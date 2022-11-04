ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By the Numbers: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday at Kyle Field... -157 - The differential in rushing yards for Texas A&M vs. Florida. The Gators rushed 50 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. The Aggies also averaged over five yards per carry (5.4) but managed just 25 runs in the game, and star running back Devon Achane ran it just three times in the game-changing third quarter. All told, the Aggies ran for 134 yards (122 from Achane) and two touchdowns.
Week 10's Overnight Sensation: Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver

Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The freshman who does not play like a freshman. Amidst a distasteful...
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24

Devon Achane is practically a weekly entry here. He definitely deserves some love for his work. Although he was also reportedly weakened by the flu, Achane rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. His first carry resulted in a 65-yard gain even though blocking on the play was subpar. The play was meant to go around the right end, but there was no running room. He broke a tackle attempt by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, reversed field, avoided two more tackle attempts and cut upfield. He was forced out of bounds at the Florida 10-yard line. An extra five yards was added because of a face mask penalty.
Talented true freshmen are A&M's foundation for future success

There may be one ray of hope breaking through the smog of Texas A&M’s polluted football season. The Aggies (3-6) have plummeted from No. 6 in the early national rankings to the bottom of the Southeastern Conference West division standings. But the fall is cushioned by the fact that...
2025 Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses reacts to Texas A&M offer

The Aggies haven't yet sent out many in-state offers in the class of 2025, but last week, Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses‍ received one while on a weekend visit in College Station. He spoke with Ryan Brauninger about his experience in Aggieland. Describe your experience at Kyle Field last...
Ashton Funk breaks down his decision to become an Aggie

Texas A&M added to their 2024 commit class today with the addition of highly-coveted Katy Tompkins OL Ashton Funk‍. He spoke with Ryan Brauninger about his future in Maroon & White, the reasons behind his decision to become an Aggie and more. Congratulations, my man. So, why Texas A&M?
