South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren’t Sioux Falls
South Dakota’s Top 10 Food Cities That Aren't Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is a restaurant town. Going out to eat in the state’s largest city is practically a pastime. Lines form at every new place, and your favorites become part of the family. But, South Dakota...
How Charitable Are We in South Dakota?
A lot of us are struggling right now. But there is struggle- - and then there is being hungry, homeless, sick, or all alone trying to deal with circumstances beyond your control. That kind of struggle. The kind that leads you to reach out for help. And, that is where...
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food
There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
T. Rex Skull Found in South Dakota Going Up for Auction
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota two years ago is going on the auction block in December. The Associated Press is reporting that Sotheby's is selling the 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed 'Maximus', on December 9. It's expected to bring in between $15-$25 million. The 6 1/2-foot skull was...
Should Homeowners in Iowa, S Dakota Do This Before Winter Comes?
It's that time of year that homeowners across the Midwest and country prepare for Winter with several preventative chores. Raking leaves, cleaning gutters, and making sure homes are insulated properly are just a few things on the to-do list these days. In areas with a lot of snow and ice,...
Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets
Update: Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers were announced. Check your tickets:. It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.9 billion. The odds of even winning this Powerball Jackpot are 1 in 292 million. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At...
South Dakota BBB Warns ‘Tis the Season for Ticket Scammers
Now that more and more artists are back out on the road doing shows again, more and more people are buying concert tickets online, which can and often does present the opportunity to get scammed, if a person is not careful. With the holiday season around the corner, I imagine...
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?
There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
Iowa, Minnesota Among Best States To Live off the Grid
There have been times over the past few years when the thought of trading in the stresses of your day-to-day existence for a secluded cabin in the mountains or even a grass shack on a deserted island sounded pretty sweet. It may help to know you're not alone. More than...
Do Squirrels In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Use Plastic Bags In Nests?
In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota I've noticed this fall that high in the trees that a lot of squirrels' nests seem to have plastic shopping bags in them. What's Up?. This fall I've been traveling from South Dakota through Minnesota and into Iowa. I was recently stopped at a...
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Banished Words and Phrases In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Ya know how some words and phrases are so over-used that they drive you crazy? Here are some of those from 2022 that need to be banished!. Every year since 1976 Lake Superior State University in Michigan comes out with an annual list of overused or annoying words or phrases that everyone should just stop using.
Listen to Our Free Christmas Channel – 24/7 for South Dakota
If you want your Christmas music and you need it now. We're here to help with our free 24/7 streaming Christmas Music Channel. It's easier than ever to listen to all your holiday favorites and make merry all South Dakota winter long. Just click on the button below, or. Download...
Most Expensive Minnesota Home Sale Goes to Kevin Garnett in 2022
There are a lot of very nice homes for sale in Minnesota, but one home topped all others so far in 2022 for being the highest price paid for a residential property. That $9 million home sale goes to former Minnesota Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett who unloaded his former lake house for a record in 2022.
Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?
With today's gas prices it might seem like hitching a ride could be a good alternative to forking out a bunch of cash to fill your vehicle's gas tank. But is hitchhiking even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. There was a time in the midwest when hitchhiking was...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- There was not a winner for last night’s Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery’s website shows the national game’s jackpot is expected to be around $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize is forecasted to rise to $745.9 million. Although...
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota
Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
