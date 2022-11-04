Read full article on original website
Chicken Fajita Salad Bowl
Have leftovers? Use your sautéed vegetables in the Fajita-Inspired Tofu Scramble the next morning. Heat ½ Tbsp. avocado oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the peppers and onions. Season with ½ tsp. chili powder, ½ tsp. cumin, ½ tsp. smoked paprika, and ¼ tsp. garlic powder. Cook for about 10 minutes, until softened and the vegetables begin to char slightly. Transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl and set aside.
Rita's Halloween Beef and Mac
3 garlic cloves, chopped - a good tablespoon or so. Sharp cheddar cheese - a good cup or more to taste plus extra for garnish. Make a film of olive oil in bottom of large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until slightly softened. Add garlic and cook...
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Philly Cheesesteak Sliders
8 ounces cheese spread (chive-and-onion, garlic-and-herb, or plain) In a 12-inch skillet heat 2 Tbsp. of the butter and the olive oil over medium. Add onions, salt, and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until very tender and starting to brown, about 15 minutes. Preheat oven to 350°F. Arrange roll bottoms in...
Bacon-Ranch Cheese Ball
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and allow to cool. Crumble bacon slices when cool enough to handle. Mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, Ranch dressing mix, dried minced onion, garlic...
Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets
Simple, snacky, and scrumptious. A snack can be as simple as cheese and crackers but sometimes you want something a little bit extra and these Cheesy Beef Taco Pockets perfectly fit the bill. They’re easy to make (seven ingredients!); full of creamy, beefy, cheesy goodness; and are hearty enough to qualify as a meal if you want a dinner that’s a little snacky. My whole family loves them and I’m sure yours will too.
Spanish-Style Pork Tenderloin
Heat oven to 450°. Drizzle and rub oil over surface of pork. Combine paprika, coriander, salt, cumin, cinnamon and pepper in small dish. Sprinkle and rub mixture evenly over pork. Place tenderloin on rack in shallow roasting pan. Roast, uncovered, in heated oven for 20 to 25 minutes or...
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
Meatball and cheese tortellini soup, something different and delicious
I love cooking and trying out new recipes. A while back, I was looking for another recipe online and I found this one for Meatball and Cheese Tortellini soup by accident, but I am so glad I did. This soup is something different, super easy and pretty quick to make. You can have a hardy, delicious meal in less than 30 minutes.
Smothered Beef Burritos
Cheesy, beefy and covered in a delicious white sauce, these Smothered Beef Burritos are an easy weeknight dinner that the whole family will devour!. These Smothered Beef Burritos are one of my favorite meals ever! They are super easy to throw together with readily available ingredients and they make the perfect weeknight meal. A delicious meaty filling wrapped in a tortilla and topped with the most delicious cheese sauce! Serve this Smothered Beef Burrito recipe up with some of your favorite side dishes and you will have yourself a meal that you will be making on repeat!
Tropical Smoothie Bowl
Preheat the oven to 325°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl toss together the rolled oats, nuts and seeds, cinnamon, honey and butter. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Flatten with a spatula. Bake the granola for 25-30 minutes, tossing halfway through. Check...
Garlic Chicken Rigatoni
Bring a large pot with water and 1 tablespoon salt to a boil. Cook rigatoni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes. Drain and reserve pasta water. Meanwhile, combine tapioca starch, Italian seasoning, salt, and black pepper in a bowl. Add...
How to Make a Buttery and Delicious Pineapple Dump Cake
Dump cakes are one of the easiest kinds of desserts to make. Gather up a few ingredients, layer them in a 13×9-in. pan and voila! You’ve got a cake that doesn’t even need to be frosted. This pineapple dump cake recipe isn’t any different. Pineapple lovers will love every bite of this juicy treat.
Italian Shrimp Pasta Salad
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package instructions, until al dente. Drain when done. While pasta cooks, cook the shrimp. In a medium-sized bowl toss the shrimp with garlic, 1 tsp. dried oregano, ⅛ tsp. black pepper, and ¼ tsp. smoked paprika. Heat ½ Tbsp. olive oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Cook the shrimp for 2-3 minutes on each side, until cooked through. Set aside.
Vegan Butternut squash soup with grilled cheese croutons
This vegan butternut squash soup is one of my favorite recipes because it has two of my favorite foods: soup and grilled cheese. This soup is comforting, creamy (yet cream-less), dairy-free, and very satisfying. About this recipe. I love soup because it is warm and comforting. It is also a...
Apple Pie Overnight Oats
Add the rolled oats, chia seeds, ½ tsp. cinnamon, ground ginger, milk, and protein powder (if desired) to a large bowl. Mix well until combined. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best results or for at least 2 hours. Before serving the overnight oats, heat coconut oil in a nonstick...
Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite
Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.
Big Mama’s Cinnamon Roll Cake
Easier than rolls, but just as tasty. If there’s one food that will please everyone it’s probably cinnamon rolls. Lay out some of these pillowy, sweet, cinnamon-y treats and they will disappear in no time. But, if you’ve ever made them from scratch you know they take a lot of work. The dough is a yeasted dough, which means it has to rise twice. Then there’s the rolling process and then the baking and then the icing. But, you can bypass all this and still get a cinnamon roll experience with this recipe for big mama’s cinnamon roll cake.
