Election Day 2022: See what’s on the ballot in your county, city in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is around the corner. Do you know what local races and issues are on the ballot in your county?
See a full list of county-specific races on the ballot in Central Florida below:
BREVARD COUNTY
Board of County Commissioners District 2
Tom Goodson
Dontavious “Tay Duh Mayuh” Smith
Board of County Commissioners District 4
Rob Feltner
Write In
School Board District 2
Erin Dunne
Gene Trent
Cape Canaveral City Council
Kim Davis
Maria “Mickie” Kellum
Gregory J. McDonald
Carroll Sanders
Cocoa City Council - District 1
James A. Goins
Ed Green
Dermetrius Thomas
Cocoa City Council - District 4
Jennifer Kenny
Lorraine Koss
Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 2
Melissa Huey Byron
Keith Capizzi
Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 4
Joshua Jackson
Skip Williams
Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 5
Donald Haynes
Jeremy Hutcherson
Indialantic Town Council - Seat 4
Melvyn L, Chang Jr.
Loren Strand
Melbourne City Council - District 2
Mark LaRusso
Shawn Allred Middleton
Melbourne City Council - District 4
Rachael Bassett
Alison Dietrich
Melbourne City Council - District 6
Julie Sanders
Adam Woodworth
Melbourne Beach Commissioner
Joyce D. Burton
Corey Runte
Steve Walters
Melbourne Village Commissioner
Fred Anderson
Bridget Foster
Gary Howell
David A. Jones
Norton Muzzone
Palm Bay City Council - Seat 4
Kenny Johnson
Nathan White
Satellite Beach City Council
Mark Boyd
Jodi Gaudy Rozycki
Stephens Sams
Titusville City Council - Seat 1
Herman A. Cole
Kathleen Perez
West Melbourne City Council
Diana Adams
William H. Johnson
Andrea Young
Barefoot Bay Trustee
Bruce Amoss
Joseph B. Klosky
Michael R. Morrissey
Lynn Tummolo
Baytree Supervisor - Group 4
Janice “Jan” Hill
Stu Waldron
Baytree Supervisor - Group 5
April Simmons
Jeremy Tippey
Montecito Community Development District - Seat 5
Joline P. Nivert
Richard Wellman
County Court Judge, Group 4
Kimberly Musselman
Renee Torpy
County Referenda - Millage to Increase Teacher Pay
Yes/No
County Referendum - Environmentally Endangered Land
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 1 Attorney Review Panel
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 2 - Approval by 60% of Voters Voting on Amendment
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 3 - Recall of County Officers and School Board Members
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 4 - Charter Review Commission Proposed Amendments
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 5 - Filling a Vacancy in the Term of a County Commissioner
Yes/No
County Charter Amendment - Proposal 6 - Workforce and Supportive Housing
Yes/No
FLAGLER COUNTY
School Board, District 2
Will Furry
Courtney VandeBunte
City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 2
Theresa Carli Pontieri
Alan Lowe
City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 4
Cathy D. Heighter
Fernando Melendez
Deer Run CDD, Seat 1
Darrell Broom
Gregory David Dean
Flagler County School 1/2 Cent Tax
Yes/No
LAKE COUNTY
School Board Member District 2
Tyler Brandeburg
Jim Miller
Clermont City Council Seat 3 Mayor
Tim Murry
Danielle “Dani” Page
Clermont City Council Seat 1
Michael Gonzalez
Tod Howard
Clermont City Council Seat 5
Chandra L. Myers
Michele Barnard Pines
Eustis City Commissioner Seat 1
Gary Ashcraft
Bruce Johnson
Groveland Council District 1 - Mayor
Mike Smith
Evelyn A. Wilson
Groveland Council District 3
Barbara Gaines
Tim Loucks
Groveland Council District 5
Dina Sweatt
Randolph J. Waite Jr
Leesburg City Commissioner Seat 1, District 1 Leesburg District 1
Allyson E. Berry
Constance Poitier Christian
Leesburg City Commissioner Seat 2, District 1 Leesburg District 2
Darel William Craine
Alan Reisman
Mascotte City Council Seat 2
Meghan DeSoto
Mandy Freeman
Christopher Meeks
Mascotte City Council Seat 4
Brenda K. Brasher
Jessica M. Bruno
Minneola Council Member Seat 4
Paul F. Giacalone
Erick Joel Hernandez
Mount Dora City Council District 3
Dennis Patrick Dawson
Mark Slaby
Tavares City Council Seat 1
Lou Buigas
Bob Grenier
Tavares City Council Seat 3
Walter Price Sr
James E. Sweezea
Soil and Water Conservation District Group 1
Matthew Griffin
Carlos Lugo
Arlington Ridge CDD Seat 4
Stephen J. Braun
Ted O. Kostich
Arlington Ridge CDD Seat 5
Carol A. DeCicco
Bob Hoover
School District Ad Valorem Tax
Yes/No
Leesburg Ordinance 2022-43-1
Yes/No
Leesburg Ordinance 2022-43-2
Yes/No
Mount Dora Ordinance 2022-08
Yes/No
MARION COUNTY
Marion - Board of County Commissioners District 2
Kathy Bryant
Write In
Marion - Board of County Commissioners District 4
Carl Zalak III
Write In
Marion - County Judge Group 1
LeAnn Mackey-Barnes
Renee Thompson
Marion - Dunnellon City Council - Seat 3
Tim Inskeep
C. Anita Williams
Marion - Dunnellon City Council - Seat 4
Wally Dunn
Valerie Porter Hanchar
Marion - McIntosh Town Council
Eva Jo V. Callahan
Frank M. Ciotti
Scott D. Mullikin
Marion - School Tax
Yes/No
Marion - Town of McIntosh Town Charter
Yes/No
ORANGE COUNTY
Orange - Transportation System Surtax
Yes/No
Orange - Rent Stabilization Ordinance
Yes/No
Orange - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4
Karolyn Campbell
Vicente Rafael Perez
Randal Park Community
Marcela Asquith
Lori Shayne Ciaravella
Sean Masherella
County Commissioner District 4
Maribel Gomez Cordero
Mercedes Fonseca
County Commissioner District 6
Lawanna Gelzer
Michael “Mike” Scott
School Board Member District 2
Heather Ashby
Maria Salamanca
School Board Member District 3
Michael Daniels
Alicia Farrant
Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4
Karolyn Campbell
Vicente Rafael Perez
Special District Office
Marcela Asquith
Lori Shayne Ciaravella
Sean Masherella
OSCEOLA COUNTY
Reunion West Community Development District Seat 3
Marshall Tweed
William L. Witcher
Reunion West Community Development District Seat 5
Michael Barry
Quentin Reed
Celebration Community Development District Seat 2
David Hulme
Daniel Swinford
Celebration Community Development District Seat 4
Kevin Kirby
Tom A. Touzin
VillaSol Community Development District Seat 1
Ramon E. Bermúdez
Mario A. Cordova
VillaSol Community Development District Seat 4
Corey T. Gagnon
Anna Marie Werksman
VillaSol Community Development District Seat 5
Mark Gosdin
Herman A. Pérez
Overoaks Community Development District Seat 3
Debbie Allen
Michelle Bowden
Overoaks Community Development District Seat 4
Melissa Palomino
Tricia Vanderbeck
County Referendum
Yes/No
Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 1
Michael Barbuck
Veronica Rivera
Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 2
Sailyn Alli
Victor Cruz
Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 3
Basam Alli
Cesar Goyetche
School Board Member District 4
Will “Coach” Fonseca
Heather Kahoun
City Council Member Seat 4
Ken Gilbert
Tom Lord
City Council Member Seat 5
Shawn Fletcher
Jeffrey Rivera
Anthem Park Community Development District Seat 2
Geoffrey von Rentzell
Kenneth Williams
City of St. Cloud Charter Amendment
Yes/No
Charter Amendment Names on Ballots
Yes/No
Charter Amendment Council Residency Requirement
Yes/No
Gramercy Farms Community Development District Seat 4
Elizabeth Fernández
Cynthia Sircus
Gramercy Farms Community Development District Seat 5
Rolando Fernandez
Steven Sircus
Daniel Urra
SEMINOLE COUNTY
Seminole - Sanford Mayor
Charles Davis
Art Woodruff
Seminole - County Commissioner District 2
Jay Zembower
Katrina Shadix
Seminole - County Commissioner District 4
Amy Lockhart
Patricia Smith
Seminole - Altamonte Springs Commissioner District 2
Michaek “Mike” Brunscheen
Guerdy Remy
Jeff “Dusty” Rhodes
Seminole - Altamonte Springs Commissioner District 4
Dominique Douglas
Bob O’Malley
Seminole - Lake Mary Mayor
Robert Bagley
David J. Mealor
Seminole - Lake Mary Commissioner Seat 3
Sidney C. Miller
Kristina Renteria
Seminole - Winter Springs Mayor
Mark Caruso
Kevn McCann
Brandon Morrisey
Seminole - Winter Springs Commissioner District 2
Kevin Cannon
Victoria Colangelo
Seminole - Winter Springs Commissioner District 4
TiAnna Hale
Cade Resnick
Seminole County Court Judge Group 5
Sandy Buie
Ken Lester
Seminole - School Board Member District 2
Sean Cooper
Kelley Davis
Seminole - School Board Member District 5
Dana S. Fernandez
Autumn Garick
Seminole - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1
Sarah Hall
Jennifer Webb
Seminole - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3
Megan Betche
Gabrielle Milch
SUMTER COUNTY
Sumter - Villages Independent Fire Referendum
Yes/No
Sumter - Villages Community Development District 6 Seat 4
Linda Grzesik
John “Gordon” Platt
Sumter - North County Utility Development District Seat 3
Ellen “Ellie” Decker
Thomas Hosken
Sumter - North County Utility Development District Seat 5
Matthew Friedland
Daniel Warren
Sumter - Bushnell Mayor
Jessie S. Simmons Jr.
Bil Spaude
Sumter - Bushnell Councilman Seat 3
Bryant Fulgham
Lance D. Lowery
Sumter - Bushnell Councilman Seat 5
Karen Davis
Rebecca Sophia Morrison
Sumter - Bushnell Charter Amenedmant - Officers
Yes/No
Sumter - Coleman Mayor
Milton Hill
Paul Willis Stephens Jr.
VOLUSIA COUNTY
Volusia - County Council At-Large
Jake Johansson
Doug Pettit
Volusia - County Council Member District 1
Don Dempsey
Barbara Girtman
Volusia - County Council Member District 2
Danny Fuqua
Matt Reinhart
Volusia - County Council Member District 3
Ted Noftall
Danny Robins
Volusia - County Council Member District 4
Troy Kent
Ken Smith
Volusia - County Council Member District 5
Victor M. Ramos
David Santiago
Volusia - School Board Member District 1
Albert L. Bouie
Jamie Haynes
Volusia - School Board Member District 3
Justin Kennedy
Jessie Thompson
Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 1
Monica Paris
Ruth Trager
Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 3
Quanita May
Steve Miller
Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 5
Dannette Henry
Malcolm Williams
Volusia - DeBary - City Council Seat 3
Patricia Stevenson
Donnie Taylor
Volusia - DeLand - Mayor
Chris Cloudman
Reggie Williams
Volusia - Deltona - Mayor
Santiago Avila, Jr
Heidi K. Herzberg
Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 1
Tom Burbank
Brandy White
Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 3
Maritza Avila-Vazquez
Tara D’Errico
Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 6
William “Bill” Coakley
Jody Lee Storozuk
Volusia - Edgewater - Mayor
Diezel DePew
Mike Ignasiak
Volusia - Edgewater - City Council District 3
Morgan Adams
Debbie Dolbow
Volusia - Lake Helen - City Commissioner Zone 2
Roger Eckert
Kurt A. Sniffin
Volusia - Lake Helen - City Commissioner Zone 4
Charlene Bishop
Jim Connell
Volusia - New Smyrna Beach - City Commissioner Zone 1
Michael Kolody
Valli J. Perrine
Volusia - New Smyrna Beach - City Commissioner Zone 2
Lisa Martin
David McKenna
Volusia - Oak Hill - City Commissioner Seat 3
Kathy Bittle
Joseph A. Catigano
Volusia - Orange City - City Commissioner District 2
Jeff H. Allebach
Alisa “Lisa” Stafford
Volusia - Orange City - City Commissioner District 5
Fran Darms
Martin E. Harper
Volusia - Ormond Beach - Mayor
Rob Bridger
Bill Partington
Volusia - Ormond Beach - City Commissioner Zone 4
Harold Briley
Brian Nave
Volusia - Pierson - Council Seat 1
D. Gray Leonhard
Linnie R. Richardson
Volusia - Pierson - Council Seat 2
L. James Anderson
Brandy Peterson
