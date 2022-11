Marion Reed Shafer Staton, 88, of Buena Vista , passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Born June 4, 1934, in Blackstone, she was the daughter of the late Walter Scott Shafer and Carrie Bell Miller Shafer. Marion. was a long-time member of the. First. Brethren. Church. where she served as...

