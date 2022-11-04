Houston’s G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, announces 2022-23 roster

AP Photo/John Locher

The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers, official NBA G League affiliate organization of the Houston Rockets, have finalized their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The full schedule for the Vipers, defending G League champions, is available here and begins with a road opener at Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Excluding players who are sent down from the parent NBA club, players at RGV do not have NBA contracts and are thus eligible to be signed by any NBA team. However, because the Vipers are led by coaches and systems affiliated with the Rockets, Houston will have a much closer look and more intimate knowledge regarding whether a given prospect is potentially a good fit with the parent club.

The Vipers’ roster includes returning players Trhae Mitchell, Kahlil Whitney, and Ray Spalding. RGV’s roster now stands at 12 players, including two-way players Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins. Unlike most players, Days and Hudgins are under contract with the Rockets, which prevents them from being signed by another team.

Scroll on for an biographical look (in alphabetical order) at the initial Vipers roster, which features multiple players with NBA experience and also includes rookie guard Eron Gordon — yes, the younger brother of veteran Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

Willie Cauley-Stein

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Darius Days (two-way Rockets player)

Photo by Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Eron Gordon

Photo by Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Mustapha Heron

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Trevor Hudgins (two-way Rockets player)

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Louis King

Photo by Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Lecque

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Trhae Mitchell

Photo by Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Reaves

Photo by Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Ray Spalding

Photo by Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Cassius Stanley

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Kahlil Whitney

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images