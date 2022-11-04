Read full article on original website
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
Mary, Queen of Scoffs: jailed monarch ate only the best, papers reveal
She was executed as a Roman Catholic threat to the English throne, but during her long years of imprisonment by her Protestant cousin, Elizabeth I, Mary, Queen of Scots was still treated as a queen, previously unpublished documents reveal. The British Library has acquired official financial accounts for the 1580s...
Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe
A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
The 9 Most Brutal Warlords In World History — From Sengoku Japan To Modern-Day Africa
Attila the Hun is one of the most famous — or infamous, depending on who you ask — rulers in history. In the centuries that have passed since his death, his name has become synonymous with violence, conquest, and destruction, but the true story of Attila isn’t quite so straightforward.
Woman Finds Cutest Surprise While Snorkeling in Jamaica and We're Obsessed
One of the best parts of visiting any Caribbean island is getting in the water and going snorkeling. The waters of the Caribbean are teeming with a diverse array of ocean life- not just the typical tropical fish you might expect, but also other, more surprising creatures as well!. When...
Warrior Kings Who Led Their Own Armies
From our vantage point in the 21st century, it might seem incredible that the leader of a nation would place himself or herself in harm’s way in a battle. But what seems unbelievable now was commonly required of sovereigns from the beginning of written history until around the mid-18th century. (These sovereigns sometimes proved to […]
Legendary Kings Who Died In Battle
Modern heads of state don’t lead troops into battle, but there have been long periods in human history when kings, emperors, tsars, or sultans would be at or very near the battlefront, often risking their lives in bloody-face-to-bloody-face battle alongside the troops they command. And some of them have died on the battlefield. Take Richard […]
Fears pensioner heating home with single-bar fire ‘may not survive winter’
Fears have been raised a pensioner “may not survive winter” as she tries to get by without central heating or hot water in the cost of living crisis.The woman, named only as Irene, is heating her entire Liverpool house with a single-bar electric fire in one room.It comes amid warnings millions are expected to face a “significant humanitarian crisis” this winter due to the soaring cost of living.Around 6,000 people die every year in the colder months as they cannot afford adequate heating. But University College London researchers said the figure was expected to be “much higher” this year due...
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it’s hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year’s Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. And yet, a UN report last week found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by a catastrophic 2.5℃. There were hopes the global pandemic might have shifted the...
Cop27 live: China ‘willing to contribute’ to climate loss and damage compensation
China’s representative at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt has opened the door for a new financial mechanism which could mean the country contributes to climate loss and damage compensation for poorer countries.The country’s climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue, and also spoke about the impacts China had suffered from climate-linked weather extremes. The country has seen record droughts over the summer, but has also had extreme flooding earlier in the year.Outside the conference centre on Wednesday morning, protesters are also demanding climate...
Researchers invent first ever 3D quantum accelerometer for use in ships and submarines
The new device can replace GPS.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on
On November 8, 1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.
Birthplace of the British Tommy
The village of Odiham in Hampshire is closely associated with Britain’s Royal Air Force, as the base at RAF Odiham is the home of the iconic Chinook helicopter. The nearby town of Aldershot is considered the home of the British Army, for whom the nickname “Tommy” became synonymous over the 19th and 20th centuries. But the eponymous Tommy was born in Odiham.
‘Lizard Elite’ Conspiracy Theorist Banned from 26 European Countries
The Dutch government has banned the controversial British conspiracy theorist David Icke from entering the Netherlands and basically all of the EU over concerns he poses a threat to public order, officials announced on Thursday. Icke, a former footballer and sports broadcaster who is one of the world’s most high-profile...
Futuristic retro: Junkers reintroduces A50 Junior
Talk about being ahead of its time: Junkers’ A50 Junior was designed to fit Light Sport Aircraft’s weight limit of 1,320 pounds — 93 years ago. “In 1928, what was to become the most successful Junkers sports aircraft left our Dessau production plant (in Germany) for the first time: A single-engine, two-seat, low-wing aircraft with an oval fuselage cross-section and corrugated sheet metal skin,” company officials say. “Astonishingly, she had a takeoff weight of a mere 600 kilograms (1,320 pounds), a light aircraft from the very beginning.”
Opinion: An 8,000-year-old lesson
There is urgent news all over the world. But this week, I've also thought of a child who lived 8,000 years ago. The small teeth of the child, who may have been as old as 10 or as young as 3, have been excavated from what seems to be a burial site in eastern Finland. A microscopic analysis of the site was recently published in the journal of the Public Library of Science. Researchers discovered the grave when a forest trail was cleared, revealing a swath of red ochre, a clay known to be used in burials. The soil in Finland is acidic, so only traces remain at the site today.
The most remote island in the world, Pitcairn
Pitcairn Island is the most remote island in the world, with 55 inhabitants located 3,240 miles from the coast of New Zealand and 1350 miles southeast of Tahiti. The Pitcairn Islands are a group of four volcanic islands in the south pacific ocean and part of the British Overseas Territory.
Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Triggers Lockdowns
On Saturday, Uganda extended a three-week lockdown in two small districts near Kampala, the capital, to try to control the spread of Ebola virus, which has killed 51 people since an outbreak began on September 20. While Ebola is only spread through contaminated bodily fluids, it can still be difficult to contain in dense, urban environments, and officials want to keep it out of the city. Anyone who breaks curfew or isolation protocols is subject to arrest.
