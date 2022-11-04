Read full article on original website
Related
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
psychologytoday.com
Vulnerability Is Not Weakness
Vulnerability is inevitable, a constant hum in the background of our lives. Vulnerability is not weakness, nor is it danger. It is the moment your longing bumps against your limits to make your desires come true. By facing, feeling, and mattering when faced with vulnerability, you grow strengths that allow...
psychologytoday.com
Malignant Hysteria: A Cornerstone of Female Psychopathy
The general public has long been steeped in the lore and lure of psychopathy. It is often bandied about in everyday conversation and is an easy throwaway term used to categorically dismiss someone as evil, bad, or repugnant. “He’s a psychopath!” is frequently used and that’s often the end of the conversation. On the other hand, “She’s a psychopath!” is rarely heard. Why is this?
Opinion: A Combination of Narcissism and Sexism is Extremely Dangerous
Years ago I was in a relationship with a man who had a narcissistic personality disorder. Numerous traumatic events were connected to the psychological abuse that I endured and for a long time, I couldn’t understand why he treated me the way that he did.
Vice
The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice
When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls
Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.
Comments / 0