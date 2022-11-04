ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

How Charitable Are We in South Dakota?

A lot of us are struggling right now. But there is struggle- - and then there is being hungry, homeless, sick, or all alone trying to deal with circumstances beyond your control. That kind of struggle. The kind that leads you to reach out for help. And, that is where...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food

There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
MINNESOTA STATE
T. Rex Skull Found in South Dakota Going Up for Auction

A Tyrannosaurus rex skull unearthed in South Dakota two years ago is going on the auction block in December. The Associated Press is reporting that Sotheby's is selling the 200-pound skull fossil, nicknamed 'Maximus', on December 9. It's expected to bring in between $15-$25 million. The 6 1/2-foot skull was...
HARDING COUNTY, SD
Should Homeowners in Iowa, S Dakota Do This Before Winter Comes?

It's that time of year that homeowners across the Midwest and country prepare for Winter with several preventative chores. Raking leaves, cleaning gutters, and making sure homes are insulated properly are just a few things on the to-do list these days. In areas with a lot of snow and ice,...
IOWA STATE
Keep Your South Dakota, Minnesota, & Iowa Powerball Tickets

Update: Winning Powerball Jackpot numbers were announced. Check your tickets:. It's not every day a person has a chance to win $1.9 billion. The odds of even winning this Powerball Jackpot are 1 in 292 million. But hey...all you need is just one lottery ticket to change your life. At...
IOWA STATE
Minnesota City Nicknames I’ll Bet You Didn’t Know!?

There are 87 counties and around 850 cities in Minnesota. Many of these towns and cities have nicknames. How many of these did you know?. I've traveled, vacationed, and hung out in towns all across Minnesota. Lots of these cities have a rich history that has prompted locals to give...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Banished Words and Phrases In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Ya know how some words and phrases are so over-used that they drive you crazy? Here are some of those from 2022 that need to be banished!. Every year since 1976 Lake Superior State University in Michigan comes out with an annual list of overused or annoying words or phrases that everyone should just stop using.
MINNESOTA STATE
Three $50,000 Minnesota Winners But No Jackpot in Powerball Drawing

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Monday’s Powerball jackpot is up to an estimated $1.9 billion after another drawing without a jackpot winner came and went Saturday night. There were big winners in Minnesota for the third straight drawing. The Minnesota Lottery says three $50,000 winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Plymouth, Outing and Apple Valley.
MINNESOTA STATE
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building

It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Minnesota

Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News)- There was not a winner for last night’s Powerball $1.2 billion jackpot. The Minnesota Lottery’s website shows the national game’s jackpot is expected to be around $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. The cash prize is forecasted to rise to $745.9 million. Although...
MINNESOTA STATE
Super Rare Video Of Big Cougar Taken In Minnesota

Recently a super rare video of a large cougar was captured in Minnesota. Just...Wow!. I've camped all over the state of Minnesota from the southern state parks to the Boundry Waters Canoe Area Wilderness on the Canadian border. I've encountered moose, bears, wolves, and all sorts of other critters...but never...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

