Honolulu, HI

Comments / 4

Kais
4d ago

good. stay where you belong. you ain't someone special because you wear a badge. enjoy your stay and you can thank the Kealohas for that.

Reply
7
 

votebeat.org

Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail

After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Los Angeles Times

Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
OHIO STATE
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
FLORIDA STATE

