Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Related
Jerry Jones calling Dan Snyder's bluff, says Commanders owner may not sell at all
Dan Snyder recently announced he was looking into potential offers for his Washington Commanders, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is calling his bluff.
NFL 'Would Love' 1 Person To Buy Washington Commanders
It was announced this week that Dan Snyder will explore all options when it comes to selling the Washington Commanders. Though it's still extremely early in the sweepstakes for the Commanders, it sounds like the league has a preferred target. While on "Pro Football Talk" this Friday, Peter King of...
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z to make offer for Commanders: report
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and rapper Jay-Z are set to joint forces to make a bid to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to the New York Post.
How much are the Washington Commanders worth if Dan Snyder sells?
Could Wednesday (Nov. 2) go down as a symbolic day in Washington Commanders history? It just might after Dan Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore potential transactions, including the sale of the team. It’s currently unclear whether Snyder is considering a full sale or a minority stake, but...
Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z make $6 billion push to purchase Washington Commanders
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z are the early frontrunners to buy the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder with a potential price tag of $6 billion. Just a few short years ago, Dan Snyder told the public that he’d never change the team’s name. It’s changed twice. He said that he’d never sell the team. But after a congressional investigation into the corporate culture of sexual harassment and now a criminal investigation into the Commanders’ business practices, Snyder announced that he had hired Bank of America to explore selling the team.
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Might Buy an NFL Team Together
The joint venture wouldn't be the billionaire businessmen's first sports-related endeavor.
thecomeback.com
NBA star interested in joining Commanders ownership group
The potential sale of the Washington Commanders has been in the news a lot of late. Just this week alone, there’ve been several updates to the process. Many of those updates centered around Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his interest in purchasing the team. The NFL seems to be fascinated with the idea if Peter King is to be believed.
Robert Griffin III - and 10 Lucky Fans - as Owners of Washington Commanders?
How does this idea compete with a bidding group that could be led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and entertainment mogul Jay-Z? It probably doesn't. But that shouldn't stop RGIII and 10 new best friends from dreaming about it.
Yardbarker
'Surprise' Sale? Cowboys' Jerry Jones Comments on Dan Snyder 'Noodling' Move with Commanders
The fact that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring potential transactions involving his NFL franchise earlier this week does not come as a "surprise'' to colleague Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys. “Well, I don’t think I was necessarily surprised,'' said Jones on 105.3 The Fan. "These are...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jay-Z & Jeff Bezos Could Join Forces To Buy The Commanders
The Washington Commanders may finally be for sale. Dan Snyder is considered to be the worst owner in professional sports. Fans of the Washington Commanders have been calling for him to sell the team for years, and it looks like it actually may happen. With pressure from the NFL in the form of a misconduct investigation, it seems like Snyder is feeling the heat.
Popculture
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z Reportedly Interested in Buying NFL Team
Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z could be owners of an NFL team soon. According to multiple outlets, Bezos, 58, is "looking into buying the Washington Commanders" after current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced they are exploring options to sell the team. PEOPLE reported that the Amazon founder is considering making the purchase "possibly in partnership" with Jay-Z, who previously owned a stake in the Brooklyn Nets.
Jay Glazer Reveals How Much The Commanders Will Sell For
In the latest out of Washington, FOX's Jay Glazer reports that not only will the Washington Commanders sell for a record price, but it's expected to happen in the very near future. Appearing on "FOX NFL Sunday," Glazer revealed that the sale of the Commanders is expected to fetch as...
thecomeback.com
NFL insider says league would ‘love’ Bezos to buy Commanders
A potential sale for the Washington Commanders has begun to really percolate. With the process tying into recent criminal investigation developments, a sale for the team seems significantly likelier than it ever has under disgraced owner Dan Snyder. One name that can’t seem to step away from this discussion is...
Yardbarker
Report: Dan Snyder to ask for $7 billion for Commanders
Snyder bought the franchise in 1999 for $800 million. If the franchise nets anywhere close to this reported price, the windfall will be enormous. This also makes it sound like Snyder is serious about selling the entire franchise, not just a minority share. That is significant, as the initial announcement about a potential sale did not indicate any specifics. Selling a minority share would not necessarily change much if it meant Snyder remained in charge.
92.9 NIN
Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0