Boys Basketball Wins in Overtime
Hewitt-Trussville Boys Basketball had to work overtime on Tuesday night to move to 2-0 on the season. The Huskies traveled to Montgomery and defeated Park Crossing 56-50 in overtime. Legion Gaston hit a pair of free throws late in regulation to give the Huskies a three point lead. The Thunderbirds hit a three-point shot at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Huskies persevered and won the extra period 9-3 to secure the win.
Girls Basketball Wins on the Road
Hewitt-Trussville Girls Basketball improved to 2-0 on the season with a 55-34 win over Park Crossing Tuesday night in Montgomery. The Huskies led 7-6 after the opening quarter, and extended the lead to 22-15 at halftime. The game was still in question after three quarters with the Huskies leading by nine points. Coach Tonya Hunter's team dominated the final period by the score of 18-4 to secure the win.
Holly Pond’s Leah Tarvin passes at 22
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Leah Tarvin, 22, of Holly Pond, died Friday, Nov. 4, at UAB Hospital, a hospital spokesperson confirmed. Tarvin was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Nov. 2, in a crosswalk near the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus. She was airlifted to UAB from the scene. The forensic sciences major graduated from Holly Pond High School, where she was drum major, in 2019. Tarvin was also proud trombonist in the JSU Marching Band. Tarvin was previously employed by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism (CPRST). CPRST Athletic Director Ashley Dye shared with The Cullman Tribune, “In the short amount of time...
Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake
If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown. Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
Flu spike leads to closure of Alabama schools
Albertville City Schools sent students home early Thursday and will teach them virtually on Friday. They will return to school Monday.
1 injured in shooting at basketball court by Shades Mountain Baptist Church
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at a basketball court. According to VHPD, police and fire departments arrived to Shades Mountain Baptist Church around 3:09 p.m. on calls of a person shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital with […]
Jacksonville State University student struck by vehicle has passed away
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jacksonville State University student struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk near campus Wednesday has died. A spokesperson with UAB Hospital confirms Leah Tarvin passed away Friday. A pastor connected to her family confirms an honor walk was held at UAB before her organs were...
Teen shot in head by stray bullet survives
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A stroll through Railroad Park on a sunny day is something many people enjoy in Birmingham. For a mother and son, it's something not taken for granted. Patrice Leonard and Christian Savage know firsthand the miracle in their lives. Savage was shot in the head when...
Pedestrian Accident on Highway 21 Drives Plea from Jacksonville State University President
Jacksonville, AL – At approximate 6:45 pm on Wednesday, November 2nd, JSU sent out an alert regarding a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that had occurred on Hwy 21 near Brewer Hall stating to avoid Hwy 21 from Hwy 204 to 11th Street. While the traffic investigation was being conducted the road was closed.
Young man found dead in crashed, bullet-riddled vehicle in eastern Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a young man died following a Sunday-night crash in Pinson. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money. When they arrived at the location, they...
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after police responded to the call of a man shot Tuesday morning. According to Sgt. Monica Law with the Birmingham Police Department, West Precinct officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O around 12:46 a.m. The homeowner […]
Mobile home crashes into power pole in Morgan County
A truck pulling a mobile home crashed into a power line in Decatur on Wednesday.
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man shot and killed Friday evening in Birmingham has been identified. Jesse Dewayne Cummings, 33, was shot during a reported assault in the 800 block of 45th Place North around 5:47 p.m., according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cumings was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:12 p.m. The […]
Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire
UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
Cullman community mourns husband and father who is brain dead from neurological issues after heart and lung transplants
How can we encourage his wife and his three young sons, and convince them that he will soon be at peace?. Breathing again, walking again, smiling and as usual, making a difference?. Let’s all send condolences to the family of Cullman, Alabama’s, Jason McCollum, as I am so sorry to...
Multiple wrecks causing backup on I-65 southbound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation reports multiple wrecks on I-65 SB in the Green Springs Avenue area. Heavy traffic is backing up the road way and multiple lanes on the right shoulder are closed. Use caution when travelling through the area and plan your route accordingly.
MISSING: Police search for Marshall County man
23-year-old Caleb Storm Walker was reported missing on October 28. Authorities say Walker was arrested in connection to a then-missing Guntersville teen in 2018.
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
