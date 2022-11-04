ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Calif. police officer arrested after firing shots into air

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIF. — A Southern California police officer was arrested for firing his gun into the air several times in a tavern's parking lot after drinking with his friends, authorities said. San Bernardino Police Officer Fidel Ocampo-Rodarte, who was off-duty at the time, fired his service weapon multiple...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
68K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy