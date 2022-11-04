Devon Achane is practically a weekly entry here. He definitely deserves some love for his work. Although he was also reportedly weakened by the flu, Achane rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. His first carry resulted in a 65-yard gain even though blocking on the play was subpar. The play was meant to go around the right end, but there was no running room. He broke a tackle attempt by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, reversed field, avoided two more tackle attempts and cut upfield. He was forced out of bounds at the Florida 10-yard line. An extra five yards was added because of a face mask penalty.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO