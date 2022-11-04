A few weeks ago, giving up on Justin Fields as a viable starter would have been warranted. He was abysmal and with a draft stocked with talent at the QB position over the horizon, who could have blamed the Chicago Bears for developing a wandering eye? In the first six games of the season, the Bears forward passing attack had 1920 Decatur Staleys vibes to it as Fields was barely reaching double-digit attempts or completions per game. However, since Chicago’s offense entered REM sleep and put the nation to bed in a Thursday Night Football snoozer against Washington in Week 6, the Bears have been reborn.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO