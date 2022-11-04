Cheesy, beefy and covered in a delicious white sauce, these Smothered Beef Burritos are an easy weeknight dinner that the whole family will devour!. These Smothered Beef Burritos are one of my favorite meals ever! They are super easy to throw together with readily available ingredients and they make the perfect weeknight meal. A delicious meaty filling wrapped in a tortilla and topped with the most delicious cheese sauce! Serve this Smothered Beef Burrito recipe up with some of your favorite side dishes and you will have yourself a meal that you will be making on repeat!

