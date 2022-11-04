ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metropolitan Water District State Water Project Tour

Santa Ana, California
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fC3Ic_0iz490s200

Four lucky Santa Ana residents who are also college students got to participate in an inspection trip and tour of the State Water Project in October, all expenses paid! The students said they were grateful for the chance to expand their knowledge of the water delivery system, including the work and challenges involved in providing a dependable supply to our region.

The tour was led by Santa Ana Councilmember Thai Viet Phan and Lois Fong-Sakai of the San Diego County Water Authority, who both serve on the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) Board of Directors. The MWD-sponsored tour illustrates successful partnerships between local agencies including the City of Santa Ana Public Works Agency’s Water Services Division to ensure sustainable water resources.

Keep an eye out for the next tour – a one-day visit to MWD’s Diemer Water Treatment Plant in Yorba Linda. Stay tuned for details!

