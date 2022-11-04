Read full article on original website
Elijah Mitchell Injury Update Opens 21-Day WindowFlurrySportsSan Francisco, CA
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Terry Bradshaw Made Troubling Remark On Sunday Morning
Terry Bradshaw is coming off a tough battle with cancer, so the legendary NFL quarterback turned broadcaster should be given some kindness when he makes an odd remark or two on the air on Sundays. The Pittsburgh Steelers great would like to have one back on Sunday, though. When talking...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference
Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next
Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season. Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
Aaron Rodgers getting mad while talking on a sideline phone became a hilarious meme
A nightmare of a season for Aaron Rodgers is continuing Sunday in Detroit where the Packers’ legendary quarterback is having a brutal game against the Lions. How bad has it gotten for Rodgers? He’s thrown not one, not two, but three interceptions in the red zone. He had...
Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars
Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Furious Travis Kelce launched his Chiefs helmet after Titans interception off his drop
The Chiefs tight end was furious with himself during Sunday night’s game.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
NFL World Laughing At Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video
Aaron Rodgers isn't having a good Sunday. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who was hoping to get his team rolling against the Detroit Lions, has already thrown two devastating red zone interceptions. Yikes. Rodgers, who has made it clear that his teammates need to step up, went off on the...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Look: Video Of Derrick Henry In Locker Room After Loss Goes Viral
The Tennessee Titans fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. Following the game, a classy Derrick Henry dapped up each of his team's defenders for their performance against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Henry believed that his team's offense let the defense down on...
