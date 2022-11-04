Read full article on original website
Related
texags.com
By the Numbers: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Here’s a statistical look, by the numbers, at the Aggies’ 41-24 loss to Florida Saturday at Kyle Field... -157 - The differential in rushing yards for Texas A&M vs. Florida. The Gators rushed 50 times for 291 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per rush. The Aggies also averaged over five yards per carry (5.4) but managed just 25 runs in the game, and star running back Devon Achane ran it just three times in the game-changing third quarter. All told, the Aggies ran for 134 yards (122 from Achane) and two touchdowns.
texags.com
Week 10's Overnight Sensation: Evan Stewart, Wide Receiver
Each Monday during the 2022 Texas A&M football season, we’ll identify a first or second-year Aggie player who delivered an exceptional performance over the weekend and earned the distinction of being the week’s ‘Overnight Sensation.’. The freshman who does not play like a freshman. Amidst a distasteful...
texags.com
Press Conference: Fisher, Aggies travel to Auburn for SEC clash
Texas A&M hits the road this weekend as the Aggies look to snap a five-game skid when they face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Jimbo Fisher, Devon Achane and Sam Mathews spoke to the media as the Maroon & White prepare for the Tigers. The following are live, paraphrased...
texags.com
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Florida 41, Texas A&M 24
Devon Achane is practically a weekly entry here. He definitely deserves some love for his work. Although he was also reportedly weakened by the flu, Achane rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass. His first carry resulted in a 65-yard gain even though blocking on the play was subpar. The play was meant to go around the right end, but there was no running room. He broke a tackle attempt by Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller, reversed field, avoided two more tackle attempts and cut upfield. He was forced out of bounds at the Florida 10-yard line. An extra five yards was added because of a face mask penalty.
texags.com
Talented true freshmen are A&M's foundation for future success
There may be one ray of hope breaking through the smog of Texas A&M’s polluted football season. The Aggies (3-6) have plummeted from No. 6 in the early national rankings to the bottom of the Southeastern Conference West division standings. But the fall is cushioned by the fact that...
texags.com
Futile second half allows Gators to roll as A&M drops fifth-straight contest
Not even on a picture-perfect, cloudless Saturday could enough sunshine be pumped to brighten a dismal debacle at Kyle Field. There was no bright side to Texas A&M’s 41-24 Southeastern Conference football loss to Florida. There was no silver lining. There was no consolation. There was no positive spin....
texags.com
Freshman tailback Le'Veon Moss recaps his showing vs. Florida
On Saturday vs. Florida, true freshman running back Le'Veon Moss had seven carries for 24 yards in the losing effort. In an exclusive interview courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, Moss discussed his acclimation to the college game, playing the Gators and more.
texags.com
A&M looks to build on last year's success in season opener vs. ULM
They’re bigger. They’re deeper. They may be even more athletic. Poring over the Texas A&M basketball roster, it’s easy to rationalize how the Aggies could be better than last season when they closed by winning 12 of their last 15 and reached the NIT final. But there...
texags.com
Press Conference: McRaven & Kuhn address media as fall rolls along
Texas A&M cross country hosts the NCAA South Central Regional this weekend, and Aggie volleyball returns to Reed Arena on Saturday to host Florida. On Monday, head coaches Wendel McRaven and Bird Kuhn addressed the media to discuss their respective programs.
texags.com
Aggie commit Dalton Brooks gearing up for a run at another state title
In Shiner's 56-12 win over Kenedy on Friday, Texas A&M commit Dalton Brooks put on a show and finished with five total touchdowns. Following the victory, Brooks spoke to TexAgs about preparing for the playoffs, his recent visit to Aggieland and more. To listen to this content, you must...
texags.com
2025 Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses reacts to Texas A&M offer
The Aggies haven't yet sent out many in-state offers in the class of 2025, but last week, Houston Legacy OL Josh Moses received one while on a weekend visit in College Station. He spoke with Ryan Brauninger about his experience in Aggieland. Describe your experience at Kyle Field last...
texags.com
'Hopes are still high': Deuce Fatheree discusses focus for final three games
Texas A&M football is going through a rough 2022 season, but offensive lineman Reuben Fatheree says the Aggies are not giving up. In this exclusive one-on-one courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club, "Deuce" discussed A&M's approach to the final three games and more.
texags.com
Cornerback Jaylon Jones' love for A&M won't stop despite tough season
Junior cornerback Jaylon Jones was ejected from Saturday's Florida game on a controversial targeting call. The Cibolo Steele product sat down for an exclusive interview courtesy of Pintail Hunting Club to discuss playing the Gators, his love for Texas A&M and much more. To watch this video, you must be...
texags.com
Ashton Funk breaks down his decision to become an Aggie
Texas A&M added to their 2024 commit class today with the addition of highly-coveted Katy Tompkins OL Ashton Funk. He spoke with Ryan Brauninger about his future in Maroon & White, the reasons behind his decision to become an Aggie and more. Congratulations, my man. So, why Texas A&M?
Comments / 0