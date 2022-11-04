ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tipranks.com

SunPower Shares (NASDAQ: SPWR) Surge after Earnings Beat

Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) are up over 8% in today’s trading session. This can be attributable to its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.07 per share. In addition,...
tipranks.com

Take-Two Interactive Shares (NASDAQ:TTWO) Plunge after Weak Earnings Report

Shares of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) fell over 15% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. Earnings per share came in at -$1.54, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.37 per share. Sales increased by 63.1% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $1.4...
tipranks.com

Upstart Shares (NASDAQ: UPST) Crater Following Huge Miss on Guidance

Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) fell more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.24, which missed analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.08 per share. Sales decreased 31% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Q4 Earnings Preview: Here’s What to Expect

Disney is set to release its fourth-quarter results on Tuesday. Analysts are highly bullish about the stock’s long-term trajectory and expect high year-over-year growth in earnings and revenue. Entertainment powerhouse The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results on...
NASDAQ

3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November

In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
NASDAQ

3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
Zacks.com

Ginkgo (DNA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

DNA - Free Report) sales performance of its two business units when it reports third-quarter 2022 results. DNA’s surprise record has been dismal so far, as its earnings surpassed expectations in one of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining three occasions. It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 185.00% on average. In the last reported quarter, Ginkgo delivered a negative earnings surprise of 720.00%.
tipranks.com

Unisys Shares (NYSE: UIS) Almost Cut in Half Following Weak Third Quarter

Shares of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) plunged 48% in today’s session following its earnings report for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.05, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.13 per share. However, GAAP EPS came in at -$0.59, a slight miss.
Zacks.com

Celanese (CE) to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CE - Free Report) is set to release third-quarter 2022 results, after market close on Nov 3. The leading chemical and specialty materials maker beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters while missed once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 8%, on average. The company delivered an earnings surprise of around 9.2% in the last reported quarter.
tipranks.com

Curaleaf (TSE:CURA) Misses Q3-2022 Earnings Estimates, but There’s Potential Here

Curaleaf reported Q3-2022 earnings that beat revenue expectations but missed EPS. Nonetheless, analysts are very bullish on the stock, and they may be right to be optimistic. Curaleaf (TSE: CURA) (OTC: CURLF), a cannabis retailer, recently reported its Q3-2022 earnings results. CURA’s results beat revenue expectations but missed earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Nonetheless, the company has positive cash flow, which can help sustain its growth, going forward. Please note that all figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
tipranks.com

Perrigo Tanks on Q3 Miss; Guidance Disappoints

Shares of over-the-counter and wellness products provider Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO) are tanking in the pre-market session today after a big third-quarter miss and disappointing guidance. The company’s top line increased by 5.8% year-over-year to $1.1 billion but missed the cut by $40 million. EPS at $0.56 too, came in lower...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 31st

WIRE - Free Report) : This electrical building wires and cables company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days. Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus. Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation...

