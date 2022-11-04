Read full article on original website
This Week in Connecticut: Themis Klarides discusses election results
(WTNH) – Election Day is over, and the results are in. Former State Rep. Themis Klarides joined Dennis House to election results. Watch the video above for the full segment.
This Week in Connecticut: CT man runs NY Marathon in honor of Sandy Hook victim
(WTNH) – Running for a cause. A local man ran the New York City Marathon last Sunday grew up with Sandy Hook victim Chase Kowalski. He ran the race to rise money for the foundation the Kowalski family started. Dennis House sat down with him before he took the...
Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory
(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
This Week in Connecticut: Residents paying for crews to pick up litter
(WTNH) – Every day, people across the state just throw their trash out the window, too lazy to wait to find a proper place to dispose of it. It costs millions of dollars annually to pick up that roadside trash, and residents pay for that. Watch the video above...
Supporting Veterans: A list of veteran-owned businesses in Connecticut
(WTNH) – News 8 is honoring veterans on this Veteran’s Day. Dozens of businesses in Connecticut are owned by veterans. Take a look at the list below to see which Connecticut businesses are owned by veterans:. 2 Mind and Spirit – Norwich. 2 Mind and Spirit is...
Capitol Report: DCF Commissioner discusses National Adoption Month
(WTNH) – Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, Vannessa Dorantes, is discussing a topic near and dear to the Capitol Report team’s heart. National Adoption Month takes place in October, and we are highlighting efforts to decrease the number of children in the state’s care.
News 8 partners with CT Foodshare for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive
WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up on November 19th! News 8 has once again partnered with CT Foodshare to bring thousands of meals to those in need. “Our goal for this Thanksgiving is to collect and distribute more than 50,000 Thanksgiving meals,” explains...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
Freebie Friday: Deals for those who served our country
Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to honor our nation’s heroes, which is why businesses are serving up deals for those who served our country. We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at where the military money-savers are this Veterans Day. Starbucks — Veterans,...
