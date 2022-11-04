Read full article on original website
Top Vols RB Target De-Commits from Kentucky
Khalifa Keith had been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has now backed off of his pledge to the Wildcats. Keith has been to Knoxville two times in the last six weeks and could return as early as this weekend. Tennessee officially offered the standout back last month, ...
JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum, Matt Barrie forecast how Tennessee finishes out the season
The matchup between Georgia and Tennessee served as a measuring stick for just how far Tennessee had come in comparison to the best of the best and while the Vols have definitely made a statement, they were stifled against Georgia on Saturday night. Georgia had an answer for a Tennessee...
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
rockytopinsider.com
Kansas Football is Trolling Tennessee on Social Media
Kansas defeated No. 18 Oklahoma State on Saturday night in Lawerence with ensuing chaos afterward. The fans stormed the field and ripped down the goalposts, all leading to a moment on Twitter pointing back to the Tennessee Volunteers. After Tennessee’s field-storming following the Alabama victory, the Vols launched a campaign...
dawgpost.com
SEC Shorts Checks in on "Nervous" Tennessee Vols After Loss to Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready for a road test at Mississippi State this weekend. But teams that lost over the weekend - like the Tennessee Vols - need to talk with someone. SEC Shorts, the quick-form comedy team that weights in...
wvlt.tv
Six months left to get Tennessee REAL ID
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Knoxville recommends suspending beer license for Neyland Stadium's vendor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville wants to suspend the beer license for the vendor of Neyland Stadium, according to a non-compliance complaint. "The City of Knoxville has requested that your beer permit be suspended or revoked at a public hearing," it wrote in a formal notice to Aramark. "At this hearing, the City intends to present evidence to support the City’s request that the permit be suspended for a period of not less than sixty (60) days and that the Permittee pay a fine of no less than $1,500 per violation, for a total of $4,500."
Tennessee doctor killed in Kentucky plane crash
A Tennessee doctor who would fly to see patients in Kentucky was identified as the only person killed in a plane crash. David Sanford, 55, of Knoxville, Tennessee, routinely flew to Harlan and Middlesboro to see patients, Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi told the Lexington Herald-Leader. Sanford was previously from...
wvlt.tv
32 overdoses in Knox County in 2 days: Health Department
Victim killed in accident at Knoxville cement plant identified
An employee was killed in a workplace accident at a Knoxville cement plant over the weekend, according to a company spokesperson.
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
WYSH AM 1380
THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
The numbers are in! Here's how many people voted early in Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting is officially over and the number of votes cast in Knox County is in. In total, 72,502 votes were cast during the early voting period. 4,078 of those were absentee votes, according to the Knox County Election Commission. Here is the breakdown. All totals...
CCSO: Man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Cocke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for attempting to break into homes and vehicles Friday night. CCSO said Tommy Gregory had attempted to break into a number of homes and vehicles in the Carson Springs area. CCSO, Tennessee Highway Patrol...
WATE
Two people in custody after remains of missing woman found in Monroe County
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A missing woman’s remains were found Sunday in a remote location in Monroe County, according to Sheriff Tommy Jones. The woman has been identified as 24-year-old Chelsie Walker, of Madisonville, who was reported missing to the Madisonville Police Department on Oct. 31 at a Walmart. The Madisonville Police Department Detective Division began investigating and later found evidence that she was last seen in Tellico Plains, Tenn.
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews worked to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that burned around 170-plus acres over the weekend.
