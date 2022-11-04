Read full article on original website
HealthCentral.com
Chicken Fajita Salad Bowl
Have leftovers? Use your sautéed vegetables in the Fajita-Inspired Tofu Scramble the next morning. Heat ½ Tbsp. avocado oil in a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the peppers and onions. Season with ½ tsp. chili powder, ½ tsp. cumin, ½ tsp. smoked paprika, and ¼ tsp. garlic powder. Cook for about 10 minutes, until softened and the vegetables begin to char slightly. Transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl and set aside.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
smoking-meat.com
Smoked Chicken Cordon Bleu
Cordon bleu can be made with chicken, pork, veal and almost any cut of meat but it is most often made using chicken and that is what we will use in this recipe today. Doing this recipe in the smoker means that you simply leave off the bread crumbs and use some rub instead. I also took the liberty to wrap the whole thing in bacon so as to maintain a lot of moisture and to keep the outside of the chicken breasts from drying out during it’s time in the heat.
Thanksgiving made simple: Appetizer recipes that require 5 ingredients or less
You've got enough on your plate this Thanksgiving. Try these easy appetizers that require just a handful of ingredients.
The Costco Pie That’s Actually Two Desserts in One
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Costco shoppers expect to get a lot for their money. A set of tires includes balancing and rotation, gift cards come at a hefty discount, and two jars of the best pasta sauce cost the same price as one at a regular grocery. At this time of year when food and festivities push budgets to the breaking point, I’ve uncovered a deal that turned out to be a two-for-one dessert. And I can’t wait to serve it this holiday season. It’s Costco’s bakery apple pie!
Easy no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites recipe
If you love pumpkin spice everything, these simple no-bake pumpkin spice latte bites are the perfect play on your favorite seasonal drink this Thanksgiving.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi's 27p chocolate dessert 'with barely any calories' that 'tastes like Dairy Milk'
A new Aldi 27p dessert is drawing rave reviews from shoppers who say it is a dieter's delight. The Brooklea Milk chocolate Light Choc Pots cost £1.09 for a pack of four. But despite the price tag they are said to taste every bit as good as other brands, according to a TikTok video. And the original poster even said they taste "just like Dairy Milk", according to MyLondon.
Meatball and cheese tortellini soup, something different and delicious
I love cooking and trying out new recipes. A while back, I was looking for another recipe online and I found this one for Meatball and Cheese Tortellini soup by accident, but I am so glad I did. This soup is something different, super easy and pretty quick to make. You can have a hardy, delicious meal in less than 30 minutes.
EatingWell
Jennifer Garner Made Mini Pumpkin Loaves That Are "Impossible to Mess Up"
We love Jennifer Garner's #PretendCookingShow series on Instagram, and the newest edition showcases an incredibly delicious dessert just in time for gift giving. In a new Instagram reel sponsored by KitchenAid, Garner shares her favorite recipe for pumpkin bread. She likes to give out gifts at the beginning of the holiday season, and these mini pumpkin loaves are perfect for just that. Garner says one of the "best things you can do is to bake people you love a little something."
When Cooking French Toast, Butter Isn't Always Your Friend
For anyone who's ever made French toast at home, you know that it's a pretty simple dish. It's the perfect quick and easy weekday breakfast, or you can dress it up on weekends for an elaborate brunch with your family and friends. And while there are endless ways to flavor and cook French toast — in the oven, on the grill, even in a slow cooker – when it comes to pan or griddle cooking, one thing remains constant: Butter is the traditional cooking medium.
diabetesdaily.com
Quick Low-Carb Keto Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal
This content originally appeared on Sugar-Free Mom. Republished with permission. This Quick Low Carb Keto Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal is dairy free, gluten free and actually does not contain any oats! It can be enjoyed cold as overnight oats or served warm! This is a perfect fall breakfast and just 4 g net carbs per serving!
Delish
Sweet Potato Pudding
This silky smooth sweet potato pudding is a lighter, simplified cousin of sweet potato casserole without the topping or crust. It's essentially the filling of sweet potato pie with an optional whipped cream or marshmallow fluff topping. No crust or crimping fuss required! The texture is smooth like a pudding but, after chilling, holds its shape similar to cold ice cream. The pudding is great served as a healthier take on Thanksgiving dessert, or for breakfast during the holidays. If you like, add toasted, chopped pecans and toasted coconut for a little more flair.
Easy fall dinner recipe for apple sausage stuffed butternut squash
Apple sausage stuffed butternut squash recipe from Lisa Bryan of Downshiftology.
foodgressing.com
Hostess Holiday Lineup 2022: HoHos, Twinkies, Cupcakes
Hostess Brands is serving up four deliciously sweet Hostess holiday snacks this winter to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Hostess® fans can enjoy some of their favorite festive treats in holiday- and winter-wonderland-inspired selections of the brand’s classic snacks when they reach store shelves this month.
therecipecritic.com
Hummingbird Cupcakes
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A bite-sized take on a classic Southern dessert, these hummingbird cupcakes are sure to win your heart! Filled with pecans, chopped fruit, and topped with smooth cream cheese frosting, you won’t be able to stop at one!
agupdate.com
Pork Tenderloin and Sausage Flatbread
12 oz. pork tenderloin (about 3/4 of one tenderloin) 7 oz. sweet Italian sausage (two links) 16 oz. pizza dough (prepared) 1/2 C. Parmesan cheese (shaved) 1/4 C. red onion (thinly sliced) 12 pitted kalamata olives (halved) 2 T. fresh basil (chopped) Heat oven to 425°. Arrange pork tenderloin on...
Recipe: Egg-stuffed breakfast peppers
Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger shared this breakfast recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.IngredientsHy-Vee nonstick cooking spray 4 large yellow, red and/or green bell peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded 1 cup frozen fully cooked turkey sausage crumbles 1 cup frozen Southwest chipotle sweet corn blend 2 tbsp Hy-Vee canned diced mild green chilies 1 tbsp Hy-Vee Mexican style fajita seasoning mix 8 Hy-Vee medium eggs Crumbled queso fresco cheese, for garnish Chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish Hot sauce, for servingInstructionsPreheat oven to 425°F. Spray a large rimmed baking pan with nonstick spray. Place peppers, cut sides down, in prepared pan. Lightly...
Cajun shrimp and corn soup, a fall favorite
Now that we are officially in Fall and some cooler, sweater weather is approaching, it is also soup season. This Cajun shrimp and corn soup is a flavorful soup that tastes like something you have spent all day in the kitchen making but actually takes less than one hour from stove top to table. Living in Louisiana, we have an abundancy of fresh seafood but fortunately, with this recipe you can use frozen shrimp as well and it comes out just as good.
HealthCentral.com
Bolognese Sauce Over Spaghetti Squash
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Spray the spaghetti squash with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place cut side down on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes, or until the squash is tender and soft to touch, but not mushy. Once cool you should be able to scrape the squash into spaghetti-like strands with a fork.
