WCVB
Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
WCVB
Political Violence and Extremism in 2022 Election Cycle
NEEDHAM, Mass. — What does the threat of political violence and extremism say about our democracy? Peggy Shukur, interim Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League New England and Paul Watanabe, Professor of Political Science at U Mass Boston offer their perspectives.
WCVB
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's Voting Efforts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Delta Sigma Theta and the ‘Divine Nine’ African American fraternities and sororities have been committed to community service and social justice. Delta National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes details the voter education and get out the vote efforts of the sorority.
WCVB
Antisemitic slur found scrawled on car with slashed tires in Stow, Massachusetts
STOW, Mass. — Police in Stow, Massachusetts, are investigating an incident of antisemitic vandalism that occurred Saturday night. Stow police responded to a home on North Shore Drive at 9:42 a.m. on Saturday for a report that cars had been damaged overnight. Upon arrival, officers learned that tires on...
WCVB
'Janet Wu Day' declared in Boston to celebrate retiring On The Record co-host
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring Sunday to be "Janet Wu Day" in the city, in honor of theupcoming retirement of the award-winning political journalist and On The Record co-host. Janet Wu's remarkable career spans 50 years as a reporter in Boston, including nearly four decades...
WCVB
Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday
BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
WCVB
Wednesday, November 9: Wildlife Worries
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England wouldn’t be New England without the shore birds, butterflies, and turtles that spend part of the year here. These and other local creatures are considered “indicator species” that also help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
WCVB
Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike
BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
WCVB
Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help
NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
WCVB
Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
WCVB
Off the Beaten Path Food Tours offers tourists and locals an adventure into Boston's food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Somerville residents Lizzie and Sam createdOff the Beaten Path Food Tour out of their love for the city and its food scene. Offering tours in Cambridge, Boston, and Somerville, the company provides tourists (and locals!) with a meet-and-greet of some of the best spots in town.
WCVB
One dead, five injured after three separate shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating three separate shootings that injured six people. Investigators say all of the incidents happened within one hour of each other Sunday night. Police say the first shooting occurred along Orlando Street in Mattapan at 9:10 p.m. Police said responding officers found two victims...
WCVB
1 dead after tractor-trailer carrying mail crashes in Manchester, New Hampshire
One person is dead after a tractor-trailer went off a Manchester road and crashed into trees early Monday morning. The tractor-trailer crashed around 1:30 a.m. off Brown Avenue near Pine Island Road. The tractor-trailer's driver, a 62-year-old woman from Merrimack, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Her identity was...
WCVB
5 juveniles arrested, 3 firearms recovered after police pursuit in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Five juveniles are facing serious charges in connection with a police pursuit that started in Worcester and stretched into other nearby Massachusetts communities. Worcester police said the pursuit started at about 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when an officer who was on patrol near the intersection of Winter...
WCVB
Hundreds of pieces available at School of the Museum of Fine Arts' annual Art Sale
BOSTON — An art sale is underway in Boston that will help fund the next generation of artists. The School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts Art Sale started Friday and runs through Sunday at the school's Boston campus in the city's Fenway neighborhood. Submissions come in...
WCVB
Car goes up in flames after crash on Interstate 290 in Northborough
NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — At least one person was injured in a crash that caused a vehicle to go up in flames on a Massachusetts highway early Sunday morning. Officials said the crash happened at about midnight on Interstate 290 in Northborough. A witness who provided video of the fire...
WCVB
Man shot, killed in South End identified
BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Boston pet supply company embraces four-legged friends as customers and co-workers
BOSTON — At Chewy headquarters in downtown Boston, dogs are both the consumer and the co-worker. “We have one of the city’s first indoor dog parks, especially in a corporate setting,” Chewy Senior Public Relations Manager Meghan Quinn said. The recently renovated office has its own pooch...
