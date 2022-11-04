Election Day 2022: See what’s on the ballot in your county, city in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is around the corner. Do you know what local races and issues are on the ballot in your county?

See a full list of county-specific races on the ballot in Central Florida below:

BREVARD COUNTY

Board of County Commissioners District 2

Tom Goodson

Dontavious “Tay Duh Mayuh” Smith

Board of County Commissioners District 4

Rob Feltner

Write In

School Board District 2

Erin Dunne

Gene Trent

Cape Canaveral City Council

Kim Davis

Maria “Mickie” Kellum

Gregory J. McDonald

Carroll Sanders

Cocoa City Council - District 1

James A. Goins

Ed Green

Dermetrius Thomas

Cocoa City Council - District 4

Jennifer Kenny

Lorraine Koss

Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 2

Melissa Huey Byron

Keith Capizzi

Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 4

Joshua Jackson

Skip Williams

Cocoa Beach City Commissioner Seat 5

Donald Haynes

Jeremy Hutcherson

Indialantic Town Council - Seat 4

Melvyn L, Chang Jr.

Loren Strand

Melbourne City Council - District 2

Mark LaRusso

Shawn Allred Middleton

Melbourne City Council - District 4

Rachael Bassett

Alison Dietrich

Melbourne City Council - District 6

Julie Sanders

Adam Woodworth

Melbourne Beach Commissioner

Joyce D. Burton

Corey Runte

Steve Walters

Melbourne Village Commissioner

Fred Anderson

Bridget Foster

Gary Howell

David A. Jones

Norton Muzzone

Palm Bay City Council - Seat 4

Kenny Johnson

Nathan White

Satellite Beach City Council

Mark Boyd

Jodi Gaudy Rozycki

Stephens Sams

Titusville City Council - Seat 1

Herman A. Cole

Kathleen Perez

West Melbourne City Council

Diana Adams

William H. Johnson

Andrea Young

Barefoot Bay Trustee

Bruce Amoss

Joseph B. Klosky

Michael R. Morrissey

Lynn Tummolo

Baytree Supervisor - Group 4

Janice “Jan” Hill

Stu Waldron

Baytree Supervisor - Group 5

April Simmons

Jeremy Tippey

Montecito Community Development District - Seat 5

Joline P. Nivert

Richard Wellman

County Court Judge, Group 4

Kimberly Musselman

Renee Torpy

County Referenda - Millage to Increase Teacher Pay

Yes/No

County Referendum - Environmentally Endangered Land

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 1 Attorney Review Panel

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 2 - Approval by 60% of Voters Voting on Amendment

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 3 - Recall of County Officers and School Board Members

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 4 - Charter Review Commission Proposed Amendments

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 5 - Filling a Vacancy in the Term of a County Commissioner

Yes/No

County Charter Amendment - Proposal 6 - Workforce and Supportive Housing

Yes/No

FLAGLER COUNTY

School Board, District 2

Will Furry

Courtney VandeBunte

City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 2

Theresa Carli Pontieri

Alan Lowe

City of Palm Coast Council Member, District 4

Cathy D. Heighter

Fernando Melendez

Deer Run CDD, Seat 1

Darrell Broom

Gregory David Dean

Flagler County School 1/2 Cent Tax

Yes/No

LAKE COUNTY

School Board Member District 2

Tyler Brandeburg

Jim Miller

Clermont City Council Seat 3 Mayor

Tim Murry

Danielle “Dani” Page

Clermont City Council Seat 1

Michael Gonzalez

Tod Howard

Clermont City Council Seat 5

Chandra L. Myers

Michele Barnard Pines

Eustis City Commissioner Seat 1

Gary Ashcraft

Bruce Johnson

Groveland Council District 1 - Mayor

Mike Smith

Evelyn A. Wilson

Groveland Council District 3

Barbara Gaines

Tim Loucks

Groveland Council District 5

Dina Sweatt

Randolph J. Waite Jr

Leesburg City Commissioner Seat 1, District 1 Leesburg District 1

Allyson E. Berry

Constance Poitier Christian

Leesburg City Commissioner Seat 2, District 1 Leesburg District 2

Darel William Craine

Alan Reisman

Mascotte City Council Seat 2

Meghan DeSoto

Mandy Freeman

Christopher Meeks

Mascotte City Council Seat 4

Brenda K. Brasher

Jessica M. Bruno

Minneola Council Member Seat 4

Paul F. Giacalone

Erick Joel Hernandez

Mount Dora City Council District 3

Dennis Patrick Dawson

Mark Slaby

Tavares City Council Seat 1

Lou Buigas

Bob Grenier

Tavares City Council Seat 3

Walter Price Sr

James E. Sweezea

Soil and Water Conservation District Group 1

Matthew Griffin

Carlos Lugo

Arlington Ridge CDD Seat 4

Stephen J. Braun

Ted O. Kostich

Arlington Ridge CDD Seat 5

Carol A. DeCicco

Bob Hoover

School District Ad Valorem Tax

Yes/No

Leesburg Ordinance 2022-43-1

Yes/No

Leesburg Ordinance 2022-43-2

Yes/No

Mount Dora Ordinance 2022-08

Yes/No

MARION COUNTY

Marion - Board of County Commissioners District 2

Kathy Bryant

Write In

Marion - County Judge Group 1

LeAnn Mackey-Barnes

Renee Thompson

Marion - Dunnellon City Council - Seat 3

Tim Inskeep

C. Anita Williams

Marion - Dunnellon City Council - Seat 4

Wally Dunn

Valerie Porter Hanchar

Marion - McIntosh Town Council

Eva Jo V. Callahan

Frank M. Ciotti

Scott D. Mullikin

Marion - School Tax

Yes/No

Marion - Town of McIntosh Town Charter

Yes/No

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange - Transportation System Surtax

Yes/No

Orange - Rent Stabilization Ordinance

Yes/No

Orange - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4

Karolyn Campbell

Vicente Rafael Perez

Randal Park Community

Marcela Asquith

Lori Shayne Ciaravella

Sean Masherella

County Commissioner District 4

Maribel Gomez Cordero

Mercedes Fonseca

County Commissioner District 6

Lawanna Gelzer

Michael “Mike” Scott

School Board Member District 2

Heather Ashby

Maria Salamanca

School Board Member District 3

Michael Daniels

Alicia Farrant

Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4

Karolyn Campbell

Vicente Rafael Perez

Special District Office

Marcela Asquith

Lori Shayne Ciaravella

Sean Masherella

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Reunion West Community Development District Seat 3

Marshall Tweed

William L. Witcher

Reunion West Community Development District Seat 5

Michael Barry

Quentin Reed

Celebration Community Development District Seat 2

David Hulme

Daniel Swinford

Celebration Community Development District Seat 4

Kevin Kirby

Tom A. Touzin

VillaSol Community Development District Seat 1

Ramon E. Bermúdez

Mario A. Cordova

VillaSol Community Development District Seat 4

Corey T. Gagnon

Anna Marie Werksman

VillaSol Community Development District Seat 5

Mark Gosdin

Herman A. Pérez

Overoaks Community Development District Seat 3

Debbie Allen

Michelle Bowden

Overoaks Community Development District Seat 4

Melissa Palomino

Tricia Vanderbeck

County Referendum

Yes/No

Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 1

Michael Barbuck

Veronica Rivera

Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 2

Sailyn Alli

Victor Cruz

Concorde Estates Community Development District Seat 3

Basam Alli

Cesar Goyetche

School Board Member District 4

Will “Coach” Fonseca

Heather Kahoun

City Council Member Seat 4

Ken Gilbert

Tom Lord

City Council Member Seat 5

Shawn Fletcher

Jeffrey Rivera

Anthem Park Community Development District Seat 2

Geoffrey von Rentzell

Kenneth Williams

City of St. Cloud Charter Amendment

Yes/No

Charter Amendment Names on Ballots

Yes/No

Charter Amendment Council Residency Requirement

Yes/No

Gramercy Farms Community Development District Seat 4

Elizabeth Fernández

Cynthia Sircus

Gramercy Farms Community Development District Seat 5

Rolando Fernandez

Steven Sircus

Daniel Urra

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole - Sanford Mayor

Charles Davis

Art Woodruff

Seminole - County Commissioner District 2

Jay Zembower

Katrina Shadix

Seminole - County Commissioner District 4

Amy Lockhart

Patricia Smith

Seminole - Altamonte Springs Commissioner District 2

Michaek “Mike” Brunscheen

Guerdy Remy

Jeff “Dusty” Rhodes

Seminole - Altamonte Springs Commissioner District 4

Dominique Douglas

Bob O’Malley

Seminole - Lake Mary Mayor

Robert Bagley

David J. Mealor

Seminole - Lake Mary Commissioner Seat 3

Sidney C. Miller

Kristina Renteria

Seminole - Winter Springs Mayor

Mark Caruso

Kevn McCann

Brandon Morrisey

Seminole - Winter Springs Commissioner District 2

Kevin Cannon

Victoria Colangelo

Seminole - Winter Springs Commissioner District 4

TiAnna Hale

Cade Resnick

Seminole County Court Judge Group 5

Sandy Buie

Ken Lester

Seminole - School Board Member District 2

Sean Cooper

Kelley Davis

Seminole - School Board Member District 5

Dana S. Fernandez

Autumn Garick

Seminole - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 1

Sarah Hall

Jennifer Webb

Seminole - Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 3

Megan Betche

Gabrielle Milch

SUMTER COUNTY

Sumter - Villages Independent Fire Referendum

Yes/No

Sumter - Villages Community Development District 6 Seat 4

Linda Grzesik

John “Gordon” Platt

Sumter - North County Utility Development District Seat 3

Ellen “Ellie” Decker

Thomas Hosken

Sumter - North County Utility Development District Seat 5

Matthew Friedland

Daniel Warren

Sumter - Bushnell Mayor

Jessie S. Simmons Jr.

Bil Spaude

Sumter - Bushnell Councilman Seat 3

Bryant Fulgham

Lance D. Lowery

Sumter - Bushnell Councilman Seat 5

Karen Davis

Rebecca Sophia Morrison

Sumter - Bushnell Charter Amenedmant - Officers

Yes/No

Sumter - Coleman Mayor

Milton Hill

Paul Willis Stephens Jr.

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia - County Council At-Large

Jake Johansson

Doug Pettit

Volusia - County Council Member District 1

Don Dempsey

Barbara Girtman

Volusia - County Council Member District 2

Danny Fuqua

Matt Reinhart

Volusia - County Council Member District 3

Ted Noftall

Danny Robins

Volusia - County Council Member District 4

Troy Kent

Ken Smith

Volusia - County Council Member District 5

Victor M. Ramos

David Santiago

Volusia - School Board Member District 1

Albert L. Bouie

Jamie Haynes

Volusia - School Board Member District 3

Justin Kennedy

Jessie Thompson

Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 1

Monica Paris

Ruth Trager

Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 3

Quanita May

Steve Miller

Volusia - Daytona Beach - City Commissioner Zone 5

Dannette Henry

Malcolm Williams

Volusia - DeBary - City Council Seat 3

Patricia Stevenson

Donnie Taylor

Volusia - DeLand - Mayor

Chris Cloudman

Reggie Williams

Volusia - Deltona - Mayor

Santiago Avila, Jr

Heidi K. Herzberg

Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 1

Tom Burbank

Brandy White

Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 3

Maritza Avila-Vazquez

Tara D’Errico

Volusia - Deltona - City Commissioner District 6

William “Bill” Coakley

Jody Lee Storozuk

Volusia - Edgewater - Mayor

Diezel DePew

Mike Ignasiak

Volusia - Edgewater - City Council District 3

Morgan Adams

Debbie Dolbow

Volusia - Lake Helen - City Commissioner Zone 2

Roger Eckert

Kurt A. Sniffin

Volusia - Lake Helen - City Commissioner Zone 4

Charlene Bishop

Jim Connell

Volusia - New Smyrna Beach - City Commissioner Zone 1

Michael Kolody

Valli J. Perrine

Volusia - New Smyrna Beach - City Commissioner Zone 2

Lisa Martin

David McKenna

Volusia - Oak Hill - City Commissioner Seat 3

Kathy Bittle

Joseph A. Catigano

Volusia - Orange City - City Commissioner District 2

Jeff H. Allebach

Alisa “Lisa” Stafford

Volusia - Orange City - City Commissioner District 5

Fran Darms

Martin E. Harper

Volusia - Ormond Beach - Mayor

Rob Bridger

Bill Partington

Volusia - Ormond Beach - City Commissioner Zone 4

Harold Briley

Brian Nave

Volusia - Pierson - Council Seat 1

D. Gray Leonhard

Linnie R. Richardson

Volusia - Pierson - Council Seat 2

L. James Anderson

Brandy Peterson

©2022 Cox Media Group