepared just in time. As of the weekend, the hotel has finished a project to add radiant heating out front, to keep diners happy all through the winter.
53rd Annual Holiday Parade announcements coming soon
Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.
Upstate NY Service Dog is Stewart’s Ice Cream Biggest Fan
I think its safe to say one of the most popular, if not THE most popular, ice cream in New York State comes from Stewart's Shops. There's no argument that the ice cream is delicious. There are even awards to prove it. In 2022, Stewart's won the top prize at the World Dairy Expo. 4 of Stewart's flavors took home top awards, Peanut Butter Pandemonium, Mint Cookie Crumble, Mango Dragon Fruit, and Salty Carmel.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Here Is The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
It’s that time of year again and the Rockefeller Christmas tree is en route to New York City. The 2022 tree was unveiled earlier this week and was found in Queensbury, New York. The 82-foot Norway Spruce is 50 feet wide and weighs 14 tons. According to the Today...
These 3 Upstate NY Metros Best Winter Holiday Destinations in US
Living in Upstate New York has its benefits, especially during the winter months. A new study was done that ranks the best cities in the United States for winter holiday destinations. Three in Upstate New York finished in the top fifty. What Were the Criteria of the Study?. According to...
The history of Longfellows
On Thursday, the owners of Longfellows Hotel, Restaurant, and Conference Center officially announced that their business will be closing. Longfellows will be closing its doors on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in the Capital Region
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is in the area! The famous hot dog on wheels will be at multiple events the week of November 6 throughout the Capital Region.
Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location
A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
James Bond cars coming to Saratoga Automobile Museum
Bond, James Bond. Bond in Motion, the official collection of original James Bond cars is coming to Saratoga Automobile Museum.
Injured hiker rescued on Kane Mountain Fire Tower trail
Members of the Caroga Lake Volunteer Fire Company and the SAVAC responded to a report of an injured hiker.
