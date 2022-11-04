Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
Rangers Recap: Motown Meltdown
Talk about a complete 180 style hockey game. From the drop of the puck, it looked like the Rangers were going to absolutely obliterate the Red Wings–who were coming in on the second half of a back-to-back playing the Islanders the day before. After a great first period and the Rangers going up 2-0 with great goals from Kaapo Kakko and Mika Zibanejad on the power play, the ice tilted and the Red Wings completed took over the game.
Rangers shake up lines to manage mounting injuries
Per Vince Mercogliano, the Rangers have shaken up their lines to manage their numerous injuries. Ryan Lindgren appears unlikely to play, same with Vitali Kravtsov. Ryan Reaves is also looking to be a scratch as Filip Chytil returns to the lineup, some welcomed news for the Rangers. Vitali Kravtsov rotated...
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Rangers prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022
The Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Rangers at the world’s most famous arena as the two Eastern Conference teams clash at Madison Square Garden. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series and make a Red Wings-Rangers prediction and pick. The Red Wings...
Yardbarker
Calgary Flames News & Rumors: Sutter, Lucic, Tanev & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Darryl Sutter is growing frustrated with his team’s current four-game losing streak, and as a result, chose to bench several players during Saturday night’s (Nov. 5) outing versus the New Jersey Devils. In other news, the organization is reportedly considering signing Milan Lucic to a contract extension. Meanwhile, both Chris Tanev and Michael Stone are out due to injury.
Around the Farm: Brett Berard with 2 goals, assist for Providence in win
Brett Berard had a big night for Providence in a 7-4 win, recording two goals and an assist. Jaroslav Chmelar contributed an assist in the win as well. Riley Hughes (Northeastern, 1 A), Victor Mancini (Nebraska-Omaha, 1 A), and Noah Laba (Colorado College, 2 G) also had good nights for their respective NCAA teams.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Injuries Pile Up Again, Coyle, Krejci & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. As the calendar turned to November last week, the Boston Bruins continued their...
MLive.com
Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus propels Red Wings to good start
DETROIT – Ville Husso’s laser-sharp focus was apparent late in the third period Saturday in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders, when he lost his goaltending stick. “I was like, ‘Grab your stick. The stick’s right there. Pick it up. You’re going...
NHL
Yzerman uses past lessons trying to rebuild Red Wings into winner again
DETROIT -- Steve Yzerman stood at center ice in front of the Stanley Cup, a shining symbol of the glory of the past and goal for the future. The Detroit Red Wings celebrated the 25th anniversary of their 1997 championship before a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday and 1998 championship before a 3-0 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Blue Seat
New York City, NY
443
Followers
2K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT
New York Rangers Hockey News & Opinionhttps://blueseatblogs.com/
Comments / 0