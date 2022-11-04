Houston’s G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley, announces 2022-23 roster
The Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers, official NBA G League affiliate organization of the Houston Rockets, have finalized their roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The full schedule for the Vipers, defending G League champions, is available here and begins with a road opener at Mexico City on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Excluding players who are sent down from the parent NBA club, players at RGV do not have NBA contracts and are thus eligible to be signed by any NBA team. However, because the Vipers are led by coaches and systems affiliated with the Rockets, Houston will have a much closer look and more intimate knowledge regarding whether a given prospect is potentially a good fit with the parent club.
The Vipers’ roster includes returning players Trhae Mitchell, Kahlil Whitney, and Ray Spalding. RGV’s roster now stands at 12 players, including two-way players Darius Days and Trevor Hudgins. Unlike most players, Days and Hudgins are under contract with the Rockets, which prevents them from being signed by another team.
Scroll on for an biographical look (in alphabetical order) at the initial Vipers roster, which features multiple players with NBA experience and also includes rookie guard Eron Gordon — yes, the younger brother of veteran Rockets guard Eric Gordon.
Willie Cauley-Stein
- Name: Willie Cauley-Stein
- Position: Center
- Height, weight: 7-foot-0, 240 pounds
- Age: 29 years old
- College: Kentucky
- Jersey number: 15
Darius Days (two-way Rockets player)
- Name: Darius Days
- Position: Forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-7, 240 pounds
- Age: 23 years old
- College: LSU
- Jersey number: 4
Eron Gordon
- Name: Eron Gordon
- Position: Guard
- Height, weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds
- Age: 25 years old
- College: Valparaiso
- Jersey number: 10
Mustapha Heron
- Name: Mustapha Heron
- Position(s): Guard, forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 210 pounds
- Age: 24 years old
- College: St. John’s
- Jersey number: 7
Trevor Hudgins (two-way Rockets player)
- Name: Trevor Hudgins
- Position: Guard
- Height, weight: 6-foot-0, 198 pounds
- Age: 23 years old
- College: Northwest Missouri State
- Jersey number: 12
Louis King
- Name: Louis King
- Position: Forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-7, 205 pounds
- Age: 23 years old
- College: Oregon
- Jersey number: 2
Jalen Lecque
- Name: Jalen Lecque
- Position: Guard
- Height, weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds
- Age: 22 years old
- College: n/a
- Jersey number: 00
Trhae Mitchell
- Name: Trhae Mitchell
- Position: Forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 195 pounds
- Age: 25 years old
- College: South Alabama
- Jersey number: 6
Josh Reaves
- Name: Josh Reaves
- Position: Guard
- Height, weight: 6-foot-5, 214 pounds
- Age: 25 years old
- College: Penn State
- Jersey number: 23
Ray Spalding
- Name: Ray Spalding
- Position: Forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-10, 215 pounds
- Age: 25 years old
- College: Louisville
- Jersey number: 26
Cassius Stanley
- Name: Cassius Stanley
- Position: Guard
- Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 193 pounds
- Age: 23 years old
- College: Duke
- Jersey number: 3
Kahlil Whitney
- Name: Kahlil Whitney
- Position: Forward
- Height, weight: 6-foot-6, 210 pounds
- Age: 21 years old
- College: Kentucky
