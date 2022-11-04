There is urgent news all over the world. But this week, I've also thought of a child who lived 8,000 years ago. The small teeth of the child, who may have been as old as 10 or as young as 3, have been excavated from what seems to be a burial site in eastern Finland. A microscopic analysis of the site was recently published in the journal of the Public Library of Science. Researchers discovered the grave when a forest trail was cleared, revealing a swath of red ochre, a clay known to be used in burials. The soil in Finland is acidic, so only traces remain at the site today.

4 DAYS AGO