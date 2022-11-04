ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
psychologytoday.com

Vulnerability Is Not Weakness

Vulnerability is inevitable, a constant hum in the background of our lives. Vulnerability is not weakness, nor is it danger. It is the moment your longing bumps against your limits to make your desires come true. By facing, feeling, and mattering when faced with vulnerability, you grow strengths that allow...
psychologytoday.com

Malignant Hysteria: A Cornerstone of Female Psychopathy

The general public has long been steeped in the lore and lure of psychopathy. It is often bandied about in everyday conversation and is an easy throwaway term used to categorically dismiss someone as evil, bad, or repugnant. “He’s a psychopath!” is frequently used and that’s often the end of the conversation. On the other hand, “She’s a psychopath!” is rarely heard. Why is this?
Vice

The artist channelling Indigenous spirituality into her practice

When Himali Singh Soin was on her polar expeditions in 2017, something happened in the Arctic which stayed with her, a moment that became a method. A storm off Svalbard had scrambled the ship's navigation system, and a thick fog descended on the water, obscuring the stars above. The ship's captain gathered the crew onto the deck, drawing a map and telling them how to operate the boat's sails, not knowing how long the outage would last. In that moment, Himali's mind turned to the ancient Indigenous beliefs of the Arctic: it was said that when celestial navigation failed, travellers would listen to their kidneys to guide them -- the body's water regulation connecting with the seas and currents.
Rabih Hammoud

Sensitivity Is A Trait Of Older Souls

Black and White Photo of Woman Swimming UnderwaterPhoto by Kammeran Gonzalez-Keola. If you’re generally sensitive, it means you’re more evolved than the "average" person. You probably see yourself in a diminishing way, putting everyone else above you.

