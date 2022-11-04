Warriors, on four-game losing streak, resting Stephen Curry, Green, Thompson and Wiggins tonight

Anthony Slater: The Warriors are resting Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins tonight in New Orleans. Fifth game of a five-game road trip. Second night of back-to-back. In danger of going 0-5.

While the Warriors rest Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins tonight, here’s an impressive number to know: 120

That’s how many games in a row Kevon Looney will have played after tonight – 4:40 PM

Despite struggles Warriors play long game, will rest Curry, Thompson, Green Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/des… – 3:42 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight vs. Wizards but expected to play Saturday night in his hometown of Charlotte against the Hornets. – 2:34 PM

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins all are listed as out for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans – 1:39 PM

Seth Curry is out tonight, presumably should play tomorrow. Kessler Edwards is in the G League. #nets – 10:28 AM

Seth Curry is out tonight against the Wizards. Kessler Edwards is with the Long Island Nets. – 10:28 AM

Last night, Stephen Curry (8-15 3P) and Klay Thompson (7-15 3P) each made at least seven 3P in the same game for the fourth time.

No other duo in NBA history has recorded more than one such game. pic.twitter.com/Aard9iIiKg – 9:21 AM

“You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? Have you watched him play? I don’t think so. You think Klay Thompson is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”

Here’s Draymond Green’s full response when asked if the Warriors have a lack of motivation. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/LgWvpxj0fn – 1:49 AM

I asked Stephen Curry what it takes to respond to this kind of adversity. He said the keys are essentially staying positive and not pointing fingers. – 10:45 PM

“We’ve got pick each other up, everybody in that locker room has to figure it out. That’s what the job requires, we understand that… Our energy & effort was there, you just don’t have any results to show for it.”

-Steph Curry’s thoughts on the loss to the Magic. #dubnation – 10:36 PM

Curry: “We haven’t been in this position in a while.” – 10:36 PM

Draymond Green: “It’s our defense. We have to correct our defense. Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 for 30 from 3. That alone is good enough for us to win.” pic.twitter.com/OC1L6LWTkT – 10:32 PM

“I don’t think motivation is the problem at all…. You think Steph Curry is struggling with motivation? I don’t think so.”

-Draymond Green emphatically says no when asked if motivation is an issue that’s been a factor in the Warriors 4 straight losses. #DubNation – 10:27 PM

“Klay Thompson and Steph Curry shot 15 of 30 [50%] from three, that alone right there should be enough to win the game.”

-Draymond Green says the Warriors need to clean up their defense. He says Klay & Steph did the work offensively tonight to make the game winnable. #dubnation – 10:23 PM

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr says it’s not just the Warriors young players committing fouls, he says early in the game Steph Curry committed a silly reaching foul. Kerr says up and down the roster it has to get better. #dubnation – 9:58 PM

Most 30-point games in a loss:

5 — Kevin Durant

4 — Steph Curry

Combined record of 5-12 this season. pic.twitter.com/gIRhtTAEKT – 9:52 PM

The Magic lock up Curry and the Warriors to escape with the W. pic.twitter.com/FyeJnp9lUU – 9:44 PM

Paolo Banchero in his first match-up against Steph Curry and the Warriors had a great game

22 points / 8 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 block in 36 minutes

The rook showed glimpses of his bright future. Again. #MagicTogether – 9:41 PM

Steph Curry in the loss:

39 PTS

9 AST

8 3P

Hasn’t won in Orlando since 2017. pic.twitter.com/DW2lqDwQly – 9:40 PM

Wiggins missed a layup

Curry two turnovers

Klay soft defense in the clutch

Warriors stars just making more mistakes than Orlando in crunch time. – 9:35 PM

Lost my wifi connection for a second afetr Curry hit that 3. – 9:33 PM

Magic will challenge the foul call on the Curry 3 attempt.

Might have a good case – 9:28 PM

Curry getting the switches he’s looking for against the Magic bigs – 9:27 PM

Warriors back on top with that Curry J.

Back to back Magic TOs on travels – 9:26 PM

Warriors were up by 16 in the third but enter the fourth with a two-point advantage. Curry leads all scorers with 28 points, Thompson has a season-high 22. – 9:00 PM

Steph Curry would be the Nuggets’ worst 3 point shooter tonight. – 8:59 PM

Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.

Magic trailing 73-57 with 9:57 in 3Q. – 8:32 PM

Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM

Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM

Although the Warriors lost to the Heat on Tuesday, Steph Curry recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/hig… – 8:00 PM

Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM

Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.

Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM

Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is QUESTIONABLE for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM

All 30 teams are doing various things in advance of Tuesday’s midterm election, like airing public service announcements, leading registration drives and having employees volunteer at polling locations. The league won’t play any games on Election Day. But the volume is lower than two years ago. The “More Than A Vote” campaign is dormant, its URL says the site can’t be reached and its last tweet coming in early January. -via NowThis News / November 4, 2022

That said, Golden State guard Stephen Curry’s still has a clear message: All elections, including Tuesday’s that will decide control of Congress, very much matter. “I think the message has been broadcast loud and clear for a decade now in terms of how important these moments are,” Curry said. “Athletes can leverage their platforms to different politicians, different communities that are important to them, different causes, and that’s happening.” Curry’s 17 million Twitter followers have seen him post multiple times in recent weeks about voting — “our future is on the ballot,” he said. He also promoted a summit for young voters in California. -via NowThis News / November 4, 2022

Curry believes that even if it’s not as apparent as 2020, things are getting done. “Everybody has to do their part and you might not understand the ramifications of it in the moment but I think the trickle-down effect is really presenting itself in a loud way every year,” Curry said. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m getting older, but it’s more on my radar, front of mind, way more than it ever was. That matters.” -via NowThis News / November 4, 2022