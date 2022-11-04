ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

WCVB

Diehl, Healey hit campaign trail on last weekend before Election Day

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat, and her Republican opponent in the race for governor, Geoff Diehl, are hitting the campaign trail in the final weekend before Election Day. Healey made stops in Springfield and Worcester on Saturday, while Diehl attended the Haverhill Greek Festival.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Political Violence and Extremism in 2022 Election Cycle

NEEDHAM, Mass. — What does the threat of political violence and extremism say about our democracy? Peggy Shukur, interim Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League New England and Paul Watanabe, Professor of Political Science at U Mass Boston offer their perspectives.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority's Voting Efforts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Delta Sigma Theta and the ‘Divine Nine’ African American fraternities and sororities have been committed to community service and social justice. Delta National President Elsie Cooke-Holmes details the voter education and get out the vote efforts of the sorority.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Cities of Boston, Worcester see record-high temperatures on Sunday

BOSTON — The Massachusetts cities of Boston and Worcester saw record-setting warmth late Sunday morning. The National Weather Service reported that as of 11:15 a.m., Boston had reached a high temperature of 76 degrees, which smashed the city's previous record high of 73 degrees. The previous record high for Nov. 6 was first set in 1938 and was tied in 1948, 1959 and 2015.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Wednesday, November 9: Wildlife Worries

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New England wouldn’t be New England without the shore birds, butterflies, and turtles that spend part of the year here. These and other local creatures are considered “indicator species” that also help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
NEEDHAM, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash on Middlesex Turnpike

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is dead after he was involved in a deadly motorcycle crash on the Middlesex Turnpike in Burlington, according to authorities. Burlington police Chief Thomas Browne and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the crash happened at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday. Responding officers found that a motorcycle had collided with a sedan on the Middlesex Turnpike, near the intersection of Blue Sky Drive.
BURLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Cradles to Crayons in urgent need of winter clothing: Here's how you can help

NEWTON, Mass. — Cradles to Crayons will be supporting more than 200,000 families in Massachusetts this year alone and is in urgent need of winter clothing. The Newton profit has donation drop-off locations across the state. Click here to reach the Cradles to Crayons website, which has a search tool to help you find the nearest donation bin.
NEWTON, MA
WCVB

Tuesday, November 8: Cheap Eats

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We find entrees in Chinatown for $13, Lebanese/Armenian specialties in Boston for $11, and noodles in the ’burbs for 10 bucks. After 30 years in business, downtown Boston favorite Chacarero is still slinging sandwiches that can stretch to two meals. We hit Casey’s in Natick, a classic diner offering a $3.75 hot dog. And tune in to find out where you can find a burger, fries, and a beer for just 12 bucks.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

One dead, five injured after three separate shootings in Boston

BOSTON — Boston police are investigating three separate shootings that injured six people. Investigators say all of the incidents happened within one hour of each other Sunday night. Police say the first shooting occurred along Orlando Street in Mattapan at 9:10 p.m. Police said responding officers found two victims...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed in South End identified

BOSTON — Boston police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the south end of Boston on Friday. Jason Murray, 39, of South Boston, was found suffering from gunshot wounds just before 11 p.m. in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA

