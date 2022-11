Aaron Smith has authorized The Gatesville Messenger to announce his candidacy for the office of Gatesville City Council in the upcoming Nov. 8 elections. I am enthusiastically running for the position of Gatesville City Council, Ward 1 Place 2, in the upcoming local elections. Being born and raised in Gatesville gives me a strong familiarity with the townspeople, city workers and the town infrastructure. I have long-standing roots here, including my parents, Lewis and Eloise Smith, dating back many generations. Over the years my family members have been involved with town politics and entrepreneurship which has led to a community friendship with Gatesville for over 150 years.

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO