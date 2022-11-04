Talk about a complete 180 style hockey game. From the drop of the puck, it looked like the Rangers were going to absolutely obliterate the Red Wings–who were coming in on the second half of a back-to-back playing the Islanders the day before. After a great first period and the Rangers going up 2-0 with great goals from Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad on the power play, the ice tilted and the Red Wings completed took over the game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO