'Good chance' Kyrie Irving has played final game as a Net?

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: MassLive spoke with Grant Williams, an NBPA vice president, about Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary. He expects union leadership to meet with the suspended Nets point guard who is also a VP. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:19 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr. says he has not discussed the Kyrie Irving situation with Deni Avdija yet but plans to. Says Deni is locked in on basketball.

“There’s no place for that kind of thought or speech.” – 5:25 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest Kyrie developments open.spotify.com/episode/5m78IW… – 5:18 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Last week Nets owner Joseph Tsai tweeted a rebuke of Kyrie Irving’s post of an anti-Semitic film, but believed the moment called for education and dialogue. Irving never returned his messages. Story w/ ⁦@Adrian Wojnarowski⁩ on a tumultuous week in Brooklyn espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

This week, I was repeatedly asked why Kyrie Irving apologizing mattered, especially if it was insincere. In the wake of his Instagram apology, I wrote why it mattered to me: theathletic.com/3763040/2022/1… – 3:30 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Woj: “Irving had become an albatross around his team, too. He had played a listless game on Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, leaving his teammates and opponents to privately describe him as disengaged and seemingly ‘in another world.’” – 3:16 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Joe Tsai and Kyrie Irving had no direct contact prior to their release of a joint statement with the ADL per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

Woj adds Adam Silver cautioned Tsai that issuing a statement with the ADL without dealing with Irving directly was not acceptable in resolving the situation. – 3:14 PM

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

From @Adrian Wojnarowski on Kyrie:

“Tsai kept extending the clock to give Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said.” – 3:09 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne inside the tumult of the Kyrie Irving crisis: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:02 PM

Kyrie Irving’s behavior has cost him more than $300 million and ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:46 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

new for @ringer: kyrie irving can’t blame anyone except himself, which is why this fork-in-the-road moment might be the last one he confronts as an nba player: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 12:44 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:

Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv

Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

News News: Sean Marks addresses Kyrie Irving’s apology, possibility of release clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 12:06 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks lays outs steps for a Kyrie Irving return to #Nets. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/04/sea… via @nypostsports – 11:58 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards went from a 2-point underdog to a 3-point favorite vs. Nets overnight after Kyrie Irving’s suspension was announced. – 11:46 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post was ‘a step’ toward return; team didn’t consider waiving him

cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:38 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Horford pretty short on the Irving suspension. Said Nets as an organization had to do what they felt was best. – 11:33 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it

sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”

The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

i wrote about kyrie: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 11:08 AM

Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Friday morning in D.C. on Kyrie Irving: “The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not enough.” pic.twitter.com/H1Jtle5FAL – 10:54 AM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

‘From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).’ Stephen A. Smith – 10:51 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.

Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. – 10:29 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks said the Nets did not consider waiving Kyrie. Called his apology “a step.” – 10:27 AM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology “a step.” The star will still have to meet with the #Nets and with a group of Jewish leaders in order to bring reinstated. #nba – 10:22 AM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Sean Marks just addressed us at shootaround. Essentially said there wasn’t enough dialogue between Irving and the organization throughout all of this. Said it’s up to Irving if he wants to go through the remedial steps they’ve outlined for him to return. – 10:21 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Kyrie Irving’s apology from last night is “an encouraging step.” Greenblatt says in a statement that the ADL is still not going to accept funds from Irving, they are open to direct dialogue with him. Full statement below: – 10:17 AM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Gut tells me Kyrie is out longer than 5 games, perhaps much longer. Question you have to ask is what’s possible to address in the coming weeks when he’s been so steadfast in his position (until IG post gave up some ground). When can #Nets and him return to normalcy? – 9:56 AM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

This @JerryBrewer column on the latest mess Kyrie Irving has made is loaded with BARS but I had to stop & chuckle when he wrote Kyrie “must have done his own research about playing successful basketball because the Nets are terrible.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 9:47 AM

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Depressing times in the NBA … notes on the Spurs, Kyrie and more. https://t.co/D8EhqNczov pic.twitter.com/zpgNngBQue – 9:42 AM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Woj on Kyrie:

“Certainly his future in Brooklyn is very much in question.” – 9:38 AM

Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA

Financial impact of Kyrie’s 5 game suspension (if it remains at only 5):

Lost salary for Kyrie: $1,258,734

Team Tax Relief: $0

Since it’s a team issued suspension and not a league issued suspension, there’s no luxury tax relief for the Brooklyn Nets. – 9:00 AM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here! We talk about the NBA’s best lineups, and what it says about the Cavs, Bucks, Suns, Wizards, OKC, and more. But first, we talk Kyrie/Primo.

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Too little, too late: Kyrie finally apologizes

nj.com/sports/2022/11… – 7:00 AM

Roland Lazenby @lazenby

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay roanoke.com/news/national/… via @roanoketimes – 6:52 AM

Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA

One more on Kyrie situation – Players become really isolated as their star rises, less and less real information gets to them. Too many yes-men, very few rules that apply to them. Bitterness from living their life under a microscope. It’s sad to see what grows from it. (Pt 2) – 6:45 AM

Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA

One more on Kyrie situation – I have met and been friendly with a lot of NBA players over my career – there is an unfortunate trend, that as players gain more wealth and security, their bubble and reality change – a lot of that is the environment they exist in. (Pt 1) – 6:41 AM

Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA

A comment on Kyrie Irving situation – In the US, you have freedom of speech. However, you are not free from the consequences of your speech. This is something most people tend to overlook when they believe they can say anything they want — you can, but there may be consequences. – 6:39 AM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Kyrie Irving issues an apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/79cAqg4RvZ – 5:18 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Kyrie Irving apologizes to all Jewish families and Communities hurt and affected from his post sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games sportando.basketball/en/nets-suspen… – 4:06 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr… – 3:01 AM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

Translation of a Kyrie apology: I will do it or something like it again, but can I play now? – 12:44 AM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

Updated story about the suspension of Kyrie Irving after he issues an apology on Instagram.

apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:35 AM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Hours after being suspended by the Nets for apologizing, Kyrie apologizes.

See this Instagram photo by @kyrieirving instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN/… – 12:02 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

In an Instagram post, Kyrie Irving says he is “deeply sorry” for his offending the Jewish community. He says he reacted emotionally for being unjustly labeled anti-semetic. Said Irving, “I apologize.” – 12:00 AM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kyrie Irving writes a post on Instagram that says, in part, “To all Jewish families & communities that are hurt & affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain & I apologize.” Irving initially reacted ‘emotionaly’ to those labeling him Anti-Semitic. Full post: pic.twitter.com/INh8YEgmcf – 12:00 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It’s hard not to feel like Kyrie Irving only apologized because he recognized the alternative was the possible end of his NBA career. – 11:58 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

Coming to the difficult realization that I fight with my wife the way Kyrie fights with the media – 1) receive an extremely valid criticism 2) lash out 3) wait an hour, then apologize and agree with everything she said. – 11:55 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Kyrie Irving statement on Instagram. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IAy1kIbxFa – 11:55 PM

Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli

Kyrie Irving posted this statement on Instagram a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fgXmDPS3EU – 11:55 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram. No image, just a king caption with his apology. pic.twitter.com/mA1UXvvMzR – 11:54 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/X0PzekAz2H – 11:54 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm – 11:54 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply sorry” pic.twitter.com/j6XVYp3i4m – 11:53 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Kyrie Irving issues an apology over Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xoeJEUQVls – 11:52 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving posts an apology on Instagram.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize…I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” pic.twitter.com/BuJkBOna4K – 11:51 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspension by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/QUXt1WtK2g – 11:50 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspicion by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/Q3pvp6wbtb – 11:49 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD – 11:49 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e – 11:48 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Kyrie Irving just posted the following on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KgVqW8L5PS – 11:47 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Kyrie and JJ Redick! Are we sure Rex Chapman didn’t attend Duke? – 11:35 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Kyrie is prime example why high school players should be allowed to go straight to the NBA… – 11:28 PM

Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

A serious question: If Kyrie refuses to apologize, does that mean he’ll never play another game for the Nets? – 9:58 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.

But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM

Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman

Conspiracy theories about Jews lead to dead Jews. For @FOXSports, I wrote about the dangers of Kyrie’s actions and how it’s past due for the NBA community to show that it understands this and cares:

foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 9:54 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.

But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM

Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee

Kyrie Irving left the Nets no choice. They gave him multiple chances to apologize & bury the distraction. But he dug deeper into his position, failed to show any remorse for the pain he caused, almost daring to be held accountable. This whole saga was unnecessary & avoidable. – 9:42 PM

Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM

Kyrie Irving’s legacy at Brooklyn Nets is probably the weirdest thing in the recent history of the NBA. So gifted guy, an elite hooper, but at the same time so many off the floor issues to deal with. Irving’s stint at Nets is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. #NetsWorld – 9:17 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/bro… – 8:53 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The ADL is no longer accepting the $500,000 from Kyrie Irving, per the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.

“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.” – 8:52 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says ADL is not accepting Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: ‘We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).’ 1/2 – 8:52 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Remember when people were furious at Rob Pelinka because he didn’t beg the Nets to take two firsts for Kyrie, which would have necessitated an extension to justify the deal? What a fun era of basketball the Lakers missed out on! AK – 8:48 PM

Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner

Will the NBPA challenge Kyrie Irving’s suspension?

He currently sits on the 9 member executive committee in the role of Vice President.

Awkward situation for the union.. pic.twitter.com/FfXSUjW46Y – 8:33 PM

Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham

Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.

He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM

Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov

Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM

Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1

Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.

(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/qIsjeS2G9L – 8:10 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.

Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.

Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

The Brooklyn #Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. – 7:50 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.

Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Erik Slater @erikslater_

So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. – 7:43 PM

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live on the podcast.

We have a plan to talk about actual basketball and some of the exciting teams we’ve seen so far (Cavs! Bucks! Suns! WIZARDS?!)

but first we have to talk about Kyrie/Primo.

youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 6:05 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr when asked about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn: “Yeah, I’m going to sit that one out.” – 5:36 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Among the complicating factors with creating repercussions for Kyrie – talent, accrued generational wealth, narcissism – the biggest, IMO, is he clearly isn’t invested in basketball as a full-time career, which lessens the threat of it getting taken away from him. AK – 5:16 PM

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Nets practice for the first time since a heated postgame press conference.

And once again, he did not offer an apology for his posts linking to an antisemitic film. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-i-ca… – 5:04 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Adam Silver ‘disappointed’ in Kyrie Irving’s non-apology, ADL says Irving has ‘a lot of work to do’

cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 4:58 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Robin Lopez just retweeted Kareem’s substack post about Kyrie, which I believe makes him the first active player to post something disagreeing with what Kyrie posted, even if it’s a RT and not his own tweet. – 4:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker on the Kyrie Irving situation: “I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” – 4:11 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” Devin Booker on Kyrie Irving situation. #Suns – 4:10 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Story on Kyrie Irving’s latest comments today is up as Adam Silver seeks a meeting with him: theathletic.com/3759694/2022/1… – 3:44 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m not the one that made the documentary’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:22 PM

Bill Reiter @sportsreiter

Kyrie spoke Thursday. It’s well past time for someone in the NBA to act. Column for @CBS NBA urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https… – 3:13 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @njdotcom

Kyrie Irving ‘takes responsibility’ for controversial post, but doesn’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 3:08 PM

NEW POD with @sportsrapport ($): Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews + Ryan does a victory lap on being right about Udoka’s job prospects houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 2:55 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expresses dismay at Kyrie Irving’s response to a question today about whether he has antisemitic beliefs. He also supports Adam Silver’s demand that Irving issue an unqualified apology. ADL partnered w/Nets & Irving yesterday to eradicate hate (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IMXEkMn2Dq – 2:52 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

MassLive spoke with Grant Williams ahead of Friday’s game with the Bulls about whether union leadership will be addressing the issue with Kyrie Irving. “I think we will but currently, there are a lot of matters as well,” Williams told MassLive. “I think we’ll get together as a group potentially — everything has been through the team. It has been not been a league issue to this point. It hasn’t been an NBA/NBPA issue. The Nets and the league have taken care of that and dealing with Kyrie and the process there. We don’t have much control on that matter.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022

Williams told MassLive that he has not directly spoken with Irving about the situation yet but strongly denounced any kind of hate speech. “I haven’t had much communication with him on the manner,” Williams said. “For me, I’m trying my best to educate myself on the situation, understand what has been said and has been done. You don’t promote any type of hate speech or anything like that. You do your best to stay informed on the matter and gain all the information before making decision to support each side. You try your best to educate yourself and outside of that, I don’t have much to say because I don’t know much about the matter because I’ve tried to keep my eyes on the right thing and moving forward.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022

Shams Charania: The Anti-Defamation League in conjunction with Brooklyn Nets have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon leaders to either remove book/movie at center of Kyrie Irving situation from the platform or add explanation about issues with the content, sources tell me and @Mike Vorkunov. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 4, 2022