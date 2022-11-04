ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Must we put up with this for Fawkes’ sake?

 4 days ago
A fireworks display in Skinningrove, North Yorkshire, on 5 November 2015.

It is no surprise that fireworks raise the heart rate of geese by 96% (Report, 3 November). They also cause great distress to pets and many people, young and old, including me. In these days of never-ending austerity, why do we waste millions of pounds polluting the environment to celebrate a failure such as Guy Fawkes?

David Godfrey

Willingdon, East Sussex

As I spent my childhood in the area highlighted, I thoroughly enjoyed your travel article (A canal walk to a great pub: the Aqueduct Inn, Llangollen, Wales, 28 October). However, its title was misleading, as the pub is in Froncysyllte, not Llangollen. A bit pedantic, I know, but little Welsh villages must grasp their moments of fame whenever they arise.

Lynwen Payne

Gwernaffield, Flintshire

Mary Hutty suggests renaming PMQs “Prime Minister Doesn’t Answer the Questions” (Letters, 3 November). Jasper Fforde, in one of his Thursday Next novels, has politicians appearing on a TV show called Evade the Question Time. Is there a copy in the House of Commons library?

Peter Elliott

St Albans, Hertfordshire

Does it matter whether Vermeer painted Girl with a Flute (Museums spar over authenticity of painting ahead of major Vermeer show, 1 November)? If it is a nice picture painted well, why does it matter if it is painted by someone not so well known? This does not detract from its quality or its appeal.

Keith Wightman

Barbon, Cumbria

In another touching example of love through the post (Emma Beddington, 30 October; Letters, 31 October and 3 November), my grandfather, when fighting in the trenches in the first world war, received a box of fresh eggs from Mrs Pankhurst (my grandmother’s back garden hen).

Christine Secombe

London

Related
The Guardian

Aaron Carter was the millennium’s bubblegum bad boy – and the victim of a rapacious music industry

Aaron Carter was just 34 when he died on Saturday, yet he seemed to have lived more lives than most. The singer, and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, started performing at seven and released his self-titled debut album in 1997, when he was just nine years old. By 13 he had three bestselling albums under his belt and a slot supporting Britney Spears on tour during the height of her fame.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Guardian

Norwegian princess quits royal duties to work with ‘shaman’ fiance

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has relinquished her royal duties to focus on her alternative medicine business with her fiance, a self-proclaimed shaman, the palace has said. The 51-year-old princess’s relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the “sixth-generation shaman” suggested in his...
The Guardian

Margaret Herrington obituary

My mother, Margaret Herrington, who has died aged 75, was a literacy tutor and academic who promoted a better understanding of dyslexia. She started working life as a lecturer in further education colleges in Leicester, but spent much of her early career (1977-90) as an adult literacy tutor on the tough estates in the city. She combined this with setting up adult literacy conferences and courses in the Midlands.
The Guardian

French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard admits to abusing 14-year-old girl 35 years ago

One of France’s highest-ranking prelates of the Catholic Church has admitted abusing a 14-year-old girl 35 years ago and announced his withdrawal from his religious duties. Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard issued a written statement on Monday after a report issued last year revealed a “massive phenomenon” of sexual abusers of children operating for decades within the French Catholic Church.
The Guardian

I learned so much about life and love from my cat that when she died I had her freeze-dried…

I am a proud Cat Lady. When my beloved Siamese of 16 years died in 2020, I realised immediately that I couldn’t live productively without a cat. I was 41 and had had her since I was 24, my entire adult life until that point. I not only mourned Lilu, but I craved the endorphin hit of feeling fur against my skin. The comforting way she’d walk across me in my sleep, waking me multiple times in the night, more so towards the end, than my very young children. I longed for the affection she offered my ankles as I filled her bowl, the endless hours I’d spent alone as a writer with her next to me, curled up in a ball, ready for me to bury my face into her when the frustration of a blank page became too much to bear.
The Guardian

US says Zelenskiy risks allies’ ‘Ukraine fatigue’ if he rejects Russia talks – report

US officials have reportedly warned the Ukrainian government in private that it needs to signal an openness to negotiating with Russia. Officials in Washington have warned that “Ukraine fatigue” among allies could worsen if Kyiv continues to be closed to negotiations, the Washington Post reported. US officials told the paper that Ukraine’s position on negotiations with Russia is wearing thin among allies who are worried about the economic effects of a protracted war.
The Guardian

The Guardian

