Letter: Steamboat Springs Fire Protection District should not have endorsed a candidate in race for Routt County commissioner

Steamboat Pilot & Today
Conservation district to host listening session in North Routt
The Routt County Conservation District is launching an educational program called the Routt County Landowner Toolkit for Drought, Wildfire and Soil Health Resiliency, and calling on North Routt agricultural producers and lawn owners for input. As a result, the conservation district will host a listening session from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday,...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County voters extend 1A funding for land conservation program
Dressed in a full-body jersey cow costume during the downtown Halloween Stroll, Community Agriculture Alliance Executive Director Michele Meyer was happily reminding voters to mark yes for Routt County Referendum 1A. A passerby taking advantage of the chocolate candy at the information table noted there was no formal opposition to...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
South Routt residents boost library budget with passing of 6A
South Routt voters approved a measure to allow the South Routt Library District to grow its budget by removing the cap on revenue. In the waning hours of Election Day, South Routt Library District Manager Debbie Curtis expressed confidence that Ballot Issue 6A would pass ahead of results, but was still engulfed in emotion when she saw the margin of victory.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Scherar defeats incumbent Wiggins in Routt County sheriff’s race
Routt County voters elected Democrat Doug Scherar as the next Routt County sheriff to defeat Republican incumbent Garrett Wiggins. Scherar has spent 25 years in local law enforcement and has been undersheriff since 2017 and has worked with Wiggins for years. “It’s very humbling to see the amount of support...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATED: Democrat Meghan Lukens wins race for Colorado House District 26, Wolfson concedes
Democrat Meghan Lukens will represent Northwest Colorado in Colorado House District 26, after Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson conceded the race at about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The first-time candidate ran up leads in Routt and Eagle counties, larger than the margins her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson was gaining...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: City Council should lead by example with city hall complex
Regarding the Steamboat city hall complex energy decision, one of the high priority tactics of the Steamboat/Routt County Climate Action Plan is to “lead by example.” The recent Steamboat City Council decision regarding the city hall complex sets a bad precedent. As a registered professional engineer specializing in...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County election history a reminder to get ballots in on time
Routt County’s history of close elections — six races decided by eight or fewer votes since 2003 — may be yet another reason voters want to ensure their ballots are received by the Routt County Clerk and Recorder’s office by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Live updates: Routt County 2022 midterm election
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive results and more information regarding the election. Find up-to-date results on all races and issues at SteamboatPilot.com/Election. 11:04 p.m. — Savannah Wolfson concedes to Meghan Lukens in House District 26 race. 10:18 p.m. — While candidate Meghan Lukens...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Routt County Climate Action Collaborative accepting community applications for board of directors
The Routt County Climate Action Collaborative is accepting community applications for its board of directors through Nov. 17. The collaborative board consists of nine members, including four community members and a representative from each of the local government partners — Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek and Yampa.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Yampa Valley Housing Authority releases 165-page Brown Ranch plan
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority released the full draft of the Brown Ranch Community Development Plan last week, a 165-page document that builds on presentations about the project last month. The plan, which has been put together over the last year, includes details about the development down to the street...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat voters favor STR tax by a wide margin
The proposed 9% tax on short-term rentals in Steamboat Springs looks as if it will pass. As of 9:24 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot measure 2A was leading with 4,060 votes in favor and 2,413 votes against — a 62.7% to 37.3% margin. “I think it shows the community...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Steamboat Secret Santas registration opens Wednesday
Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9, Steamboat Secret Santas will open registration for its annual holiday present program, which pairs recipients who can’t afford presents with Secret Santas who can help “make the holidays a little less stressful and a little more magical,” according to the program. Registration for...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Educator at Craig’s Sunset Elementary named finalist for Presidential Excellence Award in science teaching
Alli LeWarne, a teacher at Sunset Elementary, is a finalist for a national award that if she were to be selected, would be presented by President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. LeWarne has been a Project Lead the Way teacher at Sunset for five years. When she got a letter asking for applicants for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, she decided to throw in an application.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers, Sailors end volleyball season with hard-fought regional campaigns
Earning bids to their respective regional tournaments, the Hayden and Steamboat Springs volleyball teams traveled to compete in their three-team brackets on Saturday, Nov. 5. Going up against Cedaredge and Fowler in the 2A regional, Hayden was faced with two tough opponents, especially a Fowler team that only lost one game in the regular season.
