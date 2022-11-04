Read full article on original website
Deadspin
Steph Curry is keeping Golden State upright, but for how long?
Golden State’s 4-7 record has been jarring to witness. A five-game road losing streak during a road trip that rolled through Charlotte (3-8), Detroit (3-8), Miami (4-7), Orlando (2-9), and New Orleans (5-5) had the alarms blaring. Despite the final result, the Warriors 116-113 win over the Sacramento Kings on Monday night was clarifying. In the victory, Steph Curry delivered another MVP-caliber performance, scoring 47 points on 17-of-24 shooting in 36 minutes. Draymond Green even achieved double digits scoring. Wiggins dropped 25 and drained 4-of-8 triples. Klay Thompson logged a quiet 16 points and Kevon Looney snatched 16 boards and chipped in four assists.
Deadspin
How the mid-2000s Suns f’ed it all up
Everything we love about the current NBA was made mainstream by the “seven seconds or less” Phoenix Suns of the mid-2000s. They mostly ran lineups that went four out, surrounding their All-Star big man, Amar’e Stoudemire, with space to dominate less athletic bigs. In the 2000s, just about every other power forward was a lumbering, methodical dinosaur. Along with future Hall-of-Fame point guard Steve Nash, they formed the most athletically unstoppable pick-and-roll duo since Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp.
Deadspin
The Utah Jazz are George Costanza-ing their way to the top of the West
“What is going on in Utah?” was the Brian Windhorst query that ruled the summer as the Jazz’s CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge jettisoned Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a boatload of first-round picks through 2029. The answer was Utah gutting their roster and Quin Snyder walking away so the team would be free to pursue the top pick in 2023. The idea was their roster would put them in pole position for the slalom race to the bottom of the NBA hill.
Deadspin
Like LeBron and Migos, NBA hipsters were on the Nuggets before you
Fun fact about the Denver Nuggets: They might have more trendy NBA Twitter fans than actual hometown supporters. While the hipster hoops head’s response to “You know who I low-key really love to watch?” is always Nikola Jokić’s squad, they’re behind the Broncos, Avalanche, and the Rockies when it comes to the prototypical Colorado sports fan.
Deadspin
Edwin Díaz might be overpaid, but that just shows the Mets are moving in the right direction
This past Sunday, the New York Mets re-signed closer Edwin Díaz to a five-year, $102 million deal — the largest reliever contract in MLB history. For reference, the previous all-time high in terms of average annual value was $18 million given to the White Sox’s Liam Hendriks prior to 2021. The previous record for the largest total contract for a reliever was set just this past offseason when the Angels signed Raisel Iglesias to a four-year, $58 million contract.
Deadspin
Dusty Baker and pregame entertainers were the only African-American participants in the World Series — baseball is pathetic
When Nick Castellanos fouled out to right on Saturday night during the top of the ninth inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Houston, it meant that the Astros were once again world champions and that Dusty Baker had finally won one as a skipper. But, it also...
Deadspin
Dwight Howard can’t get an NBA job while other past their prime vets continue to collect paychecks
Former slam dunk champ Dwight Howard, aka Superman, entered the 2022 NBA season on the free agent list. Throughout training camps and three weeks into the season, nobody has come knocking at Howard’s door until now. And you’ll never guess what team is giving Howard a chance to continue his career — probably because you’ve never heard of them.
Deadspin
Justin Fields and the Bears’ hibernation is over
A few weeks ago, giving up on Justin Fields as a viable starter would have been warranted. He was abysmal and with a draft stocked with talent at the QB position over the horizon, who could have blamed the Chicago Bears for developing a wandering eye? In the first six games of the season, the Bears forward passing attack had 1920 Decatur Staleys vibes to it as Fields was barely reaching double-digit attempts or completions per game. However, since Chicago’s offense entered REM sleep and put the nation to bed in a Thursday Night Football snoozer against Washington in Week 6, the Bears have been reborn.
Deadspin
The 2022 Astros don’t absolve the 2017 Astros of anything
When the Astros’ 2017 cheating scandal was exposed in 2019, team owner Jim Crane wanted to make sure everyone knew the championship wasn’t tainted. “Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game,” Crane said. “We had a good team. We won the World Series and we’ll leave it at that.” Then-right fielder Josh Reddick chimed in with a similar sentiment: “I think it’s just a matter of, we’re still a good team and it wasn’t a necessary point of us winning. We still went out there and won ballgames on the road as well.”
Deadspin
Brett Favre’s tangled web of allegedly diverting federal welfare funds just got messier
As if Brett Favre’s blunders in (allegedly) diverting $5 million of Mississippi’s federal welfare money to build a new volleyball facility at Southern Miss wasn’t crazy enough, two concussion drug companies he backed that are also entangled in the scandal overstated the known effectiveness of their drugs to raise money, according to an ESPN report.
