Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!
Country-style chicken pot-pie
Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
The Daily South
Party Potatoes
Even if you didn't grow up eating Party Potatoes at your Grandma's house, you'll feel cozy and cared for when you dig in to a pan. This recipe has been shared for generations, and across state lines, sometimes under the moniker of "Funeral Potatoes." Call them Cheesy Potatoes or Potato-Cornflake Casserole, just don't miss out on a bite of them before they are devoured.
Allrecipes.com
Roasted Cauliflower Salad
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (210 degrees C) and line a 12 x 18 inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cauliflower pieces, olive oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Spread out seasoned cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.
BHG
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
When Cooking French Toast, Butter Isn't Always Your Friend
For anyone who's ever made French toast at home, you know that it's a pretty simple dish. It's the perfect quick and easy weekday breakfast, or you can dress it up on weekends for an elaborate brunch with your family and friends. And while there are endless ways to flavor and cook French toast — in the oven, on the grill, even in a slow cooker – when it comes to pan or griddle cooking, one thing remains constant: Butter is the traditional cooking medium.
agupdate.com
Spanish-Style Pork Tenderloin
Heat oven to 450°. Drizzle and rub oil over surface of pork. Combine paprika, coriander, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in small dish. Sprinkle and rub mixture evenly over pork. Place tenderloin on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, in heated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or...
therecipecritic.com
Hummingbird Cupcakes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A bite-sized take on a classic Southern dessert, these hummingbird cupcakes are sure to win your heart! Filled with pecans, chopped fruit, and topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, you won’t be able to stop at one!
HealthCentral.com
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl toss together the rolled oats, nuts and seeds, cinnamon, honey and butter. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Flatten with a spatula. Bake the granola for 25-30 minutes, tossing halfway through. Check...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Crunchy chocolate rewards for hard workers
I’ve been stacking wood all weekend. At the last count, five tons of it. This is a good workout and you can see why people, once upon a time, didn’t need gyms. My Fitbit told me I’d done the most activity ever on the day I loaded three tons into the wood shed. Nothing like a bit of outdoor activity to justify a fire and a hot chocolate.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
EatingWell
ThePrep: Easy 25-Minute Dinners for the Fall
Our column, ThePrep, has everything you'll need to make meal planning and meal prep as easy as can be. Sign up here to get a meal plan delivered to your inbox every Saturday!. My favorite way to end a busy weekday is either on the couch, watching a show with my husband, or on the phone catching up with my mom or an old friend. However, sometimes dirty dishes and pots get in the way of my post-dinner relaxation. To make sure I have some free time to enjoy these things after dinner, I'll intentionally stick to recipes using a minimal amount of kitchenware to keep cleanup easy.
12tomatoes.com
Hermit Cookies
Cinnamon, spice, everything nice…plus fruit and nuts. It was (and still is) quite common in Europe for sweet baked goods to contain bits of dried fruit, nuts, and/or citrus fruit zest. Crusaders returning to Europe in the Middle Ages brought back with them descriptions of spiced, fruit-filled cookies and cakes. These have now evolved into staple items for celebrations at Yuletide. But, honestly these hermit cookies are good any time of year.
12tomatoes.com
Ranch Spinach Dip
Oh, spinach dip. How we love thee! From the hot and bubbly ones to the basic tubs of it you find in a cold case, there’s no going wrong with a cheesy spinach dip. We’ve made our fair shares of different versions over the years, but one we had never tried was a Ranch Spinach Dip. Really, I don’t know how we didn’t think of it earlier because we are BIG fans of ranch around here. Maybe it’s my Michigan roots or maybe ranch is just a heaven sent flavor, either way this dip gets our official seal of approval!
