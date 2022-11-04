Read full article on original website
2 College Football Players Arrested Following Loss Saturday
Two Arkansas players were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct early Sunday morning. According to Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, an incident with Fayetteville police officers led to the arrest of defensive backs Anthony Brown and Myles Slusher hours after Saturday's 21-19 loss to Liberty. Per Murphy, police claim...
College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Night
A college football head coach has been fired on Sunday evening. South Florida announced on Sunday night that they've fired their head football coach following Week 10 of the 2022 regular season. USF calls it an official change in leadership. Head coach Jeff Scott has been fired. "When Jeff came...
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season Saturday at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State...
Did Nick Saban put Bill O’Brien on notice after Alabama football’s loss to LSU?
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a shocking upset loss at the hands of the LSU Tigers, a defeat that puts the Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes in serious jeopardy. Naturally, Saban had to answer for the surprising turn of events, both in the aftermath of the contest and during his media availability on Monday afternoon.
Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday
The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
Video: SEC Referees Made Horrendous Mistake On Saturday
Kentucky topped Missouri, 21-17, on Saturday afternoon, to improve to 6-3 on the season, securing bowl eligibility. One bad call during the Wildcats vs. Tigers game appears to have gone overlooked, though. Sunday morning, a horrendous call from the Kentucky vs. Missouri game went viral on social media. Jim Weber...
Look: Lane Kiffin Has A New 2-Word Phrase For Nick Saban
Lane Kiffin isn't particularly excited about facing a motivated Nick Saban following Alabama's overtime loss to LSU. After the Crimson Tide likely saw their national title dreams dashed in Death Valley, Paul Finebaum was particularly critical of the legendary head coach. He said Saban "looked lost" and Alabama's "dynasty window is closing."
Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 10 of college football
Just a couple of weeks remain before the regular season comes to an end in college football. The postseason picture has continued to take shape over recent weeks, and this weekend was no different. Following the action-packed slate of games in Week 10, the latest AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 Poll has been released.
Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss
A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
Mike Leach gives incredible description of Auburn win: 'We're tough and dumb'
The Mississippi State Bulldogs rallied to pull off an overtime victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday night after initially squandering a 24-6 halftime lead. After the buzzer sounded on the 39-33 victory, Mike Leach shared a pretty incredible description of the performance in which he called his team “tough and dumb.”
Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe How Nick Saban Looks
It's not often anyone in college football questions Nick Saban's coaching acumen, but he's facing some scrutiny following Saturday's 32-31 overtime loss to LSU. Speaking to Matt Barrie on their ESPN Week 10 recap show (h/t Saturday Down South), Paul Finebaum said Saban seems "lost" on the sidelines. "I don’t...
Watch: Things Got Awkward During LSU vs. Alabama Broadcast
Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Alabama Football: Polls punish Crimson Tide after LSU loss
After the overtime loss to LSU, Alabama Football dropped in the traditional polls. It is tempting to suggest the Crimson Tide is unfairly punished in the polls, given it has two SEC, road losses by a total of four points – one coming in overtime and the other on the last play of a game.
Kirk Herbstreit Is Not Happy With College Football Fans On Sunday
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in sports media, but even Herbie couldn't help himself from pushing back on a fan who questioned his take on TCU. "How much football do you watch on a given Saturday??" the "College GameDay" analyst tweeted. "Not the...
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
Black NFL coaches disrespected by Jeff Saturday hiring
The Indianapolis Colts made a big decision on Monday to fire head coach Frank Reich as the team continued to struggle on offense even despite making a change at quarterback and firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. The Colts’ decision to fire their head coach wasn’t really all that controversial, but the decision to bring in former Colts player Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach certainly was.
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Paul Finebaum Predicts How Tennessee Will Finish Season
The Tennessee Volunteers suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday afternoon, falling to the Georgia Bulldogs on the road. However, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum is still very high on the Vols moving forward. The ESPN college football analyst believes the Vols will be in line to...
