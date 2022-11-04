Read full article on original website
Des Moines nonprofits say Food Bank of Iowa is hurting their operations
Some Des Moines-area pantries say they could struggle to meet demand this winter after being given a cease and desist email by the Food Bank of Iowa telling them to stop picking up leftovers from retailers in the area. Flashback: The move comes after several nonprofits declined to sign a contract addendum with the Food Bank of Iowa in September that would have required them to provide more food to people in need than they say they're capable of giving.Nonprofits had about two weeks to sign the contract, according to an email to the pantries obtained by Axios. The pantries...
One Of America’s Best Thanksgiving Towns Is Right Here In Iowa
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one town in Iowa is ready for it. Thanksgiving is probably one of the most overlooked holidays but it has wonderful food and thankfully, stretchy pants. It's when we have to mentally prepare ourselves for uncomfortable conversations with the fam at dinner (often involving booze).
City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam
(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Des Moines, IA (AP) — The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it’s likely that the official results won’t be known until later Tuesday. The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues...
Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines
(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
Iowa GOP blacklists KCRG from election night coverage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Republican Party has blocked access for KCRG-TV9 to cover its political rally on election night in an apparent effort to blacklist a media outlet due to coverage. The Republican Party of Iowa is hosting a GOP Victory Party at the Hilton in Downtown...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa losing millions in rental assistance
DES MOINES, Iowa — Surprised, confused and disappointed. That's the reaction from a Des Moines nonprofit group after learning Iowa is set to miss out on millions of dollars in pandemic rental assistance funding. IMPACT Community Action Partnership says it learned this week the state plans to return $89.4...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
Iowa Woman Wins Big in Lottery, No Not That One
Congratulations are in order to this Iowa woman, who won a bunch of money from the Iowa lottery. This woman out of Des Moines, Iowa, has not been announced the winner of the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, which may be at the top of your mind right now. Yesterday,...
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
Teen human trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing rapist, escapes custody in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa authorities say an 18-year-old sex trafficking victim, who pleaded guilty to killing a man she said raped her, escaped from a women's center where she was serving her probation sentence. Pieper Lewis was seen walking out of the building at the Fresh Start Women's Center...
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Marshalltown crash victims
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — From wreckage to remembrance. “I’ve been a police officer for almost thirty years and this is the worst crash scene I’ve ever seen,” said Marshalltown Police Chief Michael Tupper. The impact of Friday’s deadly crash in Marshalltown’s 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first […]
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
Iowa Business Owner Competes on Reality TV Show
Marquas Ashworth already made it big when he launched Ziyad Rye, a whiskey distillery using traditional moonshine recipes. But he decided to double down and further stake his claim by putting his distilling skills to the test on a reality TV show. The 33-year-old Des Moines-based businessman was a contestant...
Final Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of election cycle shows strong position for Republicans in topline races
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The last Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll of the 2022 election showed swings toward Republican candidates in key races in the state. The poll, of likely voters or Iowans who have already voted, showed a significant shift toward incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection chances, with 53% of respondents choosing him against 41% for Democratic challenger Mike Franken. 3% said they would cast their ballot for another person, 2% were undecided, and 1% refused to reveal who they had already voted for.
What could escaping custody mean for Pieper Lewis?
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest warrant has been issued for Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teenager who admitted to killing her rapist in 2020. In September, a judge sentenced her to five years' probation and gave her a deferred judgment, which means the sentence would be expunged from Lewis' record.
When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
Could Waukee be getting a Target?
WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee currently has multiple construction projects going on, and there are indications that one of them may be a Target. Images posted on the city's website resemble what you see outside most Targets: big red spheres and a red cart corral. KCCI has reached out to...
