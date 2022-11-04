ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Capitol Report: Lamont wins governor’s race with a 12-point victory

(WTNH) – Ned 2, Bob 0. Connecticut’s governor’s race proved to be not much of a race at all. Criticize polls all you want, but the pollsters nailed it this time around. As Governor Ned Lamont marched away with a 12-point victory over his Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski, what’s shocking is that in 2018 when these two ran for an open seat, it was just a 3-point margin.
Capitol Report: DCF Commissioner discusses National Adoption Month

(WTNH) – Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Children and Families, Vannessa Dorantes, is discussing a topic near and dear to the Capitol Report team’s heart. National Adoption Month takes place in October, and we are highlighting efforts to decrease the number of children in the state’s care.
News 8 partners with CT Foodshare for the Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive is coming up on November 19th! News 8 has once again partnered with CT Foodshare to bring thousands of meals to those in need. “Our goal for this Thanksgiving is to collect and distribute more than 50,000 Thanksgiving meals,” explains...
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor’s race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first...
Freebie Friday: Deals for those who served our country

Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to honor our nation’s heroes, which is why businesses are serving up deals for those who served our country. We’re Stretching Your Dollar this Freebie Friday with a look at where the military money-savers are this Veterans Day. Starbucks — Veterans,...
Connecticut State

