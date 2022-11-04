Read full article on original website
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
iheart.com
Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup
Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones
These fun alternatives to making regular pizzas at home are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside Think of calzones as pizza hand pies, filled with your favorite toppings. With a crispy exterior in every bite, they are perfect for crust-lovers. Skip the pepperoni if you'd like — there's plenty of flavor here to keep the vegetarians happy. Serve the calzones with your favorite green salad to complete the meal. Air Fryer Pepperoni and Roasted Pepper Calzones 1 lb. fresh pizza dough ½ cup pizza sauce (from 1 [13-oz.] jar) 3...
Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for hot-and-sour squash Thai curry
One of my favourite earthly pleasures is a Thai curry. For years, my favourite was the type of green curry you can find only in Thai kitchens situated in English pubs (a wonderful phenomenon), but after a recent trip to Phuket, that has been trumped by gaeng som, or hot-and-sour curry. It’s hugely enlivening, and rescued from being eye-wateringly tart by a touch of sweetness and some heat. The original dish is clear and soupy, which works in the searing Thai sun, but I’ve added some cashews to give it a silky and rich sauce that’s more suited to autumnal British weather.
Allrecipes.com
Frito Chicken Casserole
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, corn, cream of chicken soup, tomatoes and chiles (with juice), green chiles, cream cheese, and cilantro. Cook until cream cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.
Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans
This satisfying vegetarian supper involves putting a whole, stuffed bell pepper in the air fryer so it gets browned on top and gooey in the middle Stuffed with white beans, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, and cheese, and seasoned with a nice amount of fresh basil and garlic, these stuffed peppers are a satisfying vegetarian supper. Choose any color bell pepper, or even an assortment, if you'd like. Complete the meal with toasted garlic bread. Air Fryer Stuffed Bell Peppers with Artichoke Hearts and White Beans 4 medium (9 oz....
buffalohealthyliving.com
Kale & Brussels Sprout Salad with Walnuts & Parmesan With Lemon-Mustard Dressing
1 pound brussels sprouts, trimmed, halved and thinly sliced. 1 pound Tuscan or curly kale (about 1 large bunch), thick center rib removed, leaves thinly sliced. 1 cup coarsely grated or chopped Parmigiano Reggiano. For the Dressing:. ¼ cup fresh lemon juice, from about 2 lemons. ½ cup extra...
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Dip From Sci-Fi Dine-In Restaurant in Hollywood Studios
We love when Disney shares new recipes because we know how many of you, our writers love to recreate the Disney magic at home. That is why we have built an entire PAGE filled with all sorts of Disney recipes. And today, we have a new one to add to that list.
Easy Sautéed Beet Greens Recipe
We'll admit it: Beets are not a highly popular vegetable, but we think they should be. While eating beets can turn your urine red or have an overtly "earthy" taste, we're in the camp of looking on the bright side when it comes to beets. Not only are the beets themselves tasty, but you can get creative and cook up their greens, too.
Epicurious
Easy Sugar Cookie Icing
Everyone’s suddenly an artist during the holiday season and the allure of decorating sugar cookies (or trying to, at least) never fades. Seasoned pros and stick-figure drawers alike will appreciate the ease and usability of this simple sugar cookie icing recipe. Unlike a rudimentary powdered sugar and liquid (whole...
Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers
What a gorgeous way to display your plant pals!
Vegan Butternut squash soup with grilled cheese croutons
This vegan butternut squash soup is one of my favorite recipes because it has two of my favorite foods: soup and grilled cheese. This soup is comforting, creamy (yet cream-less), dairy-free, and very satisfying. About this recipe. I love soup because it is warm and comforting. It is also a...
HealthCentral.com
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, ½ tsp. cinnamon, ground ginger, milk, and protein powder (if desired) to a large bowl. Mix well until combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best results or for at least 2 hours. Before serving the overnight oats, heat coconut oil in a nonstick...
gordonramsayclub.com
Delicious Oreo Cheesecake Bars
The best dessert for all Oreo cookie lovers! These Oreo cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy and so tasty! Easy, no-bake dessert that is ideal for any occasion! Your family and friends will love this treat! Plus, it looks gorgeous! You will need just 45 minutes to make it. Here is the recipe:
Chef shares major money-saving hack for keeping bread fresh for longer
This story was written by Wes Stenzel and originally appeared on The Cool Down. It’s easy to buy more bread than you eat. But if you value freshness, it can be tough to finish a loaf of your favorite dough within its prime window of flavor and texture. And who hasn’t walked through the grocery store and thought, “one more loaf, just to be safe”?
gordonramsayclub.com
Creamy Cold Oreo Pie
This no-bake creamy cold Oreo pie is so delicious! If you are an Oreo fan like me, then my version of the Italian torta fredda with Oreo cookies will be the ideal dessert for you! Quick and easy – here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the base:. 1 Oreo...
12tomatoes.com
Spicy Feta and Bacon Pasta Bake
An aromatic and hearty cherry tomato based pasta filled with homestyle flavors!. A simple feta pasta became the darling of social media for its tasty but quick to produce recipe. It became so popular that the viral dish created a feta shortage in the US! It’s a tremendous recipe in its own right, but by adding a few much-loved ingredients and ramping up the flavor base with popular pantry herbs and spices, you can take feta pasta to a new level. It’s a classic bake made with flair and innovation that you’ll want to eat again and again!
