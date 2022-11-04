Read full article on original website
Kais
4d ago
good. stay where you belong. you ain't someone special because you wear a badge. enjoy your stay and you can thank the Kealohas for that.
Kealoha conspirators’ conviction overturn denied
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to overturn the convictions and sentences of two former Honolulu police officers in connection with the Kealoha mailbox conspiracy.
State to appeal Gable’s innocence ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court
The Oregon Department of Justice is continuing to fight the exoneration of Frank Gable, the previously-convicted murderer of Oregon corrections director Michael Francke, who has been declared innocent by two federal courts.
SCOTUS weighs rights of federal prisoners to challenge convictions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court Justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case that will impact the rights of federal prisoners to challenge their convictions. It’s focused on the case of Marcus DeAngelo Jones, who was convicted of possessing a firearm as a felon and sentenced to 27 years in prison in 2000.
votebeat.org
Federal appeals court releases True the Vote leaders from jail
After spending nearly a week in jail, Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips — leaders of Texas-based right-wing voting activist group True the Vote — have been released. They’d been held for contempt of court since Halloween, having repeatedly refused to release the name of a man they called a “confidential FBI informant” who is a person of interest in a defamation and hacking case against them.
FBI Tells Angelina Jolie She's 'Not Entitled' To See Sealed Records From Investigation Into Brad Pitt's 2016 Plane Incident
The FBI has fired back at Angelina Jolie’s demand they turn over additional records pertaining to its investigation into claims Brad Pitt assaulted her and their son on an airplane, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FBI and the Department of Justice are asking...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Sheriffs 'cleaned up' Harvey Weinstein's cell after lawyer deemed it 'almost medieval' conditions: attorney
Harvey Weinstein appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday in his rape and sexual assault trial that began on Monday. He is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York.
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Department of Justice asks Supreme Court not to intervene in Trump classified records fight
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday not to weigh in on an ongoing fight with former President Trump over classified documents, arguing that Trump “has not even attempted to explain” how he is harmed by an appellate court decision not to allow a special master to review classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
In defeat for Trump, Supreme Court declines to intervene in dispute over classified documents
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will not intervene in a fight between the Justice Department and former President Trump. The court announced its decision in a one-sentence order released Thursday. No dissents were made public. Last week, Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene and allow a special master...
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Oklahoma On Constitutionality Of Death Penalty
The federal Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Oklahoma's execution protocol does not violate the US Constitution or federal law. The case was brought by numerous Oklahoma death row inmates and has been ongoing for nearly a decade. The ruling also held that death row inmates do not have...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Washington Examiner
Ketanji Brown Jackson issues first Supreme Court opinion in dissent over death row inmate
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson issued her first opinion in a short dissent on Monday, saying she would have lent her support to a death row inmate in Ohio. Jackson, an appointee of President Joe Biden and the most junior member of the court, wrote in a two-page opinion that she would have tossed out a lower court ruling in the case of Davel Chinn, whose legal counsel argued that the state suppressed evidence that may have altered the final verdict in his trial.
Trump company loses bid to toss initial jury pool in criminal trial
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company on Tuesday lost a bid to dismiss an initial group of 18 prospective jurors for the real estate firm's criminal trial on tax fraud charges after arguing that the pool was tainted by observing one juror candidate who said she was biased.
‘Denied’: Supreme Court Rejects Lindsey Graham’s Bid to Avoid Testifying Before Grand Jury in 2020 Election Subversion Probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is on track to be grilled about what he knows of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request to quash a subpoena issued by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to stay out of Trump document case
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property. In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, Solicitor General...
Ohio Man Who Wore His Company’s Jacket on Jan. 6 Spouts QAnon Talking Points at Sentencing
A small business owner from Ohio who said he believes Donald Trump is “combatting human trafficking” will spend months behind bars for kicking in a window to the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6. Troy Faulkner, 41, was sentenced Thursday to five months in jail after pleading guilty...
U.S. Supreme Court rejects Trump request over seized documents
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to have an independent arbiter vet classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Florida home as part of his legal battle against investigators probing his handling of sensitive government records.
WWEEK
Oregon DOJ Will Ask U.S. Supreme Court to Reconsider Frank Gable’s Release From Prison
The Oregon Department of Justice has notified U.S. District Court officials that the agency will appeal a recent opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a lower court decision to release Frank Gable from prison. “We plan to seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” DOJ...
Cleveland judge suspended indefinitely for 'unprecedented' incidents of misconduct
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple "unprecedented" incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr's law license, precluding her from being a judge.
Comments / 4